Will Harris | Relief Pitcher | #36 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (32) / 8/28/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 249 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / COL Contract: 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

Astros and RHP Will Harris avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract. The 32-year-old was arbitration-eligible for the first time after a pair of dominant seasons out of the Astros' bullpen. He'll earn $2.2 million in 2017 and $2.8 million in 2018. The Astros also get a club option for 2019, which will be somewhere between $5.5 million and $8.5 million depending upon how many games Harris finishes in 2018. He's slated to open the season in a setup capacity in front of closer Ken Giles. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter

Will Harris requested $2.3 million and was offered $1.95 million by the Astros when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. The 32-year-old right-hander had another outstanding season in 2016, compiling a 2.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 69/15 K/BB ratio over 64 innings. He also served as the club's closer for awhile, racking up 12 saves in the process. Arbitration-eligible for the first time, he'll earn a nice bump in salary over the $525,500 that he brought home in 2016. Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter

Will Harris allowed a solo homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the ninth inning on Friday against the Blue Jays, but still hung on for his 12th save of the season. Harris was recently booted from the closer role, but he filled in on Friday with Ken Giles on the paternity leave list. He might get another save chance or two over the weekend.