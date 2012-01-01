Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Drury day-to-day with jammed knee
Sean Manaea exits with shoulder tightness
Beckham smokes two solo homers vs O's
Paxton fans nine in seven shutout innings
Report: Shelby Miller may need TJ surgery
Franco goes 3-for-4 with a grand slam Wed.
Brandon Phillips day-to-day with groin injury
Abreu (hip, groin) expected back Friday
Shelby Miller sends MRI to James Andrews
Cody Bellinger to bat leadoff on Wednesday
May looking 'murky' for Adrian Beltre (calf)
Denard Span (shoulder) lands on disabled list
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Cesar Valdez
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sean Manaea | Starting Pitcher | #55
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 245
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
Indiana State
Drafted:
2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $537,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sean Manaea left Wednesday's start against the Angels with left shoulder tightness.
Manaea's fastball usually sits in the 93-95 mph range, but Wednesday he topped out at 90 mph while mostly throwing in the mid to high 80s. It was clear Manaea didn't have it tonight and he was eventually pulled after allowing four hits and three earned runs in only two innings of work. We'll let you know as soon as the A's update his status.
Apr 27 - 12:02 AM
Source:
Jane Lee on Twitter
Sean Manaea limited the Mariners to one run over six innings and struck out six in a victory Friday.
It's Manaea's first win in four starts this year. He's up to 12 walks in 22 1/3 innings, which isn't exactly ideal. However, he's struck out 26. He'll get the Angels next time out.
Apr 22 - 1:23 AM
Sean Manaea had an unusual stat line in his start against the Astros on Saturday, allowing two runs -- one earned -- without yielding a hit over five innings in a no-decision.
Manaea was unhittable, but he didn't seem to know where the ball was going, either, walking five while striking out six. He left with a comfortable lead but watched as his bullpen -- asked to cover the final four innings after he needed 98 pitches to get through five -- melted down, saddling him with a no-decision. The southpaw remains 0-1 with a 5.51 ERA through three starts. He'll keep searching for his first win Thursday against the Mariners.
Apr 15 - 10:39 PM
Sean Manaea was unable to parlay 10 strikeouts into a win over the Rangers on Sunday, surrendering four runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Manaea was brilliant in places while racking up his 10 whiffs -- he did not hit double-digit strikeouts in any of his 24 starts last season -- but one mistake largely did him in. That came with two outs in the second inning, when he served up a three-run home run to Joey Gallo. The 25-year-old southpaw should hold value in AL-only leagues as a back-of-the-rotation arm this season. He will try to build on Sunday's 10-strikeout performance in a home start against the Astros next time out.
Apr 9 - 6:34 PM
Sean Manaea exits with shoulder tightness
Apr 27 - 12:02 AM
Sean Manaea strikes out six in win
Apr 22 - 1:23 AM
Manaea effectively wild over five innings
Apr 15 - 10:39 PM
Manaea takes loss despite striking out 10
Apr 9 - 6:34 PM
More Sean Manaea Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
8th
1
2.0
0
0
0
13.50
2.000
3
3
4
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
4
4
1
1
0
0
22.1
13
13
11
12
26
0
0
4.43
1.12
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 21
SEA
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
5
1
1
3
6
0
0
1.50
1.33
Apr 15
HOU
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
0
2
1
5
6
0
0
1.80
1.00
Apr 9
@ TEX
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
3
6
5
2
10
0
0
8.44
.94
Apr 4
LAA
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
4
4
2
4
0
0
6.00
1.17
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
10-Day DL
Joey Wendle (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Wendle is recovered from the shoulder injury that cost him much of spring training. He'll be activated from the major league disabled list Wednesday and officially optioned to Triple-A.
Apr 18
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) expects to have his cast removed in five days.
After that, his right wrist will be put in a splint. Semien's surgery went well and he's expected to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks. Adam Rosales has been filling in at shortstop with Semien on the shelf.
Apr 20
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
10-Day DL
Athletics placed OF Rajai Davis on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 21, with a left hamstring strain.
It's not a severe strain, but the A's will take advantage of the new 10-day disabled list to get Davis some needed rest. The veteran outfielder is batting just .214/.262/.375 with one home run and one stolen base through 15 regular-season games.
Apr 25
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
10-Day DL
Sonny Gray (lat) will make his next rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Gray was terrific in his first outing Saturday at High-A Stockton, allowing only one hit while striking out six over five scoreless innings. He threw 47 pitches in that start and will get his pitch count up to 75 Thursday. Assuming everything goes well, Gray will rejoin the A's rotation after that.
Apr 23
2
Kendall Graveman
10-Day DL
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Kendall Graveman will be on a "slightly" reduced pitch count when he returns from the disabled list Thursday against the Angels.
Graveman only missed one turn through the rotation while nursing a strained shoulder. The A's are going to be cautious with him in his first start back but it won't be long until the training wheels come off. Graveman turned in a 2.00 ERA in his first three starts before getting hurt.
Apr 26
3
Sean Manaea
Sidelined
Sean Manaea left Wednesday's start against the Angels with left shoulder tightness.
Manaea's fastball usually sits in the 93-95 mph range, but Wednesday he topped out at 90 mph while mostly throwing in the mid to high 80s. It was clear Manaea didn't have it tonight and he was eventually pulled after allowing four hits and three earned runs in only two innings of work. We'll let you know as soon as the A's update his status.
Apr 27
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
10-Day DL
Daniel Mengden (foot) threw two sets of 20 pitches during Wednesday's bullpen session.
He's still recovering from a broken foot he suffered during the offseason. Mengden has kept his arm in shape throughout his rehab and should return to the Oakland starting rotation sooner than later. The 24-year-old took his lumps as a rookie last year, going just 2-9 with a 6.50 ERA over 14 underwhelming starts.
Apr 26
8
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Saturday.
He'll throw three innings or 45 pitches—whichever comes first. Bassitt is well ahead of schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and should be back in the big leagues by early June.
Apr 26
9
Cesar Valdez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
5
John Axford
10-Day DL
John Axford (shoulder) has resumed throwing.
A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters Tuesday that the veteran reliever is feeling good and could begin throwing off a mound during the club's current road trip. Axford landed on the disabled list at the end of spring training with a right shoulder strain. If all goes well, he might be ready around mid-to-late May.
Apr 25
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Cesar Valdez
