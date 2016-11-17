Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Felix Pena
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Casey Kelly
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Kris Bryant | Third Baseman | #17
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/4/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
San Diego
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in Saturday's 9-3 Cactus League win over the Dodgers.
Bryant socked his grand slam off Brock Stewart with two outs in the fourth inning. That jolt served as the star third baseman's first home run of the spring. Needless to say, Bryant is an elite of the fantasy elites, winning the 2016 NL MVP via a marvelous .292/.385/.554 triple-slash to pair with 30 homers, 102 RBI eight steals and 121 runs scored.
Mar 4 - 6:10 PM
Kris Bryant was named as the winner of the NL MVP Award by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Thursday.
It was almost unanimous, as Byrant nabbed 29 out of the 30 first-place votes. Daniel Murphy got the other first-place vote and finished second in the balloting. Corey Seager was just behind him in third place. Bryant won the NL Rookie of the Year Award just one year ago and it hasn’t taken him long to emerge as one of the game’s best players. The 24-year-old made impressive strides with his plate discipline this past season while batting .292/.385/.554 with 30 homers, 102 RBI, eight stolen bases, and 121 runs scored. When talking about his value to the Cubs, one can’t ignore his willingness to play all over the field. While he mostly played third base, he also made starts between left field, right field, and first base. Bryant is the first Cubs player to win the NL MVP Award since Sammy Sosa did it in his 66-homer season in 1998. He likely has many more individual accolades ahead of him.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 06:48:00 PM
Source:
BBWAA.com
The BBWAA announced on Monday that Kris Bryant, Corey Seager and Daniel Murphy are finalists for the National League MVP award.
Both Seager and Murphy were marvelous this season, and Seager is at least going to win the NL Rookie of the Year award. The MVP is going to Bryant, though. The 24-year-old sported a .292/.385/.554 batting line, 39 home runs and 102 RBI for the World Series-winning Cubs.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 07:06:00 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Kris Bryant is hitting third again in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday against the Indians.
No changes from Tuesday's Game 6 lineup and that's understandable after they put nine runs on the board. Bryant went 4-for-5 with a homer on Tuesday and has gone deep in back-to-back games. The full lineup for Chicago in the decisive contest: Dexter Fowler CF, Kyle Schwarber DH, Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Ben Zobrist LF, Addison Russell SS, Willson Contreras C, Jason Heyward RF, Javier Baez 2B. Kyle Hendricks will start for Chicago and Corey Kluber gets the ball for Cleveland.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 03:06:00 PM
Source:
Chicago Cubs on Twitter
Kris Bryant rocks grand slam in spring action
Mar 4 - 6:10 PM
Bryant overwhelming choice for NL MVP Award
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 06:48:00 PM
Kris Bryant a finalist for NL MVP
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 07:06:00 PM
Bryant hitting third again after big Game 6
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 03:06:00 PM
More Kris Bryant Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
155
603
176
35
3
39
102
121
75
154
8
5
.292
.385
.554
.939
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
9
0
1
107
69
1
Kris Bryant's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kris Bryant's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kris Bryant's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Alec Mills
13
Brian Duensing
14
Jack Leathersich
15
Caleb Smith
16
David Rollins
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
»
Kris Bryant rocks grand slam in spring action
»
Archer fans five in three shutout frames Sat.
»
Sano goes 2-for-3 with two-run homer vs Jays
»
Lynn notches four shutout frames against Nats
»
Street diagnosed with Grade 1 lat strain
»
Matt Carpenter (back) will not play in WBC
»
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
»
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
»
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
»
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
»
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
»
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
