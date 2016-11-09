Hyun-Jin Ryu | Starting Pitcher | #99 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (29) / 3/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $7.83 million, 2017: $7.83 million, 2018: $7.83 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Hyun-Jin Ryu told Yonhap News Agency in South Korea that he is pain-free leading into spring training. Ryu has logged just one start at the major league level over the last two seasons because of shoulder, groin, and elbow injuries, but he is hoping to make up for lost time this summer. "Right now, I'd say I am in better shape than I normally would be at the start of spring training," Ryu told reporters at Incheon International Airport. "I threw four bullpen sessions while training in Japan. I have no pain at the moment." The right-hander will have a starting rotation spot if he makes it through camp unscathed. Source: Yonhap News

Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi said that if he is healthy in 2017, Hyun-Jin Ryu will be in the rotation. That is a big, big "if," though, as Ryu has made just one major league appearance in the last two years due to shoulder, groin and elbow injuries. Most recently, he underwent an elbow debridement procedure in September. "In the planning process," Zaidi said, "we can’t plan on him to be our No. 3 starter or anything, but if he’s healthy, he’s going to be in our rotation." Source: Orange County Register

Dodgers activated LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu from the 60-day disabled list. Ryu missed the entire 2015 season following labrum surgery and was limited to just one appearance in the majors this year before undergoing an arthroscopic left elbow debridement procedure in September. He's under contract for two more seasons at $14 million.