Christian Vazquez | Catcher | #7

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 9 (0) / BOS
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks have inquired on Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart.
The D'Backs are considering adding more catching help even with Chris Herrmann and Jeff Mathis already on the roster. It's natural that general manager Mike Hazen would check in with his former organization since they have a catching surplus, but Piecoro was told the Red Sox are unlikely to deal either Vazquez or Swihart. Neither are slated to start in Boston, but Vazquez is under team control through 2020, while Swihart is under control through 2021. Dec 30 - 8:39 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
57172399111221103900.227.277.308.585
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201656000001
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Pawtucket(INT)AAA42152419021619153120.270.345.368
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Marco Hernandez
3Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Brock Holt
3Chris Young
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Fernando Abad
4Matt Barnes
5Robbie Ross
6Joe Kelly
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 