Player Page

Weather | Roster

Clint Frazier | Outfielder

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

George A. King III of the New York Post reports that the Yankees will recall Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Saturday's game.
The 22-year-old prospect was hitting .257/.345/.474 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and nine stolen bases at Triple-A. He should see everyday at-bats in the Yankees' outfield due to the wide array of injuries that they have dealt with the past few weeks, which makes him a very intriguing fantasy commodity, at least on an interim basis. Jun 30 - 11:31 PM
Source: George A. King III on Twitter
More Clint Frazier Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA7327270192124246376892.257.345.474
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
3Chris Carter
2B1Starlin Castro
2Tyler Wade
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Aaron Hicks
2Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
DH1Matt Holliday
2Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
6Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Chasen Shreve
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Ronald Herrera
8Tyler Webb
9Bryan Mitchell
 

 