Carlos Rodon | Starting Pitcher | #55 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (24) / 12/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 235 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (3) / CWS Contract: 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

White Sox manager Rick Renteria acknowledged Friday that it's possible Carlos Rodon won't be ready for the first week of the season. The White Sox have been saying that they were bringing Rodon along more slowly than other pitchers this spring as they prepare him for a bigger workload this season. That still appears to be the case, although it's a bit odd that they're being this deliberate. Rodon is slated to throw his first bullpen session of the spring on Friday. If he does get a late start to the season, he would figure to just miss one turn or perhaps wait until the club first needs a fifth starter. Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter

Carlos Rodon will throw his first bullpen session of the spring on Friday. It was previously expected to be on either Wednesday or Thursday. The White Sox are easing Rodon into action this spring, but there's no reason for concern. They have mapped out a plan to get him ready for Opening Day. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter

Carlos Rodon will throw his first bullpen session of the spring on either Wednesday or Thursday. There's no cause for alarm, as it's all part of the plan to bring him along slowly this spring. Rodon posted a 4.04 ERA and 168/54 K/BB ratio in 165 innings over 28 starts last season. The White Sox are hoping he'll be able to reach the 200-inning mark in 2017. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter