Jesus Aguilar | First Baseman | #24

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/30/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jesus Aguilar mashed his seventh home run of the spring Wednesday in the Brewers’ Cactus League loss to the Angels.
It was a solo shot off starter Matt Shoemaker. He also singled to begin the fourth inning. Aguilar has put himself on the map by hitting .466 with 17 RBI over 58 Cactus League at-bats. He’ll open the year as the backup first baseman in Milwaukee but could push Eric Thames for at-bats if he continues his torrid hot streak. Mar 29 - 7:03 PM
More Jesus Aguilar Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
960000000100.000.000.000.000
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160700002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Columbus(INT)AAA1375151272603092625311000.247.319.472
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
3Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
2Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Jimmy Nelson
4Matt Garza
5Chase Anderson
6Wily Peralta
7Tommy Milone
8Taylor Jungmann
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Tyler Cravy
7Rob Scahill
8Andy Oliver
 

 