Blake Treinen | Relief Pitcher | #45

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/30/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: South Dakota State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Blake Treinen has been named the Nationals' closer.
Nationals manager Dusty Baker made the announcement Thursday in camp. Koda Glover looked like the favorite at one point, with Shawn Kelley probably next in line, but Treinen has been terrific this spring and offers the Nats the best combination of reliability and durability leading into 2017. He also has one of the best power sinkers in the sport. Treinen obviously needs to be owned in all fantasy leagues with Opening Day approaching. Mar 30 - 12:07 PM
Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS73041122675119173163002.281.22
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Shawn Kelley
3Koda Glover
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
8Jeremy Guthrie
9Dustin Antolin
 

 