Felipe Rivero | Relief Pitcher | #73

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers promote Hader to work as reliever
Marwin Gonzalez (hand) in Astros' lineup Fri.
Neil Walker (knee) sitting out again Friday
Masahiro Tanaka pushed back a day to Monday
Taillon (cancer) to rejoin rotation next week
Rivero, Nicasio to share Pirates' closer job
Pirates remove Tony Watson from closer role
Red Sox activate Dustin Pedroia from DL
Gomez (hamstring) ready for rehab games
Kolten Wong activated from disabled list
Jhonny Peralta designated for assignment
Mallex Smith hitting leadoff for Rays Friday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Niners strike 4-year deal with Reuben Foster
Not many 'wow' moments from Alshon at OTAs
Odell Beckham expected to attend minicamp
Taylor Decker (shoulder) to miss 4-6 months
Branden Albert expected to report to minicamp
DeAngelo Williams getting into pro wrestling?
ASJ 'most impressive player on field' at OTAs
Irsay: Andrew Luck 'healing tremendously'
Edelman's extension includes $9M guaranteed
Report: NYJ have had Decker talks with Ravens
Report: Hackenberg struggled throughout OTAs
Jeremy Maclin leaves Ravens without contract
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joonas Korpisalo agrees to two-year extension
Ryan Ellis suffers an undisclosed injury
Sidney Crosby picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Phil Kessel collects 1G, 2A in huge GM5 win
Pekka Rinne yanked in ugly GM 5 loss to PIT
Colin Wilson to make Stanley Cup Final debut
Nick Bonino (LBI) won't play in Game 5 of SCF
Colin Wilson might be back for Game 5
Pens confirm Matt Murray will start Thursday
Kings sign Tyler Toffoli for 3 years, $13.8M
Extension for Martin Jones may come in July
Bonino misses practice, remains day-to-day
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Benjamin tops XFINITY Final Practice
Dale Jr. to rear of field for Sunday's race
Keselowski paces Pocono XFINITY Practice 1
Brennan Poole: Pocono Green 250 advance
Williams making 1st XFINITY start at Pocono
Kyle Larson paces Pocono 400 Practice 1
Brandon Jones leads lone ARCA practice
Bell paces all three truck practices
Ty Majeski debuts at Pocono with Cunningham
Bell leads Fort Worth truck Practice 2
Jones, Busch going toe-to-toe at Berlin (MI)
Cindric: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Munoz matches Reavie with early St. Jude lead
Reavie snags early 36-hole lead at St. Jude
Aguilar posts clubhouse lead in Lyoness Open
Munoz makes it four at the top in Memphis
Cink creates logjam atop St. Jude leaderboard
S. Brown takes it low to share R1 lead at SJC
Schwartzel circles seven in SJC opening round
Matt Every sets an early target in Memphis
Aguilar shoots 65 to lead the Lyoness Open
Van Zyl sets the early pace in Lyoness Open
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bob Stoops: Not my intention to coach again
Zaire's dad: Relationship with Kelly soured
UCLA picks up Miami grad transfer T Odogwu
DJ: S James may be a faster/more athletic Kam
OSU WR Johnson draws praise from QB, coach
Alabama nets pledge from four-star LB Walker
Oklahoma State shifts CB Richards to FS
Luatua retires, possibly due to concussions
Genetic disorder medically disqualifies Clark
Sooners extremely confident in new HC Riley
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man City signs new goalkeeper
Shakespeare named Leicester manager
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Delph attracting interest from several clubs
Man City's Nolito: 'I want to leave'
Giroud hints at exit over lack of game time
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Max Moroff
(2B)
Jacob Stallings
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(R)
Chris Stewart
(C)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Phil Coke
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
John Jaso
(OF)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Felipe Rivero | Relief Pitcher | #73
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/5/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 209
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $564,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio will share the Pirates' closer job for the time being.
Tony Watson will be used in lower leverage situations for now. Rivero has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, posting a 0.58 ERA and 34/6 K/BB ratio over 31 innings. Nicasio has the advantage of being a righty and the Pirates also don't have to worry about his arbitration cost, but it's certainly possible that Rivero could still run away with the job.
Jun 9 - 3:53 PM
Source:
Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle confirmed late Tuesday that there have been internal discussions about making Felipe Rivero the team's closer.
"I think we’ve talked at length since Felipe got here, there’s one day he’ll close," Hurdle told reporters. That comment came after Tony Watson blew his fourth save of the season (and third save in two weeks) on Tuesday night against the Orioles. Rivero is clearly the better pitcher, but the Pirates will be trying to get something out of Watson at the trade deadline and probably aren't ready to demote him quite yet. That said, Rivero should be stashed in most standard fantasy leagues.
