Brandon Maurer | Relief Pitcher | #32

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 23 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Brandon Maurer earned his first save as a member of the Royals on Sunday against the Twins.
Kelvin Herrera was unavailable for this game (and probably a few more) due to renewed discomfort in his right forearm, so Maurer got the call in the bottom of the ninth inning. He worked around an Alex Gordon fielding error to protect a one-run lead for Kansas City, yielding zero hits and zero walks while striking out one Minnesota hitter. Maurer is worth adding in most mixed fantasy leagues while Herrera is in recovery mode. And it's not like Herrera was very reliable when he was healthy. Sep 3 - 6:09 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.00.0000000100000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC5903520654.05835351754005.831.39
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 3@ MIN100011.00000100.00.00
Sep 1@ MIN10000.20000100.00.00
Aug 30TB100001.00000100.00.00
Aug 29TB100001.011100009.001.00
Aug 26@ CLE10000.10001100.003.00
Aug 23COL101001.00001000.001.00
Aug 20CLE100001.01001100.002.00
Aug 19CLE100001.021102009.002.00
Aug 16@ OAK101001.0422020018.004.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2B1Whit Merrifield
2Raul Mondesi
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Cheslor Cuthbert
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Bubba Starling
RF1Jorge Bonifacio
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Melky Cabrera
2Brandon Moss
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Trevor Cahill
6Jake Junis
7Sam Gaviglio
8Nate Karns
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Brandon Maurer
4Ryan Buchter
5Mike Minor
6Scott Alexander
7Peter Moylan
8Neftali Feliz
9Kevin McCarthy
10Brian Flynn
11Miguel Almonte
12Onelki Garcia
13Eric Skoglund
14Andres Machado
 

 