Ryan Goins | Shortstop | #17

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/13/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Dallas Baptist
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (0) / TOR
Ryan Goins delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Astros on Saturday.
Goins will get much of the deserved credit, but a masterful slide at home by Rob Refsnyder was the difference in the game. Still, it was a nice moment for Goins, who had two hits in five at-bats on the night. The 29-year-old has played all over the diamond for the Jays this year, batting .217/.271/.339 in 91 games. Aug 6 - 1:46 AM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.400010000001020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
902495314153922205310.213.268.337.606
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017003451802
2016023728631
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 5@ HOU15200010010000.400.400.400
Aug 4@ HOU14200131000000.500.5001.250
Aug 1@ CWS15100000010000.200.200.200
Jul 31@ CWS14100001000000.250.250.250
Jul 30LAA13100001100000.333.500.333
Jul 29LAA13110010110000.333.500.667
Jul 28LAA13000000000000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Miguel Montero
3Luke Maile
4Rafael Lopez
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Darwin Barney
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Ryan Goins
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Chris Coghlan
LF1Steve Pearce
2Nori Aoki
3Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Cesar Valdez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Ryan Tepera
3J.P. Howell
4Aaron Loup
5Dominic Leone
6Danny Barnes
7Bo Schultz
8Matt Dermody
9Taylor Cole
 

 