Jun 6 - 11:43 PM
Source:
Bill Brink on Twitter
Felipe Rivero (neck) threw a scoreless eighth inning in his return to action Wednesday.
Rivero worked a 1-2-3 frame on just eight pitches as the Pirates went on to beat the Nationals 6-1. Rivero had been unavailable for the last four days due to a minor neck issue. The 25-year-old left-hander has some of the best stuff in the majors and could work his way into the mix for saves in Pittsburgh at some point this season.
May 18 - 8:50 AM
Pirates' manager Clint Hurdle said Felipe Rivero was unavailable on Sunday due to a neck issue.
It doesn't sound like a major issue, but is something to monitor going forward. The 25-year-old southpaw has been outstanding this season, compiling a 0.87 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 22/4 K/BB ratio across 20 2/3 innings.
May 14 - 9:04 PM
Source:
Adam Berry on Twitter
Rivero, Nicasio to share Pirates' closer job
Jun 9 - 3:53 PM
Hurdle confirms Rivero considered for closer
Jun 6 - 11:43 PM
Rivero (neck) throws scoreless inning Wed.
May 18 - 8:50 AM
Felipe Rivero dealing with neck issue
May 14 - 9:04 PM
More Felipe Rivero Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
31
0
2
1
0
13
31.0
17
6
2
6
34
0
0
.58
.74
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 7
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 6
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 2
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 31
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
May 29
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
2.00
May 27
NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 24
@ ATL
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.00
May 23
@ ATL
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.50
May 21
PHI
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
7-Day DL
Pirates placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Cervelli lands on the concussion disabled list after taking a ball off his mask in Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Elias Diaz figures to see the bulk of at-bats behind the plate in his absence. The team is also calling up Jacob Stallings for depth.
Jun 7
2
Chris Stewart
10-Day DL
Chris Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Tuesday.
Stewart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon after experiencing lingering discomfort around his left calf and hamstring during a light pregame workout. Hopefully the MRI will provide some answers.
May 30
3
Elias Diaz
4
Jacob Stallings
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Phil Gosselin
3
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Seoul Central District Court has dismissed Jung Ho Kang's appeal of a suspended eight-month prison sentence for DUI and fleeing the scene.
Kang won't actually have to serve jail time in South Korea if he stays clean for the next two years, but in upholding the suspended sentence on Thursday the court has made it even more difficult for Kang to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States. Kang's lawyers have called the suspended prison term a potential "death sentence" for his baseball career. He is highly doubtful to join the Pirates in 2017, and it's possible the 30-year-old is done with MLB entirely.
May 18
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
10-Day DL
Jameson Taillon (cancer) will rejoin the Pirates' rotation early next week.
Taillon is almost a month to the day removed from have surgery for testicular cancer, so he's made quite a rapid recovery. The Pirates haven't announced who he'll replace in the rotation, but Tyler Glasnow, Chad Kuhl and Trevor Williams could all be candidates.
Jun 9
3
Ivan Nova
Sidelined
Ivan Nova has been diagnosed with left knee inflammation.
Nova exited with a trainer in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night at Camden Yards after surrendering back-to-back homers to Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop. The right-hander will be reevaluated on Wednesday. He gave up three total runs in the game, on five hits and a walk.
Jun 6
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
6
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Antonio Bastardo (quad) has allowed just one run through 5 1/3 rehab innings with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Bastardo went 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his latest outing Monday, which serves as a pretty strong indication that he is fully recovered from his strained left quad and ready to return to the Pirates' bullpen. The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list since April 25. Look for an official move soon.
Jun 7
6
Jhan Marinez
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Josh Lindblom
10-Day DL
Josh Lindblom (side) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lindblom landed on the DL with side discomfort about a week ago and could be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. The right-hander holds a 7.94 ERA over four big league outings this year.
May 27
9
Dovydas Neverauskas
The Week Ahead: Full Nelson
Jun 9
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including Jimmy Nelson's great matchups.
»
Brewers promote Hader to work as reliever
»
Marwin Gonzalez (hand) in Astros' lineup Fri.
»
Neil Walker (knee) sitting out again Friday
»
Masahiro Tanaka pushed back a day to Monday
»
Taillon (cancer) to rejoin rotation next week
»
Rivero, Nicasio to share Pirates' closer job
»
Pirates remove Tony Watson from closer role
»
Red Sox activate Dustin Pedroia from DL
»
Gomez (hamstring) ready for rehab games
»
Kolten Wong activated from disabled list
»
Jhonny Peralta designated for assignment
»
Mallex Smith hitting leadoff for Rays Friday
