Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Brian Henry
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Peralta
(OF)
Chris Herrmann | Catcher | #10
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/24/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $937,500, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Herrmann socked a walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning of Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Mets.
Facing off with Rafael Montero to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning, Herrmann connected for a long, no-doubt solo bomb to center field to send the fans home happy. Earlier in the game he also doubled and drew a walk. The 29-year-old backstop is hitting just .185/.279/.370 in 30 games this season and offers no fantasy upside, but will have at least one heroic moment to look back on come the end of the 2017 season.
May 17 - 7:33 PM
Chris Herrmann went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Getting a rare start behind the plate, Herrmann singled in the second inning before putting the Diamondbacks ahead with an opposite-field, two-run shot in the fourth inning. He also added a walk. Herrmann might be the most intriguing of Arizona's three catchers, but he doesn't play enough to have fantasy value.
May 2 - 11:13 PM
Chris Herrmann hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.
Getting a start behind the dish, Herrmann launched a two-run blast off Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda in the fourth inning. It was his first hit since April 8, a span of 15 at-bats. He'll continue to back up starter Chris Iannetta and find some at-bats at other spots in the field as a super utility type.
Apr 23 - 1:42 AM
The Diamondbacks are expected to go with three catchers on their Opening Day roster.
The Diamondbacks will use a trio to replace Wellington Castillo, who bolted to Baltimore in free agency. Chris Herrmann, Chris Iannetta and Jeff Mathis will all see action behind the plate this year, though manager Torey Lovullo has yet to determine how the playing time will be distributed. "It's hard for me to predict," said Lovullo. "We'll kind of define that as things unfold." In addition to his catching responsibilities, Herrmann could also see time in the outfield and at both corner infield positions.
Feb 18 - 9:14 PM
Source:
dbacks.mlb.com
Herrmann sinks Mets with solo homer in 11th
May 17 - 7:33 PM
Chris Herrmann knocks two-run homer
May 2 - 11:13 PM
Herrmann connects for first homer of 2017
Apr 23 - 1:42 AM
Diamondbacks expected to use three catchers
Feb 18 - 9:14 PM
More Chris Herrmann Player News
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3136)
2
R. Cano
SEA
(2807)
3
I. Happ
CHC
(2620)
4
J. Martinez
DET
(2545)
5
M. Melancon
SF
(2487)
6
R. Braun
MLW
(2456)
7
J. Berrios
MIN
(2407)
8
J. Familia
NYM
(2344)
9
M. Trout
LAA
(2291)
10
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2179)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
1
0
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
8
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
29
50
8
0
0
2
7
6
6
12
0
0
.160
.250
.280
.530
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
10
2
0
0
0
7
0
2016
31
2
0
0
0
9
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 17
NYM
1
4
2
1
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
1.500
May 14
PIT
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
May 13
PIT
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 12
PIT
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 9
DET
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
May 7
@ COL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.667
.000
May 6
@ COL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
7-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed C Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to May 13.
Iannetta went through a workout on Sunday and evidently must have experienced some concussion symptoms. He suffered a lacerated upper lip, teeth fractures and a broken nose after taking a pitch to the face Friday. Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann will handle the catching duties for the D'Backs.
May 14
2
Jeff Mathis
3
Chris Herrmann
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
10-Day DL
A.J. Pollock has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right groin strain.
It's the least severe strain and not as serious as the left groin strain Pollock dealt with last season. However, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo noted that the team will be careful with their star outfielder, so this definitely figures to be longer than a minimum DL stint. Gregor Blanco and Reymond Fuentes will split time in center field while Pollock is out.
May 15
2
Socrates Brito
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed OF Socrates Brito on the 60-day disabled list with a disclosed finger.
Brito had surgery to repair his dislocated left ring finger earlier this month. He remains out indefinitely. Yasmany Tomas, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta will make up the Diamondbacks' Opening Day outfield.
Mar 28
3
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
David Peralta
Sidelined
David Peralta (glute) remains out of the Diamondbacks' starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Mets.
Peralta suffered a strained right glute on Sunday, but he's served as a pinch-hitter in the Diamondbacks' last two games and will probably be available off the bench again on Wednesday. Chris Owings is starting in right field with Nick Ahmed handling shortstop.
May 17
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
JJ Hoover
3
Archie Bradley
4
Randall Delgado
5
Andrew Chafin
6
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
7
Tom Wilhelmsen
8
T.J. McFarland
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed LHP T.J. McFarland on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle contusion.
McFarland sustained the ankle contusion after taking a hard comebacker to the leg off the bat of James McCann. There is no current timetable for his return, but one should clarify as he becomes further removed from the initial injury.
May 10
9
Jorge De La Rosa
10
Silvino Bracho
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Brad Johnson covers the latest fall out from closer injuries and demotions, including the fall of Edwin Diaz.
