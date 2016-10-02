Player Page

Khris Davis | Outfielder | #2

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 194
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cal State Fullerton
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Khris Davis won his arbitration hearing over the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Davis will make $5 million in 2017 rather than the $4.65 million salary submitted by the Athletics. The 29-year-old slugger had a strong case after setting career-highs with 42 homers and 102 RBI in 2016. He was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. Feb 1 - 1:33 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15055513724242102854216612.247.307.524.831
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000009353
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Trevor Plouffe
2Renato Nunez
3Jermaine Curtis
LF1Khris Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jaff Decker
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
3Alejandro De Aza
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
3Andrew Lambo
DH1Yonder Alonso
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jharel Cotton
6Daniel Mengden
7Raul Alcantara
8Chris Bassitt
9Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Santiago Casilla
4John Axford
5Ryan Dull
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Bobby Wahl
9Simon Castro
10Tyler Sturdevant
 

 