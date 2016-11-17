Kris Bryant | Third Baseman | #17

Bryant socked his grand slam off Brock Stewart with two outs in the fourth inning. That jolt served as the star third baseman's first home run of the spring. Needless to say, Bryant is an elite of the fantasy elites, winning the 2016 NL MVP via a marvelous .292/.385/.554 triple-slash to pair with 30 homers, 102 RBI eight steals and 121 runs scored.

It was almost unanimous, as Byrant nabbed 29 out of the 30 first-place votes. Daniel Murphy got the other first-place vote and finished second in the balloting. Corey Seager was just behind him in third place. Bryant won the NL Rookie of the Year Award just one year ago and it hasn’t taken him long to emerge as one of the game’s best players. The 24-year-old made impressive strides with his plate discipline this past season while batting .292/.385/.554 with 30 homers, 102 RBI, eight stolen bases, and 121 runs scored. When talking about his value to the Cubs, one can’t ignore his willingness to play all over the field. While he mostly played third base, he also made starts between left field, right field, and first base. Bryant is the first Cubs player to win the NL MVP Award since Sammy Sosa did it in his 66-homer season in 1998. He likely has many more individual accolades ahead of him.