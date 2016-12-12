Anthony DeSclafani | Starting Pitcher | #28

Welcome,
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Kipnis Shut Down
Feb 27
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Donaldson (calf) on track for start of season
Adrian Beltre (calf) unsure on status for WBC
DeSclafani (elbow) scratched from start Tues.
Nola (elbow) set for spring debut Thursday
Hanley Ramirez dealing with sore shoulder
Wong (shoulder) making spring debut Mon.
Nationals have interest in OF Angel Pagan
Yu goes 1 2/3 scoreless in first spring start
Rich Hill works two scoreless in Cactus debut
Salazar whiffs three in Cactus League debut
Todd Frazier (oblique) to resume hitting Mon.
Richards (elbow) game-ready next weekend?
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets expected to try to trade DE Richardson
Chiefs likely to tag Berry, let Poe become FA
FA Kenny Stills expected to get $12M per year
Report: Cowboys interested in McCown as No. 2
Bears will not use franchise tag on Jeffery
Panthers keep Addison on 3-year, $22.5M deal
Broncos will 'at least discuss Romo' if released
Latavius Murray expected to test the market
Matt Elam popped on drug charges in Miami
Jags were fed up with Julius Thomas' blocking
Jets cut C Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Korver (knee) questionable Monday
Nets officially waive Luis Scola
LeBron James (illness) questionable Monday
Sefolosha starting, Hardaway Jr. to bench
Vogel: Gordon is better at power forward
Patrick Beverley (groin) says he will play
Woj: Knicks will sign PG Chasson Randle
Knicks to waive PG Brandon Jennings
Chris Paul gets near triple-double & zero TOs
Blake Griffin scores 43 points, hits three 3s
DeAndre Jordan gets 20 & 19, hits 9-of-10 FGs
Nicolas Batum w/ season-high eight 3-pointers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
New Jersey places Pavel Zacha on IR
Radim Vrbata scores GWG in final minute
Josi posts third straight two-point game
McDavid first to reach 70-points this season
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 10-game goal drought
Kings obtain Ben Bishop from Lightning
Brad Marchand is still on fire
Jamie Benn picks up helper, fights Backes
Darnell Nurse returns after missing 35 games
Ben Bishop misses practice due to illness
Crawford sick and won't play Sunday
Everyone asking for J.T. Miller in a trade
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bubba Wallace: DNF in PowerShares QQQ 300
Harrison Rhodes: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Lagasse Jr.: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Daniel Suarez top finishing rookie in 500
Kevin Harvick caught up in "Big One" crash
Chase Elliott runs out of gas late in 500
Trevor Bayne caps solid run with Daytona 10th
Matt DiBenedetto gets 2nd career top-10
Michael Waltrip ends career with top-10
Kasey Kahne 7th in Daytona 500
Strong Daytona run for Logano ends in 6th
Paul Menard rounds out Daytona top five
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
WATCH: Vegas rides ace to closing 64 at Honda
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
Fichardt birdies last to win 54-hole Joburg
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Schrager sees 49ers going QB at No. 2 overall
Marvin Lewis: We won't take a QB in round one
Could Obi Melifonwu run in the low 4.4s?
Mayock: T.J. Watt has similar game to Clay
Exec: Dupre & Malone could emerge as WR2s
Barnett has 'nearly identical skills' as Bosa
Ole Miss QB Patterson not eyeing a transfer
Miami lands four-star QB Artur Sitkowski
Arizona hires Central Michigan AD Dave Heeke
Four-star ATH Watkins flips from FSU to Texas
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ibrahimovic era at United gets first trophy
Gabbiadini continues hot streak for Saints
Fernandez pens new Swansea deal
Tottenham win marred by injuries to key DEFs
WBA win again despite the absence of Phillips
Schmeichel rejects Ranieri mutiny rumors
Kane electric 1st half powers TOT to 4-0 win
Potters overwhelmed again by Spurs in loss
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Keury Mella
(S)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Dilson Herrera
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Anthony DeSclafani | Starting Pitcher | #28
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has been scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Tuesday against the White Sox.
