Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kevin Siegrist | Relief Pitcher | #46

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Palm Beach (FL) JC
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 41 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kevin Siegrist (shoulder) will make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday.
Siegrist came down with some shoulder soreness early on in camp, but it's behind him now. He threw a round of batting practice on Sunday without any issues. The lefty shouldn't need much work to get geared up for the season. Siegrist, 27, compiled a 2.77 ERA over 67 appearances last season and will pitch in a set-up capacity again in 2017. Mar 7 - 9:28 AM
Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter
More Kevin Siegrist Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL6706331761.24220192666002.771.10
Kevin Siegrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Kevin Siegrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kevin Siegrist's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Kevin Siegrist's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 