Brandon Maurer | Relief Pitcher | #32 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (27) / 7/3/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 23 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.9 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Brandon Maurer earned his first save as a member of the Royals on Sunday against the Twins. Kelvin Herrera was unavailable for this game (and probably a few more) due to renewed discomfort in his right forearm, so Maurer got the call in the bottom of the ninth inning. He worked around an Alex Gordon fielding error to protect a one-run lead for Kansas City, yielding zero hits and zero walks while striking out one Minnesota hitter. Maurer is worth adding in most mixed fantasy leagues while Herrera is in recovery mode. And it's not like Herrera was very reliable when he was healthy.

Brandon Maurer picked up a win after throwing a hitless ninth inning Wednesday against the Rockies. The Royals are hoping Kelvin Herrera's little forearm problem Tuesday turns out to be nothing, and if that's the case, Maurer will remain worthless for fantasy purposes. However, if Herrera does land on the DL, Maurer will probably be the favorite for saves in Kansas City for a spell.

Royals acquired RHP Brandon Maurer from the Padres in the Trevor Cahill trade. Maurer will see his fantasy value drop big time, as he's losing his closer job and now headed for a setup role in Kansas City. While he's posted a 5.72 ERA this season, Maurer boasts a 38/8 K/BB ratio over 39 1/3 innings.