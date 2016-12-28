Christian Vazquez | Catcher | #7

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 29
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
Gordon (hip, knee) practicing again Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
Josh Richardson heating up, scores 20 points
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
George Hill (toe) will start vs. the 76ers
Harrison, Tony, Parsons, JMyke, Marc starting
DeMarre Carroll will start against the Suns
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
Jordan Eberle talllies two assists in win
Zetterberg lifts point streak to five games
Mikael Backlund stays hot in Flames loss
Kinkaid stands on head in S/O win over Caps
Brian Campbell will likely be healthy scratch
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Theo Walcott will miss out on Palace match
Mohamed Elneny will join Egypt for AfCoN
Kieran Gibbs out for New Years Day
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Carson Smith
(R)
Mario Alcantara
(S)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Steven Wright
(S)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Christian Vazquez | Catcher | #7
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 9 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks have inquired on Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart.
The D'Backs are considering adding more catching help even with Chris Herrmann and Jeff Mathis already on the roster. It's natural that general manager Mike Hazen would check in with his former organization since they have a catching surplus, but Piecoro was told the Red Sox are unlikely to deal either Vazquez or Swihart. Neither are slated to start in Boston, but Vazquez is under team control through 2020, while Swihart is under control through 2021.
Dec 30 - 8:39 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Christian Vazquez is on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS.
He made the cut over Ryan Hanigan and Bryan Holaday. Vazquez, an excellent defender, will serve as the backup to starting Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon in the best-of-five American League Division Series versus Cleveland.
Oct 6 - 10:51 AM
Source:
Ian Browne on Twitter
Red Sox recalled C Christian Vazquez from Triple-A Pawtucket.
Vazquez will give the Red Sox depth at catcher for the stretch run. The 26-year-old batted just .226/.278/.305 in 176 plate appearances earlier this season with Boston.
Sep 5 - 11:28 AM
Red Sox optioned C Christian Vazquez to Triple-A Pawtucket.
The Red Sox are also set to activate Ryan Hanigan from the disabled list, so they ultimately decided to keep Sandy Leon around rather than expose him to waivers, where they'd almost certainly leave him. Vazquez is excellent behind the plate, but he's batting just .226/.278/.305 over 51 games this season. He'll be back soon enough.
Jul 4 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Jason Mastrodonato on Twitter
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Dec 30 - 8:39 AM
Christian Vazquez makes ALDS roster
Oct 6 - 10:51 AM
Red Sox recall Christian Vazquez from AAA
Sep 5 - 11:28 AM
Red Sox option Christian Vazquez to Triple-A
Jul 4 - 5:37 PM
More Christian Vazquez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3338)
2
M. Wieters
BAL
(2882)
3
M. Napoli
CLE
(2800)
4
A. McCutchen
PIT
(2765)
5
M. Morse
SF
(2720)
6
B. Dozier
MIN
(2705)
7
E. Encarnacion
TOR
(2666)
8
B. Revere
LAA
(2613)
9
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2548)
10
J. Turner
LA
(2269)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
57
172
39
9
1
1
12
21
10
39
0
0
.227
.277
.308
.585
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
56
0
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Pawtucket(INT)
AAA
42
152
41
9
0
2
16
19
15
31
2
0
.270
.345
.368
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
Sidelined
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times mentioned Blake Swihart as a possible trade target for the Rays.
The Rays were known to be interested in Jason Castro before he signed a three-year, $24.5 million deal with Minnesota earlier this month. With Castro off the market, the Rays are likely to explore trade options at catcher. One possibility is Swihart, who could be expendable now that Sandy Leon has emerged as Boston's everyday catcher. Swihart was playing left field when he hurt his ankle last season, though the Red Sox claim he'll enter spring training as a catcher.
Nov 26
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Marco Hernandez
3
Josh Rutledge
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval's weight has dropped below 250 pounds.
He's listed at 255 pounds, but we suspect Panda was much heavier than that before he began losing weight. Sandoval posted several videos of his workouts on Instagram recently and he does look noticeably slimmer. His role was up in the air for a while, but after trading away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, it appears that Sandoval is ready to reclaim his position as the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Sandoval looks to be in good shape, but a bounce-back season is far from a guarantee.
Dec 17
2
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Brock Holt
3
Chris Young
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts underwent a successful right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty and a loose body removal on Thursday.
Betts battled soreness in the knee throughout the second half, making his .338/.388/.547 batting line with 13 home runs and 54 RBI after the break all the more impressive. He's expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Sox ease him into things.
Nov 11
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Fernando Abad
4
Matt Barnes
5
Robbie Ross
6
Joe Kelly
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Red Sox and RHP Brandon Workman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $635,000 contract.
The 28-year-old hurler missed the entire 2016 campaign while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Given the depth that the Red Sox have stockpiled in the bullpen, Workman will have his work cut out for him in trying to make the club's Opening Day bullpen.
Dec 16
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday that Carson Smith (elbow) could be ready by June 1 next year.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery back in May, so the Red Sox are aiming for his return at a little over 12 months. The 27-year-old reliever owns a dominant 2.00 ERA and 104/26 K/BB ratio in 81 career innings and could be quite the weapon if he comes back healthy, but regaining full strength can often take closer to 15 months.
Nov 8
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
Nate Grimm parses Matt Wieters free agency rumors and wonders about a Jose Bautista reunion in Toronto in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
»
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
MLB Headlines
»
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
»
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
»
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
»
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
»
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
»
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
»
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
»
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
»
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
»
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
»
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
»
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Premium Content: Free 7-Day Trial
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved