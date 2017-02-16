Player Page

Carlos Rodon | Starting Pitcher | #55

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (3) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
White Sox manager Rick Renteria acknowledged Friday that it's possible Carlos Rodon won't be ready for the first week of the season.
The White Sox have been saying that they were bringing Rodon along more slowly than other pitchers this spring as they prepare him for a bigger workload this season. That still appears to be the case, although it's a bit odd that they're being this deliberate. Rodon is slated to throw his first bullpen session of the spring on Friday. If he does get a late start to the season, he would figure to just miss one turn or perhaps wait until the club first needs a fifth starter. Mar 3 - 4:49 PM
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS282891000165176827454168004.041.39
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Charlotte(INT)AAA110103.253223004.9091.909
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Yoan Moncada
4Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Everth Cabrera
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Cody Asche
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
4Peter Bourjos
RF1Rymer Liriano
2Willy Garcia
DH1Avisail Garcia
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
12Anthony Swarzak
 

 