Nate Karns | Starting Pitcher | #55

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas Tech
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 12 (0) / WAS
Nate Karns will open the 2017 season as the Royals' fifth starter.
That announcement was made Sunday in camp by Royals manager Ned Yost. Karns hasn't pitched all that well in the Cactus League, but he was the favorite for the No. 5 spot leading into the spring after Kansas City acquired him in an offseason trade for Jarrod Dyson. Karns has some deep mixed and AL-only fantasy appeal. Mar 20 - 12:51 PM
Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA2215621094.195555445101005.151.48
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
3Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Travis Wood
5Chris Young
6Scott Alexander
7Kevin McCarthy
8Brian Flynn
9Bobby Parnell
10Chris Withrow
11Al Alburquerque
12Seth Maness
13Jonathan Sanchez
14Peter Moylan
 

 