Felipe Rivero | Relief Pitcher | #73

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 209
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / TB
Contract: view contract details
Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio will share the Pirates' closer job for the time being.
Tony Watson will be used in lower leverage situations for now. Rivero has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, posting a 0.58 ERA and 34/6 K/BB ratio over 31 innings. Nicasio has the advantage of being a righty and the Pirates also don't have to worry about his arbitration cost, but it's certainly possible that Rivero could still run away with the job. Jun 9 - 3:53 PM
Source: Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT3102101331.0176263400.58.74
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 7@ BAL100001.00000200.00.00
Jun 6@ BAL100001.10000200.00.00
Jun 2@ NYM100001.00000100.00.00
May 31ARZ100001.01000100.001.00
May 29ARZ100001.01001000.002.00
May 27NYM100001.00000100.00.00
May 24@ ATL101001.00001200.001.00
May 23@ ATL10000.21000000.001.50
May 21PHI100001.01000200.001.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
4Jacob Stallings
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Phil Gosselin
3Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
6Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Jhan Marinez
7Wade LeBlanc
8Josh Lindblom
9Dovydas Neverauskas
 

 