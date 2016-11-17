Player Page

Kris Bryant | Third Baseman | #17

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: San Diego
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in Saturday's 9-3 Cactus League win over the Dodgers.
Bryant socked his grand slam off Brock Stewart with two outs in the fourth inning. That jolt served as the star third baseman's first home run of the spring. Needless to say, Bryant is an elite of the fantasy elites, winning the 2016 NL MVP via a marvelous .292/.385/.554 triple-slash to pair with 30 homers, 102 RBI eight steals and 121 runs scored. Mar 4 - 6:10 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
155603176353391021217515485.292.385.554.939
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160901107691
Kris Bryant's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
