Jose Pirela | Outfielder | #2

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Austin Hedges

2 Hector Sanchez 10-Day DL

Hector Sanchez (foot) has experienced a setback during his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Sanchez, who went down with a foot contusion earlier this month, began a rehab assignment on Friday and went 2-for-9 with two walks over the weekend. No word on the severity of the setback or when he'll be able to return to action.

3 Luis Torrens

1B 1 Wil Myers

2B 1 Ryan Schimpf

2 Cory Spangenberg

SS 1 Erick Aybar

2 Allen Cordoba

3B 1 Yangervis Solarte

LF 1 Travis Jankowski 60-Day DL

Padres transferred OF Travis Jankowski from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Jankowski remains sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his right foot. This move cleared a 40-man roster spot for Jose Pirela, who will start in left field and bat sixth for the Padres on Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.

2 Alex Dickerson 60-Day DL

Alex Dickerson (back) took four at-bats in an extended spring training game Monday. Dickerson was slowed last week by renewed discomfort in his back, but it clearly wasn't a major issue. The outfielder should soon be cleared for a minor league rehab assignment. He was placed on the disabled list at the end of spring training with a bulging disc.

3 Matt Szczur

4 Jose Pirela

CF 1 Manuel Margot 10-Day DL

An MRI taken Tuesday on Manuel Margot's right calf showed no major damage. "Structurally, I was told he's sound," said Padres manager Andy Green. Margot has a bit of fluid buildup in the calf but should be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list sometime in early June. He's been out since May 25.

2 Franchy Cordero

RF 1 Hunter Renfroe

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Jhoulys Chacin

2 Jered Weaver 10-Day DL

Jered Weaver (hip) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, his first since landing on the 10-day disabled list. Weaver is slowly making progress after going on the DL with left hip inflammation. "When we were passing, he said 'I'm feeling freer.' We're working on some mobility things, working on those hips so they function like they've functioned in the past. There's inflammation, tightness," manager Andy Green said. The way Weaver has pitched, and the way prospect Dinelson Lamet has performed, there isn't likely to be a rush for Weaver to return.

3 Trevor Cahill 10-Day DL

Trevor Cahill (shoulder) was able to play catch before Friday's game against the Rockies. Cahill was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Friday, and apparently he checked out well enough to resume throwing. He was sent for an MRI back on May 23 after experiencing soreness in his right shoulder after playing catch from 75 feet. Assuming no further setbacks he is likely to for a minor-league rehab assignment in the next couple of weeks.

4 Clayton Richard

5 Luis Perdomo

6 Dinelson Lamet

7 Robbie Erlin 60-Day DL

Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury. Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.

8 Colin Rea 60-Day DL

Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day. Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.

9 Christian Friedrich 60-Day DL

Christian Friedrich (lat, arm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this week with Double-A San Antonio. Friedrich was placed on the disabled list just before Opening Day with a strained lat muscle and developed elbow discomfort while recovering from that injury. But he seems to be on the right track now. We should see the left-hander in a Padres uniform before the end of June.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Brandon Maurer

2 Carter Capps 60-Day DL

Carter Capps (elbow) allowed a run on two hits in a rehab inning Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso. It was his first live action since April 30. Capps was pulled off a minor league rehab assignment five weeks ago due to mechanical issues and is clearly still having some issues here in early June. There is no real timetable for his Padres debut.

3 Brad Hand

4 Ryan Buchter

5 Miguel Diaz

6 Craig Stammen

7 Buddy Baumann 60-Day DL

Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.

8 Jarred Cosart 10-Day DL

Padres placed RHP Jarred Cosart on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. Cosart has posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in six starts and one relief appearance this season for San Diego. It's not clear how long he will be sidelined. The right-hander underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in this same elbow over the winter.

9 Jose Torres

10 Kirby Yates