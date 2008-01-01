Felipe Rivero | Relief Pitcher | #73 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (25) / 7/5/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 209 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $564,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio will share the Pirates' closer job for the time being. Tony Watson will be used in lower leverage situations for now. Rivero has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, posting a 0.58 ERA and 34/6 K/BB ratio over 31 innings. Nicasio has the advantage of being a righty and the Pirates also don't have to worry about his arbitration cost, but it's certainly possible that Rivero could still run away with the job. Source: Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle confirmed late Tuesday that there have been internal discussions about making Felipe Rivero the team's closer. "I think we’ve talked at length since Felipe got here, there’s one day he’ll close," Hurdle told reporters. That comment came after Tony Watson blew his fourth save of the season (and third save in two weeks) on Tuesday night against the Orioles. Rivero is clearly the better pitcher, but the Pirates will be trying to get something out of Watson at the trade deadline and probably aren't ready to demote him quite yet. That said, Rivero should be stashed in most standard fantasy leagues. Source: Bill Brink on Twitter

Felipe Rivero (neck) threw a scoreless eighth inning in his return to action Wednesday. Rivero worked a 1-2-3 frame on just eight pitches as the Pirates went on to beat the Nationals 6-1. Rivero had been unavailable for the last four days due to a minor neck issue. The 25-year-old left-hander has some of the best stuff in the majors and could work his way into the mix for saves in Pittsburgh at some point this season.