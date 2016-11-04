Danny Santana | Outfielder | #39

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs place Jason Heyward (finger) on DL
Scioscia: DL discussed for Trout (hamstring)
Braves acquire Danny Santana from Twins
Brandon McCarthy (shoulder) lands on DL
Cuban OF Robert works out for ChiSox, Cards
Fowler (shoulder) hopes to return Tuesday
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) won't start this week
Rich Hill (blister) aiming for May 16 return
Braves release Ryan Howard from minors deal
Denard Span (shoulder) ready for rehab games
Taillon has surgery due to suspected cancer
Brantley (ankle) could miss Blue Jays series
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Leon Draisaitl nets 3 G, 2 A in Oilers romp
Oilers missing Oscar Klefbom in Game 6
Alexander Steen played through a broken foot
Pekka Rinne, Preds head to WCF for first time
Alexander Steen draws back into Blues' lineup
Andrej Sekera out for rest of second round
Ovechkin scores, Caps take down Pens in GM 5
Erik Karlsson picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Conor Sheary (concussion) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) returns for GM 5
Kyle Turris scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 5
Erik Karlsson (lower body) will play in GM 5
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Fabregas sets assist record in defeat of Boro
Boro relegated after defeat at Chelsea
Chelsea move one win away from PL title
Stanislas plays down injury concerns
Claude confident key defender will stay
Surgery rules Kouyate out for the remainder
Welbeck scores to take down former club
Forster penalty save earns Saints a point
Milner spot kick miss sees Reds drop points
Foxes shine in convincing win over Watford
Watford unable to break slump at Leicester
Everton beaten by inspired Swansea City
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(OF)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Josh Collmenter
(R)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Dale Thayer
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Jason Motte
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Danny Santana | Outfielder | #39
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $545,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Braves acquired INF/OF Danny Santana from the Twins in exchange for LHP Kevin Chapman and cash considerations.
Santana has hit a hideous .225/.258/.310 over the last three seasons but does offer some versatility. He'll operate in a utility role for the Braves.
May 8 - 7:29 PM
Twins designated INF/OF Danny Santana for assignment.
Santana had surprising success as a rookie in 2014, but he's been one of the worst hitters in baseball since then, batting .225/.258/.310. He has a decent chance of clearing waivers.
May 5 - 4:53 PM
Twins activated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 60-day disabled list.
It's a procedural move that restores his spot on the 40-man roster. Santana's season ended early with a sprained shoulder but he'll be ready for spring training.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 09:03:00 AM
Twins transferred INF Danny Santana from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for James Beresford on the 40-man roster. Santana was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a Grade 2 sprain of his left shoulder.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 11:46:00 AM
Source:
Derek Wetmore on Twitter
Braves acquire Danny Santana from Twins
May 8 - 7:29 PM
Danny Santana designated for assignment
May 5 - 4:53 PM
Danny Santana activated from 60-day DL
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 09:03:00 AM
Twins transfer Santana to 60-day DL
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 11:46:00 AM
More Danny Santana Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
13
25
5
1
0
1
1
3
1
8
1
0
.200
.231
.360
.591
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
1
0
1
10
1
2016
0
0
3
3
1
61
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 4
OAK
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 2
OAK
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Apr 30
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 25
@ TEX
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 23
DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 18
CLE
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 16
CWS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Braves transferred INF/OF Micah Johnson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Danny Santana. Johnson had wrist surgery in March.
May 8
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
3
Danny Santana
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.
Jason Hursh has been called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move to fill the vacant bullpen spot. Roe had allowed four runs -- two earned -- in two innings of relief for Atlanta.
Apr 12
9
Jason Motte
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
12
Sam Freeman
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 8
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
More MLB Columns
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 8
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 8
May 8
»
Dose: The Dark Knight-mare
May 8
»
Binge on Yankees
May 7
»
Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born
May 7
»
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
»
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
»
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
