Ender Inciarte | Outfielder | #11 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (26) / 10/29/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 187 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details 2017: $2 million, 2018: $4 million, 2019: $5 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: $8 million, 2022: $9 million club option ($1.025 million buyout)

Braves and OF Ender Inciarte avoided arbitration by agreeing to a five-year, $30.525 million contract extension with a $9 million club option for 2022. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported the agreement, and the team has now officially announced it. Inciarte is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason as a Super Two player, so the deal buys out all of his arbitration years plus potentially two free agent years. These kind of contracts almost always wind up being huge bargains for the team as long as the player stays healthy, and this situation is no different. Inciarte is a career .292/.337/.385 hitter and a Gold Glove center fielder who just turned 26 in October.

Ender Inciarte is not in the Braves' lineup Thursday. The hot-hitting outfield is getting a day of rest. Mallex Smith is in center field. Adonis Garcia and Tyler Flowers are also sitting out, as the Braves have Rio Ruiz and Anthony Recker at third base and catcher, respectively. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Ender Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Marlins. Inciarte, sometimes the forgotten man in the Shelby Miller trade that sent first overall pick Dansby Swanson to the Braves along with Inciarte and Aaron Blair, has quietly had a very good first season in Atlanta. Aside from making game-saving catches, the 25-year-old is also hitting .296/.354/.389 with 16 stolen bases and 80 runs scored. If Swanson was the main prize, Inciarte has been the cherry on top for the Braves.