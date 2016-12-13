Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jose Pirela at leadoff for Padres on Thursday
James McCann (hand) to be activated Friday
Posey, Pence get day off Thursday vs. MIL
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
SEA prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
MLB investigating Russell for domestic abuse
Mancini cracks two clutch homers vs. Pirates
Mariners' Zunino walks it off to defeat Twins
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
X-rays on Machado's wrist come up negative
Jose Pirela
Roster
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Dinelson Lamet
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Carter Capps
(R)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(3B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Brad Hand
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Franchy Cordero
(OF)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Jose Pirela
(OF)
Cory Spangenberg
(OF)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Jose Pirela | Outfielder | #2
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/21/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Minor League Contract
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Pirela is batting leadoff for the Padres on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Pirela came off the bench and went 3-for-3 with a double in his second game with the Padres on Wednesday. The 27-year-old former Yankees prospect suddenly carries legitimate fantasy intrigue in San Diego. He was batting 331/.387/.635, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, eight stolen bases, and 37 runs scored through 48 games this season at the Triple-A level.
Jun 8 - 12:58 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Padres purchased the contract of INF/OF Jose Pirela from Triple-A El Paso.
Pirela has mashed to the tune of a .331/.387/.635 batting line, 13 home runs, and 42 RBI in 48 games this season at the Triple-A level. He's also tallied eight stolen bases and 37 runs scored. The 27-year-old will start in left field and bat sixth for the Padres on Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks, and he could provide some short-term fantasy value in deeper leagues.
Jun 6 - 6:10 PM
Padres re-signed INF Jose Pirela to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Pirela was pushed off the Padres' 40-man roster earlier this month, but the second baseman is back with the organization now on a non-guaranteed minors deal. Pirela, 27, owns a rough .226/.246/.321 career batting line in 144 plate appearances at the major league level.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Source:
Matt Eddy on Twitter
Padres non-tendered INF Jose Pirela.
The move makes the 27-year-old a free agent. He has slashed an unimpressive .226/.246/.321 with one home run and eight RBI over 144 plate appearances in his career at the major league level.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 09:02:00 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Jose Pirela at leadoff for Padres on Thursday
Jun 8 - 12:58 PM
Padres add Jose Pirela from AAA El Paso
Jun 6 - 6:10 PM
Padres re-sign infielder Jose Pirela
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Padres non-tender Jose Pirela on Friday
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 09:02:00 PM
More Jose Pirela Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
2
7
3
1
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
.429
.429
.571
1.000
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
2016
0
0
12
0
0
1
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 7
@ ARZ
1
3
3
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.333
Jun 6
@ ARZ
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
48
181
60
10
3
13
42
37
15
26
8
3
.331
.387
.635
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
10-Day DL
Hector Sanchez (foot) has experienced a setback during his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso.
Sanchez, who went down with a foot contusion earlier this month, began a rehab assignment on Friday and went 2-for-9 with two walks over the weekend. No word on the severity of the setback or when he'll be able to return to action.
May 22
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Allen Cordoba
3
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
LF
1
Travis Jankowski
60-Day DL
Padres transferred OF Travis Jankowski from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Jankowski remains sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his right foot. This move cleared a 40-man roster spot for Jose Pirela, who will start in left field and bat sixth for the Padres on Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.
Jun 6
2
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Alex Dickerson (back) took four at-bats in an extended spring training game Monday.
Dickerson was slowed last week by renewed discomfort in his back, but it clearly wasn't a major issue. The outfielder should soon be cleared for a minor league rehab assignment. He was placed on the disabled list at the end of spring training with a bulging disc.
Jun 6
3
Matt Szczur
4
Jose Pirela
CF
1
Manuel Margot
10-Day DL
An MRI taken Tuesday on Manuel Margot's right calf showed no major damage.
"Structurally, I was told he's sound," said Padres manager Andy Green. Margot has a bit of fluid buildup in the calf but should be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list sometime in early June. He's been out since May 25.
May 30
2
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Jered Weaver
10-Day DL
Jered Weaver (hip) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, his first since landing on the 10-day disabled list.
Weaver is slowly making progress after going on the DL with left hip inflammation. "When we were passing, he said 'I'm feeling freer.' We're working on some mobility things, working on those hips so they function like they've functioned in the past. There's inflammation, tightness," manager Andy Green said. The way Weaver has pitched, and the way prospect Dinelson Lamet has performed, there isn't likely to be a rush for Weaver to return.
May 31
3
Trevor Cahill
10-Day DL
Trevor Cahill (shoulder) was able to play catch before Friday's game against the Rockies.
Cahill was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Friday, and apparently he checked out well enough to resume throwing. He was sent for an MRI back on May 23 after experiencing soreness in his right shoulder after playing catch from 75 feet. Assuming no further setbacks he is likely to for a minor-league rehab assignment in the next couple of weeks.
Jun 3
4
Clayton Richard
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Dinelson Lamet
7
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
9
Christian Friedrich
60-Day DL
Christian Friedrich (lat, arm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this week with Double-A San Antonio.
Friedrich was placed on the disabled list just before Opening Day with a strained lat muscle and developed elbow discomfort while recovering from that injury. But he seems to be on the right track now. We should see the left-hander in a Padres uniform before the end of June.
Jun 6
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
60-Day DL
Carter Capps (elbow) allowed a run on two hits in a rehab inning Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso.
It was his first live action since April 30. Capps was pulled off a minor league rehab assignment five weeks ago due to mechanical issues and is clearly still having some issues here in early June. There is no real timetable for his Padres debut.
Jun 6
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Miguel Diaz
6
Craig Stammen
7
Buddy Baumann
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.
May 8
8
Jarred Cosart
10-Day DL
Padres placed RHP Jarred Cosart on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.
Cosart has posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in six starts and one relief appearance this season for San Diego. It's not clear how long he will be sidelined. The right-hander underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in this same elbow over the winter.
Jun 6
9
Jose Torres
10
Kirby Yates
11
Kevin Quackenbush
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
Daniel E. Dobish examines yet another Adrian Beltre injury and possible replacements, the latest on Manny Machado and more in Thursday's Daily Dose.
