Jesus Aguilar | First Baseman | #24 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (26) / 6/30/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jesus Aguilar mashed his seventh home run of the spring Wednesday in the Brewers’ Cactus League loss to the Angels. It was a solo shot off starter Matt Shoemaker. He also singled to begin the fourth inning. Aguilar has put himself on the map by hitting .466 with 17 RBI over 58 Cactus League at-bats. He’ll open the year as the backup first baseman in Milwaukee but could push Eric Thames for at-bats if he continues his torrid hot streak.

Jesus Aguilar has made the Brewers' roster. There wasn't any doubt, as Aguilar is out of options and has mashed the ball to the tune of a .463 average, six homers and 16 RBI this spring. The former Indians prospect should see some starts against left-handed pitching and it's not out of the question that he could push Eric Thames for the first base job if Thames gets off to a rough start. Source: Milwaukee Brewers on Twitter

Jesus Aguilar continued his red-hot spring on Friday by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored against the Reds. All four hits were singles. Claimed off waivers from the Indians over the winter, the 26-year-old Aguilar has had a ridiculous spring, hitting .500 (23-for-46) with five home runs and a 1.457 OPS over 19 games. The Brewers signed Eric Thames to be their starting first baseman, but it’s no sure that that his KBO success will translate. Aguilar is poised to win a spot on Milwaukee’s bench, but there could be the opportunity for more.