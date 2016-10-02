Khris Davis | Outfielder | #2 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (29) / 12/21/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 194 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cal State Fullerton Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Khris Davis won his arbitration hearing over the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Davis will make $5 million in 2017 rather than the $4.65 million salary submitted by the Athletics. The 29-year-old slugger had a strong case after setting career-highs with 42 homers and 102 RBI in 2016. He was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

The Athletics and Khris Davis will have their arbitration hearing on Tuesday. Davis, who is coming off 42 homers and 102 RBI in 2016, requested $5 million and was offered $4.65 million by the Athletics when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this month. The arbitration panel will decide on one salary or the other for 2017. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Khris Davis requested $5 million and was offered $4.65 million by the Athletics when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. Davis, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time, is projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $5 million in arbitration, which is the exact amount that the 29-year-old filed for. He's coming off a tremendous offensive season where he slashed .247/.307/.524 with career-bests of 42 homers and 102 RBI. Davis earned just $524,500 in 2016. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter