Collin McHugh | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (29) / 6/19/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 189 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Berry College Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 18 (0) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Collin McHugh won his arbitration case against the Astros, reports Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. McHugh will make $3.85 million in 2017 rather than the $3.35 million proposed by the Astros. The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing 4.34 ERA and 177/54 K/BB ratio over 184 2/3 innings last season. He was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter

Collin McHugh requested $3.85 million and was offered $3.35 million by the Astros when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. McHugh is an interesting case in his first year of arbitration, as he's coming off of a disappointing 2016 season where he posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 177/54 K/BB ratio over 184 2/3 innings. MLBTradeRumors.com projects that he'll earn $4.6 million. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

ESPN's Jayson Stark reports the Astros are shopping Collin McHugh and Mike Fiers. They're both coming off disappointing years, but it's a weak free agent market for starting pitching so there could be some suitors out there. Stark says the ultra-active Astros are trying "to create roster and payroll flexibility" as they consider other moves. Source: ESPN.com