DeSclafani felt some tenderness in his right elbow after a recent live batting practice session, so the Reds will play it safe and push him back. It was supposed to be his Cactus League debut. Obviously this is something that will warrant close monitoring, though manager Bryan Price told reporters Monday morning that he doesn't believe it's anything serious.
Feb 27 - 10:36 AM
Source:
Mark Sheldon on Twitter
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Mariners are talking potential trades with the Rays and Reds as they look for a starting pitcher.
Morosi didn't list any names that the Mariners are targeting, but it's safe to assume they've talked to the Reds about Anthony DeSclafani and to the Rays about any of their starters other than Blake Snell. That the Mariners are interested in adding rotation help doesn't come as a surprise, as they could use at least one and possibly two starters.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 08:27:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports that the Rangers have spoken to the Reds about starters Anthony DeSclafani and Dan Straily.
Sullivan notes that the Reds "need relief" and that Rangers setup man Jeremy Jeffress is "of interest," but it doesn't sound like these discussions are very far along. DeSclafani posted a cool 3.28 ERA, 1.216 WHIP, and 105/30 K/BB ratio in 123 1/3 innings this past season for Cincinnati and he is under club control through 2020. He should command much more than bullpen help, but the Reds don't always operate in the wisest of ways.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:38:00 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that teams have been inquiring on Reds right-hander Anthony DeSclafani.
Heyman opines that the Reds are probably not inclined to move him. We know that the Reds are also getting hits on Billy Hamilton and Dan Straily while also trying to move Zack Cozart and Brandon Phillips. DeSclafani posted a 3.28 ERA and 105/30 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings this past season. He's not close to being expensive yet, so there's no sense of urgency to move him.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:14:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
DeSclafani (elbow) scratched from start Tues.
Feb 27 - 10:36 AM
Mariners shopping for starting pitcher
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 08:27:00 PM
Rangers, Reds talking DeSclafani and Straily
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:38:00 PM
Report: Teams inquiring on Anthony DeSclafani
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:14:00 PM
More Anthony DeSclafani Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CIN
20
20
9
5
0
0
123.1
120
51
45
30
105
1
1
3.28
1.22
Anthony DeSclafani's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Anthony DeSclafani's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Anthony DeSclafani's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Anthony DeSclafani's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pensacola(SOU)
AA
1
1
0
0
0
4
4
3
3
1
5
0
0
6.750
1.250
Dayton(MID)
A
1
1
0
0
0
5
3
0
0
1
3
0
0
.000
.800
Louisville(INT)
AAA
3
3
0
1
0
13
12
8
8
0
11
0
0
5.538
.923
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Reds manager Bryan Price said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) playing more than "50-60 percent on the front end of the season."
"That could be so much as the first month or it could be further based on how he's responding," Price added. Mesoraco reported to spring training feeling great after being limited to just 39 games the last two seasons due to a pair of hip surgeries and a shoulder operation. However, he'll be eased into drills this spring and probably split the catching duties evenly with Tucker Barnhart early on in the season. There's upside here, but he's a very risky fantasy proposition.
Feb 13
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Dilson Herrera
3
Tony Renda
4
Hernan Iribarren
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
3
Zach Walters
4
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Desmond Jennings
3
Ryan Raburn
4
Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has been scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Tuesday against the White Sox.
DeSclafani felt some tenderness in his right elbow after a recent live batting practice session, so the Reds will play it safe and push him back. It was supposed to be his Cactus League debut. Obviously this is something that will warrant close monitoring, though manager Bryan Price told reporters Monday morning that he doesn't believe it's anything serious.
Feb 27
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot for the newly-claimed Nefi Ogando on the 40-man roster. Bailey underwent surgery last week to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and hopes to make it back at some point in June.
Feb 14
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Tim Adleman
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nick Travieso
Sidelined
Nick Travieso is behind the other pitchers in Reds camp due to a shoulder injury.
Travieso had to completely restart his throwing program, so he's not going to be ready for action when Cactus League play begins. The former first-round pick was doubtful to crack the major league roster out of camp anyway. He'll likely report to Triple-A Louisville sometime in April.
Feb 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Austin Brice
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Lisalverto Bonilla
11
Nefi Ogando
12
Lucas Luetge
13
Louis Coleman
