Ender Inciarte | Outfielder | #11

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 187
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / PHI
Braves and OF Ender Inciarte avoided arbitration by agreeing to a five-year, $30.525 million contract extension with a $9 million club option for 2022.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported the agreement, and the team has now officially announced it. Inciarte is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason as a Super Two player, so the deal buys out all of his arbitration years plus potentially two free agent years. These kind of contracts almost always wind up being huge bargains for the team as long as the player stays healthy, and this situation is no different. Inciarte is a career .292/.337/.385 hitter and a Gold Glove center fielder who just turned 26 in October. Dec 23 - 9:32 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
131522152247329854568167.291.351.381.732
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001290
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gwinnett(INT)AAA262000001000.333.429.333
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Anthony Recker
3Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Sean Rodriguez
2Jace Peterson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
2Mallex Smith
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Michael Foltynewicz
3R.A. Dickey
4Bartolo Colon
5Jaime Garcia
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Jose Ramirez
5Ian Krol
6Chris Withrow
7Chaz Roe
8Shae Simmons
9Paco Rodriguez
10Daniel Winkler
11Josh Collmenter
12Jacob Lindgren
13Jordan Walden
14Sam Freeman
 

 