Collin McHugh | Starting Pitcher | #31

Stroman wins arb. case, will make $3.4M
Collin McHugh wins arb. case against Astros
Alex Reyes skips throwing session Tuesday
Tanaka to start Opening Day for Yankees
Jung Ho Kang won't report to ST on time
Giants sign David Hernandez to minors deal
Rays finalize contract with Nathan Eovaldi
Indians hire Sizemore for player development
Wilson Ramos (knee) likely out until July?
Report: Travis Wood to sign with Royals
Mattingly: Bour to be given everyday at-bats
Bum, Giants have not talked extension lately
Cost for Bears to tag Alshon again: $17.5M
QBs coach thinks Goff's ceiling 'really high'
Colin Kaepernick 'open to returning' to 49ers
Roman: Ravens will not be 'ground and pound'
Paul Perkins now Giants' 'clear-cut No. 1?'
'75 percent' chance Jets cut Darrelle Revis
'60 percent' chance Jets cut Brandon Marshall
49ers switching to Seahawks-style 4-3 defense
NFL scout on WR Victor Cruz: 'Probably done'
McKenzie wants to re-sign Latavius Murray
Chargers expected to pick up Verrett's option
Pats won't get into 'bidding war' for Bennett
Jimmy Butler (heel) probable for Tuesday
Dwyane Wade (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
Serge Ibaka to be traded to Toronto
Kevin Love (knee) to miss six weeks
Embiid (knee) injury not expected to linger
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 25 in OT win
Eric Bledsoe scores 37 points in loss
Jameer Nelson scores 23 against Steph Curry
Juan Hernangomez goes off for 27 & 10
Triple-Jokic: Nikola triple-doubles again
Stephen Curry scores just 11 points in loss
Pat McCaw scores career-high 19 points
E. Kane (illness) to be a game-time decision
Thomas Vanek expects to play Wednesday
Paul Stastny goes on IR, out for Wednesday
Mike Smith gets second shutout this season
Jimmy Vesey scores the game winner for NYR
Scott Hartnell suffers LBI vs. Rangers
Jeremy Smith will make NHL debut on Tuesday
Gustav Nyquist will have a phone hearing Wed.
Evgeni Malkin may be a game-time call Tuesday
NHL picks Pominville as 1st star of the week
Bo Horvat has deep bruise, unclear for Tues.
Rangers will turn to Antti Raanta on Monday
Daytona double-duty for Clint King
Landon Cassill: Good Daytona dark horse
Denny Hamlin best at Daytona over last 3 yrs
DJ Kennington to attempt 2nd MENC start Dayto
Kevin Harvick 2nd-best at Kansas
Chavous returns to Premium, plans full season
Brown joins Martins Motorsports truck team
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to erase 2016 result
Keselowski best at Michigan during last 3 yrs
2 Daytona starts for Ty Dillon, 2 mid-20s
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Texas
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Mayock views Cam Robinson as an interior OL
Two NFLers say McCaffrey can't be team's RB1
Adding an EDGE is 'job No. 1' for the Colts
Wolverines hire former 49ers OC Johnson
LSU QB Brandon Harris will transfer
Bama OL Cotton arrested on marijuana charges
50-50 split on whether Peppers is a Rd 1 pick
Caplan: Reuben Foster had shoulder surgery
Exec: Mahomes will drive a HC crazy for years
KState HC Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer
Is Chad Hansen a top 5 WR? Brugler says yes
Jonathan Allen named Lombardi Award winner
Koeman cautious with Mirallas, McCarthy
Spurs tie down Winks to new contract
Aguero off the bench after Jesus is crocked
Howe hopeful Wilshere injury is not serious
Lukaku left behind as Everton travel to Dubai
Luiz unlikely to feature in the FA Cup
England hopeful continues to shine for Boro
Bilic: Carroll can impress Southgate anytime
Improved Cherries bite the dust vs Man City
Magic man Lanzini shines against West Brom
Dyer (achilles) to have season-ending surgery
Ranieri to consider changes after defeat
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Tyler Heineman
(C)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Jon Singleton
(1B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Derek Fisher
(OF)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(OF)
Doug Fister
(S)
Brian Holmes
(S)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Cy Sneed
(S)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Edison Frias
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Alejandro Garcia
(OF)
Jordan Jankowski
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Max Stassi
(C)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Jon Kemmer
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Garrett Stubbs
(C)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Ken Giles
(R)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Preston Tucker
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Ramon Laureano
(OF)
Tyson Perez
(R)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
J.D. Davis
(3B)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Aaron West
(R)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Francis Martes
(S)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Tyler White
(1B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Brian McCann
(C)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Collin McHugh | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/19/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 189
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Berry College
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 18 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Collin McHugh won his arbitration case against the Astros, reports Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
McHugh will make $3.85 million in 2017 rather than the $3.35 million proposed by the Astros. The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing 4.34 ERA and 177/54 K/BB ratio over 184 2/3 innings last season. He was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter.
Feb 14 - 12:27 PM
Source:
Brian McTaggart on Twitter
Collin McHugh requested $3.85 million and was offered $3.35 million by the Astros when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
McHugh is an interesting case in his first year of arbitration, as he's coming off of a disappointing 2016 season where he posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 177/54 K/BB ratio over 184 2/3 innings. MLBTradeRumors.com projects that he'll earn $4.6 million.
Jan 13 - 8:07 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
ESPN's Jayson Stark reports the Astros are shopping Collin McHugh and Mike Fiers.
They're both coming off disappointing years, but it's a weak free agent market for starting pitching so there could be some suitors out there. Stark says the ultra-active Astros are trying "to create roster and payroll flexibility" as they consider other moves.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 09:00:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports that the Astros would listen to trade offers for Collin McHugh.
The Astros seemingly need to add and not subtract from their rotation, but it appears they'd send McHugh elsewhere in order to make room for an upgrade. McHugh can often be inconsistent, but he's put up a nice 3.71 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 505/148 K/BB ratio across 543 innings over the last three seasons in Houston. He's arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 10:56:00 AM
Source:
Boston Globe
Collin McHugh wins arb. case against Astros
Feb 14 - 12:27 PM
Collin McHugh looking for $3.85M from Astros
Jan 13 - 8:07 PM
Astros shopping McHugh and Fiers
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 09:00:00 AM
Astros could field offers for Collin McHugh
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 10:56:00 AM
More Collin McHugh Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
33
33
13
10
0
0
184.2
206
92
89
54
177
1
0
4.34
1.41
Collin McHugh's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Collin McHugh's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Collin McHugh's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Collin McHugh's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers (elbow) tweeted that he threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
McCullers was having a stellar 2016 before an elbow injury ended his season in early August. He advanced to throwing bullpens by late September and should be close to full strength by now. We wouldn't expect the 23-year-old to be limited during spring training.
Feb 1
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Chicago White Sox in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
