Ryan Goins | Shortstop | #17 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (29) / 2/13/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 185 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Dallas Baptist Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $548,200, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ryan Goins delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Astros on Saturday. Goins will get much of the deserved credit, but a masterful slide at home by Rob Refsnyder was the difference in the game. Still, it was a nice moment for Goins, who had two hits in five at-bats on the night. The 29-year-old has played all over the diamond for the Jays this year, batting .217/.271/.339 in 91 games.

Ryan Goins smacked a two-RBI double Tuesday against the Athletics. Goins' two-bagger in the second inning plated Kendrys Morales and Ezequiel Carrera. The defense-first utility infielder continues to be one of the worst-hitting players in the majors, as he's now sporting a .596 OPS.

Ryan Goins went 1-for-3 and plated the Blue Jays' lone run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers. Goins came through with an RBI single in the seventh inning to score Justin Smoak, trimming the Jays' deficit to 5-1. He has struggled while filling in for the injured Devon Travis, slashing just .215/.277/.348 with four homers and 24 RBI.