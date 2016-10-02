Khris Davis | Outfielder | #2

Welcome,
[X]
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
Steelers interested in James Harrison for '17
Galette says he's re-signing with Washington
Rooney: Steelers anticipate Brown extension
Steelers not counting on Martavis for 2017
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(3B)
John Axford
(R)
Jermaine Curtis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Franklin Barreto
(SS)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Tyler Sturdevant
(R)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Renato Nunez
(DH)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Simon Castro
(R)
Khris Davis | Outfielder | #2
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/21/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 194
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cal State Fullerton
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 7 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $5 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Khris Davis won his arbitration hearing over the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Davis will make $5 million in 2017 rather than the $4.65 million salary submitted by the Athletics. The 29-year-old slugger had a strong case after setting career-highs with 42 homers and 102 RBI in 2016. He was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter.
Feb 1 - 1:33 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
The Athletics and Khris Davis will have their arbitration hearing on Tuesday.
Davis, who is coming off 42 homers and 102 RBI in 2016, requested $5 million and was offered $4.65 million by the Athletics when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this month. The arbitration panel will decide on one salary or the other for 2017.
Jan 31 - 12:48 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Khris Davis requested $5 million and was offered $4.65 million by the Athletics when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
Davis, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time, is projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $5 million in arbitration, which is the exact amount that the 29-year-old filed for. He's coming off a tremendous offensive season where he slashed .247/.307/.524 with career-bests of 42 homers and 102 RBI. Davis earned just $524,500 in 2016.
Jan 13 - 6:56 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Khris Davis is absent from the Athletics' lineup Sunday.
They've simply opted to give him a day off. Jake Smolinski will handle left field. Danny Valencia is also sitting out Sunday, as Matt Olson is in right.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:59:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Feb 1 - 1:33 PM
Khris Davis has arb. hearing on Tuesday
Jan 31 - 12:48 PM
Athletics and Khris Davis head to arbitration
Jan 13 - 6:56 PM
Khris Davis not in Sunday's lineup
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:59:00 PM
More Khris Davis Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
150
555
137
24
2
42
102
85
42
166
1
2
.247
.307
.524
.831
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
93
53
Khris Davis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Khris Davis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Khris Davis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Khris Davis's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Jed Lowrie (foot) will be his starting second baseman if he's healthy.
Lowrie will be eased into things in spring training after having surgery last August to repair ligament damage in his left foot, as well as to remove a bunion and cyst. However, the skipper added that reports on Lowrie have been good, and he should be fine by Opening Day. Lowrie will turn 33 in April and has batted just .246/.313/.354 with 11 homers over the past two seasons, so while he'll begin 2017 as a starter, he's not an enticing bet for fantasy purposes.
Jan 27
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
2
Renato Nunez
3
Jermaine Curtis
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
3
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
3
Alejandro De Aza
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
3
Andrew Lambo
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
5
Jharel Cotton
6
Daniel Mengden
7
Raul Alcantara
8
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
A's trainer Nick Paparesta said that Chris Bassitt (elbow) is on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt underwent Tommy John surgery at the beginning of May and subsequently missed the entire 2016 season. While Paparesta said that the 27-year-old right-hander is currently in great shape, he probably won't be ready for a return to the mound until some point in the summer of 2017.
Dec 7
9
Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Bobby Wahl
9
Simon Castro
10
Tyler Sturdevant
