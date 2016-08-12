Welcome,
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Will Harris | Relief Pitcher | #36
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/28/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 249
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Astros and RHP Will Harris avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract.
The 32-year-old was arbitration-eligible for the first time after a pair of dominant seasons out of the Astros' bullpen. He'll earn $2.2 million in 2017 and $2.8 million in 2018. The Astros also get a club option for 2019, which will be somewhere between $5.5 million and $8.5 million depending upon how many games Harris finishes in 2018. He's slated to open the season in a setup capacity in front of closer Ken Giles.
Feb 3 - 7:55 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Will Harris requested $2.3 million and was offered $1.95 million by the Astros when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
The 32-year-old right-hander had another outstanding season in 2016, compiling a 2.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 69/15 K/BB ratio over 64 innings. He also served as the club's closer for awhile, racking up 12 saves in the process. Arbitration-eligible for the first time, he'll earn a nice bump in salary over the $525,500 that he brought home in 2016.
Jan 13 - 11:39 PM
Source:
Brian McTaggart on Twitter
Will Harris allowed a solo homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the ninth inning on Friday against the Blue Jays, but still hung on for his 12th save of the season.
Harris was recently booted from the closer role, but he filled in on Friday with Ken Giles on the paternity leave list. He might get another save chance or two over the weekend.
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Will Harris is out as the Astros' closer.
Harris blew his second straight save opportunity on Monday night against the Blue Jays after struggling through much of July. Ken Giles is taking over the job.
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Source:
Richard Justice on Twitter
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
Feb 3 - 7:55 PM
Will Harris asks for $2.3 million from Astros
Jan 13 - 11:39 PM
Harris fills in for Giles to notch save
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Will Harris out as Astros' closer
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 05:31:00 PM
More Will Harris Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
66
0
1
2
12
28
64
52
17
16
15
69
0
0
2.25
1.05
Will Harris's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Will Harris's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Will Harris's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Will Harris's player profile.
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers (elbow) tweeted that he threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
McCullers was having a stellar 2016 before an elbow injury ended his season in early August. He advanced to throwing bullpens by late September and should be close to full strength by now. We wouldn't expect the 23-year-old to be limited during spring training.
Feb 1
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
»
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
»
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
»
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
»
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
»
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
»
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
»
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
»
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
»
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
»
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
»
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
»
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
