Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Andrus slugs pair of homers against Angels
Luke Weaver fans nine in victory over Giants
Iannetta stays hot, D'Backs win 10th straight
Springer launches 31st homer against Mets
Brandon Maurer earns first KC save Sunday
Trumbo homers, smacks walkoff RBI single
Giolito excellent again, whiffing 10 vs. Rays
Stanton somehow doesn't homer against Phils
Domingo Santana goes deep twice vs. Nats
Ramirez blasts two homers in 11-1 Tribe win
Javier Baez exits after taking knee to head
Alex Wood (shoulder) activated for Sun. start
Roster
Scott Alexander
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Miguel Almonte
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
George Sherrill
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Mike Minor
(R)
Eric Skoglund
(S)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Brandon Moss
(DH)
Bubba Starling
(OF)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Cameron Gallagher
(C)
Jake Junis
(S)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Drew Butera
(C)
Onelki Garcia
(S)
Nate Karns
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Cory Wade
(R)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Sam Gaviglio
(S)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Andres Machado
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Chris Young
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Brandon Maurer | Relief Pitcher | #32
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/3/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 23 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $1.9 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Maurer earned his first save as a member of the Royals on Sunday against the Twins.
Kelvin Herrera was unavailable for this game (and probably a few more) due to renewed discomfort in his right forearm, so Maurer got the call in the bottom of the ninth inning. He worked around an Alex Gordon fielding error to protect a one-run lead for Kansas City, yielding zero hits and zero walks while striking out one Minnesota hitter. Maurer is worth adding in most mixed fantasy leagues while Herrera is in recovery mode. And it's not like Herrera was very reliable when he was healthy.
Sep 3 - 6:09 PM
Brandon Maurer picked up a win after throwing a hitless ninth inning Wednesday against the Rockies.
The Royals are hoping Kelvin Herrera's little forearm problem Tuesday turns out to be nothing, and if that's the case, Maurer will remain worthless for fantasy purposes. However, if Herrera does land on the DL, Maurer will probably be the favorite for saves in Kansas City for a spell.
Aug 24 - 12:20 AM
Royals acquired RHP Brandon Maurer from the Padres in the Trevor Cahill trade.
Maurer will see his fantasy value drop big time, as he's losing his closer job and now headed for a setup role in Kansas City. While he's posted a 5.72 ERA this season, Maurer boasts a 38/8 K/BB ratio over 39 1/3 innings.
Jul 24 - 6:39 PM
Brandon Maurer took his first blown save in two months after giving up three runs in the ninth Friday against the Giants.
Maurer could have closed this one out without a run scoring, but Jerry Meals wouldn't give him a borderline pitch against Brandon Crawford with two strikes and two outs. Crawford singled in a run, bringing pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie to the plate as the tying run. Meals again failed to call a strike on a close pitch to begin the at-bat, and Gillaspie hit the 1-0 offering out to right. Maurer hadn't given up a run since June 25 and he's 20-for-23 saving games this year, so his job is safe.
Jul 22 - 2:34 AM
Brandon Maurer earns first KC save Sunday
Sep 3 - 6:09 PM
Brandon Maurer gets win in relief
Aug 24 - 12:20 AM
Royals acquire Brandon Maurer from Padres
Jul 24 - 6:39 PM
Brandon Maurer takes third blown save
Jul 22 - 2:34 AM
More Brandon Maurer Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
59
0
3
5
20
6
54.0
58
35
35
17
54
0
0
5.83
1.39
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sep 3
@ MIN
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Sep 1
@ MIN
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Aug 30
TB
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Aug 29
TB
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
9.00
1.00
Aug 26
@ CLE
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
3.00
Aug 23
COL
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Aug 20
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Aug 19
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
0
2
0
0
9.00
2.00
Aug 16
@ OAK
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
4
2
2
0
2
0
0
18.00
4.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2B
1
Whit Merrifield
2
Raul Mondesi
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Bubba Starling
60-Day DL
Royals placed OF Bubba Starling to the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury.
He will miss the remainder of the 2017 season. The move was made as a procedural move though to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Onelki Garcia.
Aug 26
RF
1
Jorge Bonifacio
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Brandon Moss
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
10-Day DL
Danny Duffy (elbow) played catch from 60 feet Saturday.
It's a nice step, but Duffy still has a ways to go before rejoining the Royals' rotation, as he'll need to expand to 120 feet and then throw at least a couple times from a mound. Sam Gaviglio is a candidate to start Thursday in Duffy's place and it sounds like he could receive at least a couple starts.
Sep 3
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Trevor Cahill
6
Jake Junis
7
Sam Gaviglio
8
Nate Karns
60-Day DL
Nate Karns (elbow) underwent successful thoracic outlet surgery on Wednesday.
Karns hadn't pitched in a game since May 19. He logged a 4.17 ERA in his first year with Kansas City. Karns should be recovered by the start of spring training next season.
Jul 20
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
Sidelined
Kelvin Herrera will miss the next couple of days with a mild forearm strain, according to Ned Yost.
The problem first crept up a couple of weeks ago and then became a problem again last night. While the Royals are still playing it off as minor, it'd be little surprise to see Herrera get shut down if the team falls out of the wild card chase. Look at Brandon Maurer as the favorite for saves for now.
Sep 2
2
Joakim Soria
10-Day DL
Royals placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 16, with a left oblique strain.
Soria is dealing with a Grade 1 strain and is expected to miss 10-15 days. Brandon Maurer will slide into the eighth inning role.
Aug 18
3
Brandon Maurer
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Mike Minor
6
Scott Alexander
7
Peter Moylan
8
Neftali Feliz
10-Day DL
Royals released RHP Neftali Feliz
The former closer posted a 4.74 ERA in his 20 games with Kansas City. His time as a high-leverage reliever is likely over.
Sep 1
9
Kevin McCarthy
10
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals transferred LHP Brian Flynn (groin) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Flynn suffered the groin injury on Monday against the Rays. He finishes the year with one appearance and a 3.86 ERA.
Sep 1
11
Miguel Almonte
60-Day DL
Royals recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Triple-A Omaha; placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Paulo Orlando, who has been activated off the 60-day DL and optioned to Triple-A. Almonte suffered the shoulder injury last month at Tacoma and is presumably done for the season.
Aug 22
12
Onelki Garcia
13
Eric Skoglund
14
Andres Machado
Junis in September
Sep 3
Brad Johnson cover his MLB waiver wire targets for Labor Day.
