Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Schwarber rips two homers in Cubs' victory
Dillon Gee fans nine over six scoreless
Hedges breaks out for 2 HRs Wednesday
Carlos Carrasco rocked in last spring start
Wheeler to be placed on innings limit in 2017
Aguilar's hot streak continues in loss to LAA
Ichiro Suzuki hoping to play until age 50
Steven Matz (elbow) won't be ready for season
No sign of break in Randal Grichuk's hand
Polanco (shoulder) gets at-bats, throws Wed.
Beltre (calf) to be re-evaluated this weekend
Seager (oblique) expected to play Saturday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFL suspends T.J. McDonald eight games
Report: Martavis Bryant return is 'imminent'
Saints, Chase Daniel reunite on one-year deal
Hue Jackson: Rex Burkhead will flourish in NE
Bills MLB Preston Brown available for trade?
Report: Pats inquired about Richard Sherman
Sashi Brown not ruling out Josh Gordon in CLE
Arians wants Johnson to get 30 touches a game
Cardinals moving Andre Ellington to WR in '17
Hue Jax: Corey Coleman now 'the guy' at WR
Report: Saints have 'no interest' in Manziel
Jerry Jones: Romo deadline is training camp
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandan Wright starting; Randolph to bench
JaMychal Green (shoulder) out Wednesday
Khris Middleton (head) will play on Wednesday
Seth Curry (shoulder) will play on Wednesday
Carmelo Anthony listed as the starter
Taurean Prince will start again on Wednesday
Salah Mejri (knee) will not play vs. Pels
DeMarcus Cousins, Hill will play Wednesday
DeMarre Carroll will start, Tucker to bench
Ty Lawson (quad) questionable for Wednesday
Afflalo, Koufos, Temple out vs. the Jazz
Kent Bazemore will come off the bench
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wild expected to go with Stalock on Thursday
Louis Domingue slated to play Wednesday
Zach Parise (UBI) unlikely to play Thursday
Conor Sheary probable to return Wednesday
Steven Stamkos now listed as day-to-day
Joel Eriksson Ek returns to the Wild
Bernier nearly perfect in win over Canucks
Gryba grabs GWG and sends Oilers to playoffs
Alex Ovechkin nets 3G, 1A in OT win over Wild
Max Pacioretty scores 1G, 1A in win over DAL
Matthews set Leafs rookie goal scoring record
Ryan Getzlaf late scratch Tuesday due to LBI
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes confident headed into Nashville
T.J. Bell: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Bonsignore heads to best track with new ammo
Brett Moffitt: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Timothy Peters: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Chase Elliott: Double Duty at Martinsville
Ben Rhodes: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Grant Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Cody Coughlin making Martinsville debut
Matt Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jeremiah hearing heavy Round 2 buzz for Mixon
Tide not pushing Scarbrough (leg) in practice
NFL RB coach: Cook no doubt the best RB
Saints will bring in Joe Mixon for a visit
Howe: NE won't even consider drafting Mixon
Hue Jackson: We won't trade No. 1 pick for QB
Report: OSU LB Browning has shoulder surgery
USF DB Childs out after road rage incident
Kentucky WR Jeff Badet transfers to Oklahoma
RB Cook turns in mid-4.4s forty at pro day
RB Foreman blazes 4.45s forty at 234 pounds
CLE HC Jackson: We aren't trading No. 1 pick
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Surgery to end Lamela's season
Ibrahimovic confirms United contract talks
United could be missing up-to five vs WBA
Unexpected boost as Antonio steps up recovery
United in the black after Schweinsteiger move
Maybe MLS clubs won't want to sign Rooney
Hammers fully behind Bilic says Cresswell
Okazaki hits Japan milestone
Adam Lallana expected to miss four weeks
Early signs do not look good for Smalling
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Cody Decker
(1B)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Jesus Aguilar | First Baseman | #24
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/30/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jesus Aguilar mashed his seventh home run of the spring Wednesday in the Brewers’ Cactus League loss to the Angels.
It was a solo shot off starter Matt Shoemaker. He also singled to begin the fourth inning. Aguilar has put himself on the map by hitting .466 with 17 RBI over 58 Cactus League at-bats. He’ll open the year as the backup first baseman in Milwaukee but could push Eric Thames for at-bats if he continues his torrid hot streak.
