Clint Frazier | Outfielder Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (22) / 9/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

George A. King III of the New York Post reports that the Yankees will recall Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Saturday's game. The 22-year-old prospect was hitting .257/.345/.474 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and nine stolen bases at Triple-A. He should see everyday at-bats in the Yankees' outfield due to the wide array of injuries that they have dealt with the past few weeks, which makes him a very intriguing fantasy commodity, at least on an interim basis. Source: George A. King III on Twitter

Yankees prospect Clint Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The double was the 17th of the year and his 26th extra-base hit on the season. The hits aren't dropping on a consistent basis, but it's good to see that he's maintaining a positive approach through it, and his on-base percentage is nearly a hundred points higher than his batting average (.346 to .254).When said hits begin to fall, that's going to pay big dividends. It's still likely he makes his debut in 2017.

Yankees prospect Clint Frazier homered and doubled on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Frazier has had an up-and-down season. Yesterday was an example of the ups. With his bat speed, he's going to make a lot of hard contact, but he hasn't made the necessary adjustments to make said contact on a consistent basis. The future is still (potentially) bright, but he's not quite ready for the highest level.