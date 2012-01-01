Player Page

Sean Manaea | Starting Pitcher | #55

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Indiana State
Drafted: 2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Sean Manaea left Wednesday's start against the Angels with left shoulder tightness.
Manaea's fastball usually sits in the 93-95 mph range, but Wednesday he topped out at 90 mph while mostly throwing in the mid to high 80s. It was clear Manaea didn't have it tonight and he was eventually pulled after allowing four hits and three earned runs in only two innings of work. We'll let you know as soon as the A's update his status. Apr 27 - 12:02 AM
Source: Jane Lee on Twitter
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
8th12.000013.502.0003340100000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK44110022.11313111226004.431.12
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 21SEA111006.051136001.501.33
Apr 15HOU110005.002156001.801.00
Apr 9@ TEX110105.1365210008.44.94
Apr 4LAA110006.054424006.001.17
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Yonder Alonso
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
9Cesar Valdez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Cesar Valdez
 

 