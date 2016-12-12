Anthony DeSclafani | Starting Pitcher | #28 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (26) / 4/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Florida Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has been scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Tuesday against the White Sox. DeSclafani felt some tenderness in his right elbow after a recent live batting practice session, so the Reds will play it safe and push him back. It was supposed to be his Cactus League debut. Obviously this is something that will warrant close monitoring, though manager Bryan Price told reporters Monday morning that he doesn't believe it's anything serious. Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Mariners are talking potential trades with the Rays and Reds as they look for a starting pitcher. Morosi didn't list any names that the Mariners are targeting, but it's safe to assume they've talked to the Reds about Anthony DeSclafani and to the Rays about any of their starters other than Blake Snell. That the Mariners are interested in adding rotation help doesn't come as a surprise, as they could use at least one and possibly two starters. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports that the Rangers have spoken to the Reds about starters Anthony DeSclafani and Dan Straily. Sullivan notes that the Reds "need relief" and that Rangers setup man Jeremy Jeffress is "of interest," but it doesn't sound like these discussions are very far along. DeSclafani posted a cool 3.28 ERA, 1.216 WHIP, and 105/30 K/BB ratio in 123 1/3 innings this past season for Cincinnati and he is under club control through 2020. He should command much more than bullpen help, but the Reds don't always operate in the wisest of ways. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter