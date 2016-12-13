Player Page

Jose Pirela | Outfielder | #2

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Jose Pirela is batting leadoff for the Padres on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Pirela came off the bench and went 3-for-3 with a double in his second game with the Padres on Wednesday. The 27-year-old former Yankees prospect suddenly carries legitimate fantasy intrigue in San Diego. He was batting 331/.387/.635, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, eight stolen bases, and 37 runs scored through 48 games this season at the Triple-A level. Jun 8 - 12:58 PM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
273100110100.429.429.5711.000
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170010020
201600120010
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 7@ ARZ133100110000001.0001.0001.333
Jun 6@ ARZ14000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA4818160103134237152683.331.387.635
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Cory Spangenberg
SS1Erick Aybar
2Allen Cordoba
3Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Yangervis Solarte
LF1Travis Jankowski
2Alex Dickerson
3Matt Szczur
4Jose Pirela
CF1Manuel Margot
2Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Jered Weaver
3Trevor Cahill
4Clayton Richard
5Luis Perdomo
6Dinelson Lamet
7Robbie Erlin
8Colin Rea
9Christian Friedrich
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Miguel Diaz
6Craig Stammen
7Buddy Baumann
8Jarred Cosart
9Jose Torres
10Kirby Yates
11Kevin Quackenbush
 

 