Nate Karns | Starting Pitcher | #55 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (29) / 11/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Tech Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 12 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Nate Karns will open the 2017 season as the Royals' fifth starter. That announcement was made Sunday in camp by Royals manager Ned Yost. Karns hasn't pitched all that well in the Cactus League, but he was the favorite for the No. 5 spot leading into the spring after Kansas City acquired him in an offseason trade for Jarrod Dyson. Karns has some deep mixed and AL-only fantasy appeal. Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter

Nate Karns surrendered four runs (three earned) over four innings against the Brewers on Friday. Karns was handed an early 3-0 lead, but he quickly gave up a four-spot in the bottom of the first. The Royals eventually battled back, so Karns was actually credited with the win in this one. He allowed seven hits (including a two-run homer to Ryan Braun) in all while walking a pair. Karns started out the spring strong, but he has scuffled over his past two starts. Still, he appears to have the edge over Chris Young and Travis Wood for the final spot in the Royals’ rotation.

Nathan Karns gave up two runs in three-plus innings Monday against the Diamondbacks. Karns struck out three and walked one. He started out with three scoreless frames before being pulled after the first two batters reached in the top of the fourth inning. They both eventually came around to score. Karns is locked in a battle with Chris Young and Travis Wood for the fifth spot in the rotation and it will likely take a couple of weeks to get sorted out.