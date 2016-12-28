Christian Vazquez | Catcher | #7

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks have inquired on Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart.

The D'Backs are considering adding more catching help even with Chris Herrmann and Jeff Mathis already on the roster. It's natural that general manager Mike Hazen would check in with his former organization since they have a catching surplus, but Piecoro was told the Red Sox are unlikely to deal either Vazquez or Swihart. Neither are slated to start in Boston, but Vazquez is under team control through 2020, while Swihart is under control through 2021.