Kevin Siegrist | Relief Pitcher | #46 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (27) / 7/20/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 230 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Palm Beach (FL) JC Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 41 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.6375 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) will make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday. Siegrist came down with some shoulder soreness early on in camp, but it's behind him now. He threw a round of batting practice on Sunday without any issues. The lefty shouldn't need much work to get geared up for the season. Siegrist, 27, compiled a 2.77 ERA over 67 appearances last season and will pitch in a set-up capacity again in 2017. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter

Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) said his next throwing session will come in a game after he had live batting practice session with "a little more intensity" Sunday. Siegrist dealt with some shoulder soreness early on in camp, but he appears to be past it now. The left-handed reliever has plenty of time to fine-tune things before Opening Day, provided he can avoid a setback. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) threw live batting practice on Thursday. It's the first time this spring that he's faced hitters, as Siegrist is a little behind schedule because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder. The left-hander should be cleared for Grapefruit League action soon. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch