Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
Hamels fires six shutout innings vs Royals
Tyler Glasnow named as Pirates fifth starter
Reds release outfielder Desmond Jennings
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
Report: Ravens 'love' Leonard Fournette
Andy Reid wants Tyreek Hill more involved
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Gordon erupts for 32 points, 16 boards
Harden, Bev, Gordon, Ariza & Capela starting
Nikola Jokic triple-doubles in loss to CHA
Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 with 17 boards
Kenneth Faried double-doubles w/ 18 and 13
Seth Curry aggravates left shoulder injury
Jusuf Nurkic (fibula) out at least 2 weeks
Pat McCaw will start, Matt Barnes to bench
Jameer Nelson (calf) will not return Friday
Miami Tank Machine: Sasha starts vs. MIA
Taj Gibson (illness) is out; Sabonis starting
Reggie Jackson (knee) out again Friday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artemi Panarin scores twice in win over CBJ
Anders Lee scores PPG in win over Devils
Sidney Crosby nets 1G, 1A in shootout win
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Panthers will start Reto Berra on Saturday
Jake Guentzel (concussion) is probable Friday
Rangers won't have Ryan McDonagh on Friday
Flyers land NCAA prospect Michael Vecchione
Tyson Jost poised for first NHL game Friday
Patrik Elias decides to hang up his skates
Connor McDavid extends points streak to nine
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Whitt has positive place diffs at M’ville
The good news is Ku Busch has 2 M’ville wins
5 Martinsville top-20s for Austin Dillon
Martinsville was Stenhouse’s worst short
Jeffrey Earnhardt: 3 of 5 DNFs in 2017
Bell leads Martinsville Truck Practice 1
Hamlin fastest in Martinsville practice 1
One last 2017 ride for Joe Nemechek
Daniel Suarez destroys Martinsville primary
John H. Nemechek: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Bobby Measmer Jr.: Spring Explosion 125 notes
Harvick has the 5th-most segment points
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
Baddeley blemish-free thru 36 at Houston Open
Si Woo Kim WD during R2 of Houston Open
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Idaho State HC Mike Kramer stepping down
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Conte says Hazard will start vs. Stoke City
Schneiderlin, McCarthy out for Everton
Kone cleared for Sunderland return
Costa, Courtois and Moses late calls for GW30
Morgan to miss GW30 and possibly GW31
Mendy in jeopardy of missing two more matches
Friend, Chambers to miss GW30
Mourinho: Smalling has a long term injury
Jones ruled out with “long-term” toe issue
Nacer Chadi questionable for Old Trafford
Matt Phillips injury continues to linger
Rooney, Valencia, and Rojo available for GW30
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Cody Decker
(1B)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chase Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #57
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/30/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 196
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 9 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chase Anderson gave up just one hit -- a single -- and kept the White Sox scoreless for five innings as the Brewers won Friday's Cactus League game 5-2.
He punched out six batters and issued one free pass. He lowered his spring ERA to 2.79 through 19 1/3 innings. He started 30 games for the Brewers last season, recording a 9-11 record with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings. Anderson will serve as the fourth starter in the Milwaukee rotation to begin the year.
Mar 31 - 11:22 PM
Chase Anderson didn’t have his best stuff on Wednesday, allowing four hits, four walks and one run over four taxing innings in the Brewers’ Cactus League loss to the Rockies.
He also struck out a batter. Anderson loaded the bases twice in the fourth inning but only allowed one run thanks to a double play. Anderson did a good job of limiting the damage but obviously had trouble locating (32 strikes on 59 total pitches). Though he rarely makes it look easy, Anderson’s spring ERA sits at a reasonable 2.70 through four appearances. That’s something he can hang his hat on going into his fourth big league season.
Mar 15 - 8:05 PM
Chase Anderson surrendered one hit and one run in his only inning of work Wednesday in the Brewers' Cactus League win over the Reds.
Anderson struck out one and didn't allow a walk. His only blemish was a solo home run by Zack Cozart with one out in the first. Anderson’s first year in Milwaukee wasn’t a particularly memorable one. The 29-year-old compiled a middling 4.39 ERA over 151 2/3 innings while recording an equally forgettable 7.12 K/9. We’re not expecting a breakout in 2017.
Mar 1 - 6:51 PM
Chase Anderson lost his arbitration hearing against the Brewers.
Anderson requested $2.85 million last month, but the arbitration panel ultimately opted for the $2.45 million salary proposed by the Brewers. The 29-year-old posted a 4.39 ERA and 120/53 K/BB ratio in 151 2/3 innings last season. He was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter.
Feb 14 - 1:01 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
Mar 31 - 11:22 PM
Mar 31 - 11:22 PM
Chase Anderson shaky in loss to Colorado
Mar 15 - 8:05 PM
Mar 15 - 8:05 PM
Anderson serves up homer in spring debut
Mar 1 - 6:51 PM
Mar 1 - 6:51 PM
Anderson loses arb. hearing against Brewers
Feb 14 - 1:01 PM
Feb 14 - 1:01 PM
More Chase Anderson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
31
30
9
11
0
0
151.2
155
83
74
53
120
0
0
4.39
1.37
Chase Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chase Anderson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chase Anderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Chase Anderson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
10-Day DL
Brewers placed C Andrew Susac on the 10-day disabled list with a trapezius tightness.
The Brewers will enter the season with some combination of Jett Bandy and Manny Pina handling the catching duties until Susac is ready to return. He's expected to be ready to rejoin the Brewers in mid-April.
Mar 31
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Sidelined
Domingo Santana went 1-for-3 with a double in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
The double was Santana's second of the spring. He has also bopped three homers in 48 at-bats. This past season, he managed a .256 average to pair with 11 homers and 32 RBI across 246 at-bats. He is a palatable sleeper in deeper fantasy formats.
Mar 25
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
10-Day DL
Brewers placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.
Garza had been scheduled to pitch Friday against the White Sox. The 33-year-old had a rough spring (8.59 ERA over six Cactus League starts) and hasn't been a factor in fantasy for several years. Manager Craig Counsell said he's hoping Garza will resume throwing at some point in April before going out on a minor league rehab assignment. Junior Guerra, Zach Davies, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson will round out the Brewers' rotation to begin the year.
Mar 30
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Tyler Cravy
7
Rob Scahill
8
Andy Oliver
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Matthew Pouliot goes through the entire league, providing last-minute tidbits for weekend drafts and pickups.
