Chris Herrmann | Catcher | #10

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Chris Herrmann socked a walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning of Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Mets.
Facing off with Rafael Montero to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning, Herrmann connected for a long, no-doubt solo bomb to center field to send the fans home happy. Earlier in the game he also doubled and drew a walk. The 29-year-old backstop is hitting just .185/.279/.370 in 30 games this season and offers no fantasy upside, but will have at least one heroic moment to look back on come the end of the 2017 season. May 17 - 7:33 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500110101011082
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
295080027661200.160.250.280.530
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201710200070
201631200090
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 17NYM14210111110000.500.6001.500
May 14PIT14000000100000.000.200.000
May 13PIT10000000000000.000.000.000
May 12PIT10000000000000.000.000.000
May 9DET11000000100000.000.500.000
May 7@ COL11000001200000.000.667.000
May 6@ COL11000000010000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Jeff Mathis
3Chris Herrmann
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
3Reymond Fuentes
RF1David Peralta
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2JJ Hoover
3Archie Bradley
4Randall Delgado
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Tom Wilhelmsen
8T.J. McFarland
9Jorge De La Rosa
10Silvino Bracho
 

 