Player Results
Article Results
Goins plates go-ahead run in 10th inning
Freeman homers, drives in four in Braves win
Blackburn sharp as Athletics shut out Halos
Hamels goes the distance in win over Twins
DeJong's two-run HR leads Cards past Reds
Jon Gray goes seven strong to defeat Phils
Salazar whiffs 12, allows one run vs Yanks
Pomeranz fans eight, allows one run in 6 1/3
Travis Shaw (neck) could play Sunday vs. TB
Davies allows one hit in seven shutout frames
Yasmani Grandal exits due to back spasms
Mariners @ Royals postponed by rain in KC
49ers WLB Malcolm Smith (chest) out for year
Osweiler expected to start preseason opener
Dolphins 'close to deal' with Jay Cutler
Vikings NT Linval Joseph signs extension
Nelson Agholor to play in the slot?
Report: Dolphins in talks with Jay Cutler
Corey Davis (hamstring) out 'at least a week'
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (foot) may need surgery
Tyler Lockett officially activated from PUP
Jerry Jones doesn't expect Zeke suspension
Steelers ink Tomlin to contract extension
2nd opinion confirms Flacco's injury is minor
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
DNF for Ted Christopher in Stafford 150
Ross Chastain: Zippo 200 results
Jay Beasley: Finger Lakes 100 results
Bobby Santos: Stafford 150 results
DNF for Yeley in XFINITY race at The Glen
Brandon Jones: Zippo 200 results
Ruben Pardo: Peak Mexico NASCAR Pachuca pole
Benjamin on ARCA pole, sets Winchester record
Smith leads lone ARCA Winchester practice
Oliveras quickest in 3rd Peak Mexico practice
Kyle Busch wins XFINITY Series Zippo 200
Brad Keselowski fastest in Glen Happy Hour
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Overnight leader Pieters dips with R2 70
McIlroy three back entering the weekend @ WGC
Walker sets a 7-under target at Firestone CC
Zach Johnson posts 4-under after R2 67
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
Campbell: Butler may be my most talented WR
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Kiffin on McNeal: He could be an elite player
Memphis snags an Auburn academic casualty
FSU suspends WR Phillips (fraud charges)
Lamar Jackson up to 212 lbs, says he's faster
Pauline on Chubb: He's a better Derek Barnett
Salisbury thinks Darnold could be USC's best
Bama opts not to suspend Da'Shawn Hand (DUI)
Kieran Trippier leaves Wembly on crutches
Firmino scores as Liverpool win in Dublin
Diouf continues to score in pre-season
Ki on track to return next month
England midfielder out of Emirates clash
BPL new boys dealt a major injury blow
Man City continues cuts with Fernando sale
Lallana set to miss months with injury
Shakespeare provides update on Iheanacho
Bilic not worried over Arnie knock
Huddersfield draw Torino in pre-season finale
Double injury blow for Chelsea
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Taylor Cole
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Rafael Lopez
(C)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Cesar Valdez
(R)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Goins | Shortstop | #17
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/13/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Dallas Baptist
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 4 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $548,200, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Goins delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Astros on Saturday.
Goins will get much of the deserved credit, but a masterful slide at home by Rob Refsnyder was the difference in the game. Still, it was a nice moment for Goins, who had two hits in five at-bats on the night. The 29-year-old has played all over the diamond for the Jays this year, batting .217/.271/.339 in 91 games.
Aug 6 - 1:46 AM
Ryan Goins smacked a two-RBI double Tuesday against the Athletics.
Goins' two-bagger in the second inning plated Kendrys Morales and Ezequiel Carrera. The defense-first utility infielder continues to be one of the worst-hitting players in the majors, as he's now sporting a .596 OPS.
Jul 25 - 10:34 PM
Ryan Goins went 1-for-3 and plated the Blue Jays' lone run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Goins came through with an RBI single in the seventh inning to score Justin Smoak, trimming the Jays' deficit to 5-1. He has struggled while filling in for the injured Devon Travis, slashing just .215/.277/.348 with four homers and 24 RBI.
