Chase Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #57

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/30/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 196
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 9 (0) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Chase Anderson gave up just one hit -- a single -- and kept the White Sox scoreless for five innings as the Brewers won Friday's Cactus League game 5-2.
He punched out six batters and issued one free pass. He lowered his spring ERA to 2.79 through 19 1/3 innings. He started 30 games for the Brewers last season, recording a 9-11 record with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings. Anderson will serve as the fourth starter in the Milwaukee rotation to begin the year. Mar 31 - 11:22 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW313091100151.2155837453120004.391.37
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
3Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
2Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Jimmy Nelson
4Matt Garza
5Chase Anderson
6Wily Peralta
7Tommy Milone
8Taylor Jungmann
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Tyler Cravy
7Rob Scahill
8Andy Oliver
 

 