Mar 29 - 7:03 PM
Jesus Aguilar has made the Brewers' roster.
There wasn't any doubt, as Aguilar is out of options and has mashed the ball to the tune of a .463 average, six homers and 16 RBI this spring. The former Indians prospect should see some starts against left-handed pitching and it's not out of the question that he could push Eric Thames for the first base job if Thames gets off to a rough start.
Mar 28 - 8:13 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Brewers on Twitter
Jesus Aguilar continued his red-hot spring on Friday by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored against the Reds.
All four hits were singles. Claimed off waivers from the Indians over the winter, the 26-year-old Aguilar has had a ridiculous spring, hitting .500 (23-for-46) with five home runs and a 1.457 OPS over 19 games. The Brewers signed Eric Thames to be their starting first baseman, but it’s no sure that that his KBO success will translate. Aguilar is poised to win a spot on Milwaukee’s bench, but there could be the opportunity for more.
Mar 24 - 8:23 PM
Jesus Aguilar doubled, drew three walks, and scored four runs Monday against the Mariners to continue his red-hot spring.
Claimed off waivers from the Indians back in February, Aguilar is now batting .462 (12-for-26) with three homers and nine RBI this spring. It’s going to be tough to leave him off the Opening Day roster at this rate.
Mar 13 - 9:00 PM
Aguilar's hot streak continues in loss to LAA
Mar 29 - 7:03 PM
Aguilar officially makes Brewers' roster
Mar 28 - 8:13 PM
Aguilar has four hits against Reds
Mar 24 - 8:23 PM
Aguilar continues red-hot spring
Mar 13 - 9:00 PM
More Jesus Aguilar Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(3975)
2
K. Glover
WAS
(3888)
3
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3579)
4
D. Price
BOS
(3558)
5
J. Martinez
DET
(3388)
6
I. Desmond
COL
(3369)
7
D. Dahl
COL
(3360)
8
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3175)
9
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3175)
10
G. Holland
COL
(3131)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
9
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
.000
.000
.000
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
7
0
0
0
0
2
Jesus Aguilar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jesus Aguilar's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jesus Aguilar's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jesus Aguilar's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Columbus(INT)
AAA
137
515
127
26
0
30
92
62
53
110
0
0
.247
.319
.472
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
Sidelined
Andrew Susac (back) is expected to be cleared for some baseball activities.
Susac has been bothered by some discomfort around his trapezius muscle for a couple of weeks now, but a recent MRI came back negative. While he's making some progress, he's not ready for game action and a stint on the disabled list appears likely.
Mar 28
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Sidelined
Domingo Santana went 1-for-3 with a double in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
The double was Santana's second of the spring. He has also bopped three homers in 48 at-bats. This past season, he managed a .256 average to pair with 11 homers and 32 RBI across 246 at-bats. He is a palatable sleeper in deeper fantasy formats.
Mar 25
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Tyler Cravy
7
Rob Scahill
8
Andy Oliver
Headlines
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
Drum roll please, Brad Johnson unveils his initial 2017 MLB closer tiers.
More MLB Columns
»
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
»
Podcast: Indians Check-In
Mar 29
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 29
»
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
»
ST Daily: Rotation for Ryu
Mar 28
»
Podcast: Rangers Check-In
Mar 28
»
2017 Breakdowns: Relievers
Mar 27
»
ST Daily: Critical Matz
Mar 27
MLB Headlines
»
Schwarber rips two homers in Cubs' victory
»
Dillon Gee fans nine over six scoreless
»
Hedges breaks out for 2 HRs Wednesday
»
Carlos Carrasco rocked in last spring start
»
Wheeler to be placed on innings limit in 2017
»
Aguilar's hot streak continues in loss to LAA
»
Ichiro Suzuki hoping to play until age 50
»
Steven Matz (elbow) won't be ready for season
»
No sign of break in Randal Grichuk's hand
»
Polanco (shoulder) gets at-bats, throws Wed.
»
Beltre (calf) to be re-evaluated this weekend
»
Seager (oblique) expected to play Saturday
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
