Danny Santana | Outfielder | #39

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 185
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Braves acquired INF/OF Danny Santana from the Twins in exchange for LHP Kevin Chapman and cash considerations.
Santana has hit a hideous .225/.258/.310 over the last three seasons but does offer some versatility. He'll operate in a utility role for the Braves. May 8 - 7:29 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
13255101131810.200.231.360.591
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700101101
201600331614
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 4OAK14200111010000.500.5001.250
May 2OAK111100000000001.0001.0002.000
Apr 30@ KC10000001001000.000.000.000
Apr 25@ TEX11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 23DET14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 18CLE11000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 16CWS11000000010000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
3Danny Santana
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Eric O'Flaherty
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jason Motte
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
12Sam Freeman
 

 