A.J. Ramos | Relief Pitcher | #44 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (30) / 9/20/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Tech Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 21 (0) / MIA Contract: view contract details 2017: $6.55 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

Marlins and RHP A.J. Ramos avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.55 million contract. Closers do well in arbitration, and Ramos is no exception as he nearly doubles his salary from last season. The 30-year-old is coming off an All-Star campaign that saw him put up a 2.81 ERA and 73/35 K/BB ratio over 64 innings. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jayson Stark of ESPN.com reports that the Marlins have signaled they might be willing to trade closer A.J. Ramos. The Marlins are known to have interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, so this would presumably be more likely if they were able to pay the high price needed to sign him. Ramos notched 40 saves this past season while posting a 2.81 ERA and 73/35 K/BB ratio over 64 innings. MLB Trade Rumors projects that he'll make $6.8 million through arbitration in 2017, so he would generate plenty of interest if the Marlins shop him. Source: Jayson Stark on Twitter

A.J. Ramos struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday against the Braves to earn his 39th save. Ramos had little trouble with the bottom of the Braves order and leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte, who struck out to end the game. His 39 saves are fourth-most in the National League and a single-season high for Ramos. The right-hander owns a 2.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 70/33 K/BB ratio over 62 innings this year.