Jun 21 - 12:55 AM
Ryan Goins went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Blue Jays fell to the White Sox on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.
Goins delivered a run-scoring double in the second inning that would wind up being the only damage against White Sox' starter Mike Pelfrey. He has had a rough go of it at the plate this season, slashing .209/.267/.331 with four homers and 22 RBI.
Jun 17 - 4:01 PM
Goins plates go-ahead run in 10th inning
Aug 6 - 1:46 AM
Ryan Goins plates a pair of runs
Jul 25 - 10:34 PM
Ryan Goins plates lone run in loss on Tuesday
Jun 21 - 12:55 AM
Ryan Goins hits RBI double in loss Saturday
Jun 17 - 4:01 PM
More Ryan Goins Player News
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
90
249
53
14
1
5
39
22
20
53
1
0
.213
.268
.337
.606
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
34
51
8
0
2
2016
0
2
37
28
6
3
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 5
@ HOU
1
5
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Aug 4
@ HOU
1
4
2
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Aug 1
@ CWS
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Jul 31
@ CWS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jul 30
LAA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Jul 29
LAA
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
Jul 28
LAA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Miguel Montero
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed C Miguel Montero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 3, with a strained groin.
Montero was injured during Wednesday's game. Raffy Lopez is up to serve as Russell Martin's backup.
Aug 4
3
Luke Maile
10-Day DL
Luke Maile (knee) is expected to return until late August or early September.
It will probably be September since the Blue Jays would only need him as a third catcher. Maile has been out nearly all of July with right knee irritation.
Jul 24
4
Rafael Lopez
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
60-Day DL
Devon Travis (knee) has begun hitting in the batting cage and will resume running soon.
Travis is working his way back from June surgery to clean up cartilage damage in his right knee. There's no timetable for his return, but he's making nice progress.
Aug 4
2
Darwin Barney
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
10-Day DL
An MRI revealed ligament damage in Troy Tulowitzki's right ankle.
A timetable for how long Tulowitzki might be sidelined won't be known until after he visits with a foot/ankle specialist, but the injury has the potential to be a season-ender. Tulo was injured during Friday's game versus the Angels.
Jul 30
2
Ryan Goins
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
2
Chris Coghlan
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed INF/OF Chris Coghlan on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist contusion.
Steve Pearce was activated off the DL in a corresponding 25-man roster move. There is no timetable for Coghlan, though this doesn't sound like a serious injury. He has batted just .200/.299/.267 in 33 games this season for Toronto.
Jun 16
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Nori Aoki
3
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Dalton Pompey (concussion, leg) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment.
Pompey batted .143/.172/.250 in eight rehab games between High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo just before the MLB All-Star break. He hasn't played anywhere in the last 10 days, and there is no clear timetable for his return to live action. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on the major league disabled list all season after suffering a serious head injury in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Jul 19
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
When asked if the Blue Jays would consider shutting him down for the season, Aaron Sanchez (blister) said "absolutely not."
Sanchez has had an immensely frustrating season while battling chronic blister issues. Blisters seem to be on the rise across baseball, an issue teammate Marcus Stroman attributes to the league's use of "juiced" balls. Sanchez, who was just placed on the disabled list for the fourth time this year, is hoping to strike up a text message conversation with Dodgers starter Rich Hill, who has also struggled with blisters in the past. The right-hander led the AL in ERA last year but has made just eight starts in 2017.
Jul 22
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Cesar Valdez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Ryan Tepera
3
J.P. Howell
4
Aaron Loup
5
Dominic Leone
6
Danny Barnes
7
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Bo Schultz (elbow) began a throwing program Monday.
It's the beginning of a long progression as he works his way back from April Tommy John surgery. Schultz might get a late start to 2018.
Jul 31
8
Matt Dermody
9
Taylor Cole
Daily Dose: Royal Pain
Aug 6
Nate Grimm discusses Felix Hernandez's latest DL trip, one for Salvador Perez as well and Matt Joyce's poor choice of words in Sunday's Daily Dose.
