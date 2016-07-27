Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Treinen | Relief Pitcher | #45
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/30/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
South Dakota State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 7 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Blake Treinen has been named the Nationals' closer.
Nationals manager Dusty Baker made the announcement Thursday in camp. Koda Glover looked like the favorite at one point, with Shawn Kelley probably next in line, but Treinen has been terrific this spring and offers the Nats the best combination of reliability and durability leading into 2017. He also has one of the best power sinkers in the sport. Treinen obviously needs to be owned in all fantasy leagues with Opening Day approaching.
Mar 30 - 12:07 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Blake Treinen struck out a pair in a scoreless inning to record a save in Thursday's win over the Mets.
Ty Kelly reached on a one-out single, but Treinen got Michael Conforto to ground out and Juan Lagares to go down swinging to close things out. That Treinen pitched the ninth is notable, as Nationals manager Dusty Baker is the rare skipper who likes to pitch his closers in the final inning during spring training. Still, Treinen might be third in the pecking order behind Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover for saves even though he's struck out six over three scoreless frames this spring.
Mar 23 - 5:55 PM
Blake Treinen earned his first career save on Wednesday afternoon against the Indians.
Treinen was called into the game with two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and promptly induced a threat-ending doubleplay from Roberto Perez. Jonathan Papelbon was getting the day off after blowing his second consecutive save on Tuesday night. Nationals manager Dusty Baker hinted in his postgame press conference that he could make a change at closer, and Treinen would probably be in the running to replace him. The 28-year-old right-hander owns a 2.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this season.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 03:38:00 PM
Blake Treinen pitched four scoreless innings after relieving an injured Joe Ross against the Tigers on Sunday.
The Nationals say Trienen isn't being considered for a rotation spot, but he's certainly looked the part while getting the opportunity this spring. He's pitched eight scoreless innings with an 8/1 K/BB ratio to date. Still, the plan is to use him as a short reliever again this year.
Sun, Mar 20, 2016 04:57:00 PM
Blake Treinen named the Nationals' closer
Mar 30 - 12:07 PM
Blake Treinen continues scoreless spring
Mar 23 - 5:55 PM
Treinen earns first career save on Wednesday
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 03:38:00 PM
Blake Treinen goes four scoreless
Sun, Mar 20, 2016 04:57:00 PM
More Blake Treinen Player News
Career Stats
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
73
0
4
1
1
22
67
51
19
17
31
63
0
0
2.28
1.22
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Blake Treinen
2
Shawn Kelley
3
Koda Glover
4
Sammy Solis
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
8
Jeremy Guthrie
9
Dustin Antolin
