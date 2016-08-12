Player Page

Will Harris | Relief Pitcher | #36

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/28/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 249
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Astros and RHP Will Harris avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract.
The 32-year-old was arbitration-eligible for the first time after a pair of dominant seasons out of the Astros' bullpen. He'll earn $2.2 million in 2017 and $2.8 million in 2018. The Astros also get a club option for 2019, which will be somewhere between $5.5 million and $8.5 million depending upon how many games Harris finishes in 2018. He's slated to open the season in a setup capacity in front of closer Ken Giles. Feb 3 - 7:55 PM
Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU660121228645217161569002.251.05
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 