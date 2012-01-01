Sean Manaea | Starting Pitcher | #55 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (25) / 2/1/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 245 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Indiana State Drafted: 2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $537,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Sean Manaea left Wednesday's start against the Angels with left shoulder tightness. Manaea's fastball usually sits in the 93-95 mph range, but Wednesday he topped out at 90 mph while mostly throwing in the mid to high 80s. It was clear Manaea didn't have it tonight and he was eventually pulled after allowing four hits and three earned runs in only two innings of work. We'll let you know as soon as the A's update his status. Source: Jane Lee on Twitter

Sean Manaea limited the Mariners to one run over six innings and struck out six in a victory Friday. It's Manaea's first win in four starts this year. He's up to 12 walks in 22 1/3 innings, which isn't exactly ideal. However, he's struck out 26. He'll get the Angels next time out.

Sean Manaea had an unusual stat line in his start against the Astros on Saturday, allowing two runs -- one earned -- without yielding a hit over five innings in a no-decision. Manaea was unhittable, but he didn't seem to know where the ball was going, either, walking five while striking out six. He left with a comfortable lead but watched as his bullpen -- asked to cover the final four innings after he needed 98 pitches to get through five -- melted down, saddling him with a no-decision. The southpaw remains 0-1 with a 5.51 ERA through three starts. He'll keep searching for his first win Thursday against the Mariners.