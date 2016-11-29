Player Page

A.J. Ramos | Relief Pitcher | #44

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/20/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas Tech
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 21 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Marlins and RHP A.J. Ramos avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.55 million contract.
Closers do well in arbitration, and Ramos is no exception as he nearly doubles his salary from last season. The 30-year-old is coming off an All-Star campaign that saw him put up a 2.81 ERA and 73/35 K/BB ratio over 64 innings. Jan 13 - 10:57 AM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA67014402645221203573002.811.36
