[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Kevin Siegrist | Relief Pitcher | #46
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/20/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Palm Beach (FL) JC
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 41 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $1.6375 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) will make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday.
Siegrist came down with some shoulder soreness early on in camp, but it's behind him now. He threw a round of batting practice on Sunday without any issues. The lefty shouldn't need much work to get geared up for the season. Siegrist, 27, compiled a 2.77 ERA over 67 appearances last season and will pitch in a set-up capacity again in 2017.
Mar 7 - 9:28 AM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) said his next throwing session will come in a game after he had live batting practice session with "a little more intensity" Sunday.
Siegrist dealt with some shoulder soreness early on in camp, but he appears to be past it now. The left-handed reliever has plenty of time to fine-tune things before Opening Day, provided he can avoid a setback.
Mar 5 - 12:09 PM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) threw live batting practice on Thursday.
It's the first time this spring that he's faced hitters, as Siegrist is a little behind schedule because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder. The left-hander should be cleared for Grapefruit League action soon.
Mar 3 - 11:32 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) threw about 25 pitches Wednesday in his first bullpen session of the spring.
Siegrist has been taking it easy in the early days of camp after coming down with some soreness around his left shoulder and triceps. He'll see how he feels on Thursday before deciding on the next step, but he's moving in the right direction. Siegrist is expected to pitch in a set-up role this season.
Feb 22 - 3:21 PM
Source:
Cardinals.mlb.com
Siegrist (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
Mar 7 - 9:28 AM
Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) is game-ready
Mar 5 - 12:09 PM
Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) faces hitters
Mar 3 - 11:32 AM
Siegrist (shoulder) throws bullpen session
Feb 22 - 3:21 PM
More Kevin Siegrist Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
67
0
6
3
3
17
61.2
42
20
19
26
66
0
0
2.77
1.10
Kevin Siegrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kevin Siegrist's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kevin Siegrist's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kevin Siegrist's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
6
Luke Weaver
Sidelined
Luke Weaver (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday.
Weaver left a Grapefruit League start last week after experiencing discomfort in his lower back, but it was apparently just muscle spasms. The young right-hander should return to live action this week as he tries to win the final spot in the Cardinals' starting rotation. Michael Wacha is the frontrunner in that race at the moment.
Mar 6
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
Sidelined
An MRI on Trevor Rosenthal's sore right lat showed no structural damage.
Rosenthal was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start on Monday due to the lat discomfort, but everything is apparently clear. He is doing cardio instead Monday morning in Cardinals camp and will aim to return to live action by Friday. Rosenthal is in the running for the fifth spot in the St. Louis starting rotation, but he is probably going to wind up as a multi-inning reliever.
Mar 6
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) has begun throwing off a mound.
It's quicker than expected, as Lyons is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from last November's right knee surgery. He's not expected to be ready by Opening Day but could appear in some Grapefruit League games next month. Lyons will most likely be used in relief for the Cardinals this season, although being stretched back out is an option after Alex Reyes went down.
Feb 17
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Headlines
