Chris Herrmann | Catcher | #10 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (29) / 11/24/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $937,500, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Chris Herrmann socked a walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning of Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Mets. Facing off with Rafael Montero to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning, Herrmann connected for a long, no-doubt solo bomb to center field to send the fans home happy. Earlier in the game he also doubled and drew a walk. The 29-year-old backstop is hitting just .185/.279/.370 in 30 games this season and offers no fantasy upside, but will have at least one heroic moment to look back on come the end of the 2017 season.

Chris Herrmann went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Nationals. Getting a rare start behind the plate, Herrmann singled in the second inning before putting the Diamondbacks ahead with an opposite-field, two-run shot in the fourth inning. He also added a walk. Herrmann might be the most intriguing of Arizona's three catchers, but he doesn't play enough to have fantasy value.

Chris Herrmann hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, in Saturday's win over the Dodgers. Getting a start behind the dish, Herrmann launched a two-run blast off Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda in the fourth inning. It was his first hit since April 8, a span of 15 at-bats. He'll continue to back up starter Chris Iannetta and find some at-bats at other spots in the field as a super utility type.