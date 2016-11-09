Player Page

Weather | Roster

Hyun-Jin Ryu | Starting Pitcher | #99

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Hyun-Jin Ryu told Yonhap News Agency in South Korea that he is pain-free leading into spring training.
Ryu has logged just one start at the major league level over the last two seasons because of shoulder, groin, and elbow injuries, but he is hoping to make up for lost time this summer. "Right now, I'd say I am in better shape than I normally would be at the start of spring training," Ryu told reporters at Incheon International Airport. "I threw four bullpen sessions while training in Japan. I have no pain at the moment." The right-hander will have a starting rotation spot if he makes it through camp unscathed. Jan 26 - 9:14 AM
Source: Yonhap News
More Hyun-Jin Ryu Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA1101004.2866240011.572.14
Hyun-Jin Ryu's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Hyun-Jin Ryu's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Hyun-Jin Ryu's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Hyun-Jin Ryu's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA330109.2179909008.3791.759
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A55110181574114002.000.889
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Patrick Schuster
13Brandon Morrow
 

 