Chase Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #57 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (29) / 11/30/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 196 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 9 (0) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Chase Anderson gave up just one hit -- a single -- and kept the White Sox scoreless for five innings as the Brewers won Friday's Cactus League game 5-2. He punched out six batters and issued one free pass. He lowered his spring ERA to 2.79 through 19 1/3 innings. He started 30 games for the Brewers last season, recording a 9-11 record with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings. Anderson will serve as the fourth starter in the Milwaukee rotation to begin the year.

Chase Anderson didn’t have his best stuff on Wednesday, allowing four hits, four walks and one run over four taxing innings in the Brewers’ Cactus League loss to the Rockies. He also struck out a batter. Anderson loaded the bases twice in the fourth inning but only allowed one run thanks to a double play. Anderson did a good job of limiting the damage but obviously had trouble locating (32 strikes on 59 total pitches). Though he rarely makes it look easy, Anderson’s spring ERA sits at a reasonable 2.70 through four appearances. That’s something he can hang his hat on going into his fourth big league season.

Chase Anderson surrendered one hit and one run in his only inning of work Wednesday in the Brewers' Cactus League win over the Reds. Anderson struck out one and didn't allow a walk. His only blemish was a solo home run by Zack Cozart with one out in the first. Anderson’s first year in Milwaukee wasn’t a particularly memorable one. The 29-year-old compiled a middling 4.39 ERA over 151 2/3 innings while recording an equally forgettable 7.12 K/9. We’re not expecting a breakout in 2017.