Collin McHugh | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/19/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 189
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Berry College
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 18 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Collin McHugh won his arbitration case against the Astros, reports Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
McHugh will make $3.85 million in 2017 rather than the $3.35 million proposed by the Astros. The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing 4.34 ERA and 177/54 K/BB ratio over 184 2/3 innings last season. He was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. Feb 14 - 12:27 PM
Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU3333131000184.2206928954177104.341.41
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 