Miguel Andujar
(DH)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Domingo German
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(R)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(R)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Dustin Fowler
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Tyler Wade
(OF)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Webb
(R)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Clint Frazier | Outfielder
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
George A. King III of the New York Post reports that the Yankees will recall Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Saturday's game.
The 22-year-old prospect was hitting .257/.345/.474 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and nine stolen bases at Triple-A. He should see everyday at-bats in the Yankees' outfield due to the wide array of injuries that they have dealt with the past few weeks, which makes him a very intriguing fantasy commodity, at least on an interim basis.
Jun 30 - 11:31 PM
Source:
George A. King III on Twitter
Yankees prospect Clint Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The double was the 17th of the year and his 26th extra-base hit on the season. The hits aren't dropping on a consistent basis, but it's good to see that he's maintaining a positive approach through it, and his on-base percentage is nearly a hundred points higher than his batting average (.346 to .254).When said hits begin to fall, that's going to pay big dividends. It's still likely he makes his debut in 2017.
Jun 8 - 1:11 PM
Yankees prospect Clint Frazier homered and doubled on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Frazier has had an up-and-down season. Yesterday was an example of the ups. With his bat speed, he's going to make a lot of hard contact, but he hasn't made the necessary adjustments to make said contact on a consistent basis. The future is still (potentially) bright, but he's not quite ready for the highest level.
May 25 - 12:11 PM
Yankees outfield prospect Clint Frazier homered again on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Frazier scored three times on the day, and also picked up a double and two walks. He did strike out twice, just so we're being transparent. After a pedestrian start, he's really swung the bat well lately, and his OPS is now a respectable .804. With four above-average tools, he has a chance to be an excellent fantasy player.
May 4 - 1:08 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
73
272
70
19
2
12
42
46
37
68
9
2
.257
.345
.474
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Greg Bird
60-Day DL
Yankees transferred 1B Greg Bird to the 60-day disabled list.
That opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Dustin Fowler, who is making his big league in right field Thursday against the White Sox. Bird remains out indefinitely with lingering ankle and knee injuries. Manager Joe Girardi said he isn't a lock to play again this year.
Jun 29
2
Tyler Austin
10-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B Tyler Austin on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
The Yankees are calling it a "high grade" strain and Austin is flying to Tampa to get it looked at. Chris Carter was just called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and should see regular at-bats in Austin's absence. It's gotten so dire for the Bombers that backup catcher Austin Romine is starting at first base Thursday against the White Sox.
Jun 29
3
Chris Carter
2B
1
Starlin Castro
10-Day DL
Yankees placed 2B Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Castro suffered the injury on Monday while running out a groundball. The good news is it's only a Grade 1 strain and he thinks he has a chance to be back when his 10 days are up. Tyler Wade is replacing Castro on the roster and figures to play a lot at second base. Ronald Torreyes is starting there Tuesday, and Rob Refsnyder is also an option.
Jun 27
2
Tyler Wade
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Aaron Hicks
10-Day DL
Yankees placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.
Hicks suffered the injury during Sunday's game and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. It's a shame, as the 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first half. Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) has been activated from the disabled list to take his place on the active roster.
Jun 26
2
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
DH
1
Matt Holliday
10-Day DL
Yankees placed DH Matt Holliday on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 25, with a viral infection.
Holliday has been feeling fatigued and is headed back to New York for further testing. The Yankees aren't sure at this point whether he's dealing with a virus or maybe allergies. They'll find out soon enough. Miguel Andujar has replaced him on the roster and should see regular starts in the DH spot.
Jun 28
2
Miguel Andujar
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
10-Day DL
CC Sabathia (hamstring) threw three innings in a simulated game on Thursday.
Sabathia felt his outing went well and declared himself ready to rejoin the Yankees' starting rotation. It's rare for pitchers to return without making at least one rehab start but apparently Sabathia feels he's far enough along in his recovery to bypass that step. The left-hander was having a resurgent season before his hamstring injury (7-2, 3.46 ERA).
Jun 29
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
6
Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Chasen Shreve
5
Adam Warren
10-Day DL
Adam Warren (shoulder) has been playing catch.
Warren's recovery from right shoulder inflammation has come slower than expected. He's hoping to return at some point during the Yankees' next homestand, which begins in a week.
Jun 26
6
Chad Green
7
Ronald Herrera
8
Tyler Webb
9
Bryan Mitchell
