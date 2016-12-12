Player Page

Anthony DeSclafani | Starting Pitcher | #28

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Florida
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has been scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Tuesday against the White Sox.
DeSclafani felt some tenderness in his right elbow after a recent live batting practice session, so the Reds will play it safe and push him back. It was supposed to be his Cactus League debut. Obviously this is something that will warrant close monitoring, though manager Bryan Price told reporters Monday morning that he doesn't believe it's anything serious. Feb 27 - 10:36 AM
Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter
More Anthony DeSclafani Player News

Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CIN20209500123.1120514530105113.281.22
Anthony DeSclafani's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Anthony DeSclafani's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections.

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Anthony DeSclafani's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pensacola(SOU)AA11000443315006.7501.250
Dayton(MID)A1100053001300.000.800
Louisville(INT)AAA33010131288011005.538.923
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Dilson Herrera
3Tony Renda
4Hernan Iribarren
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
3Zach Walters
4Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Desmond Jennings
3Ryan Raburn
4Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Bronson Arroyo
8Robert Stephenson
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Austin Brice
9Ariel Hernandez
10Lisalverto Bonilla
11Nefi Ogando
12Lucas Luetge
13Louis Coleman
 

 