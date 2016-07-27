Blake Treinen | Relief Pitcher | #45 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (28) / 6/30/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: South Dakota State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (0) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Blake Treinen has been named the Nationals' closer. Nationals manager Dusty Baker made the announcement Thursday in camp. Koda Glover looked like the favorite at one point, with Shawn Kelley probably next in line, but Treinen has been terrific this spring and offers the Nats the best combination of reliability and durability leading into 2017. He also has one of the best power sinkers in the sport. Treinen obviously needs to be owned in all fantasy leagues with Opening Day approaching. Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter

Blake Treinen struck out a pair in a scoreless inning to record a save in Thursday's win over the Mets. Ty Kelly reached on a one-out single, but Treinen got Michael Conforto to ground out and Juan Lagares to go down swinging to close things out. That Treinen pitched the ninth is notable, as Nationals manager Dusty Baker is the rare skipper who likes to pitch his closers in the final inning during spring training. Still, Treinen might be third in the pecking order behind Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover for saves even though he's struck out six over three scoreless frames this spring.

Blake Treinen earned his first career save on Wednesday afternoon against the Indians. Treinen was called into the game with two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and promptly induced a threat-ending doubleplay from Roberto Perez. Jonathan Papelbon was getting the day off after blowing his second consecutive save on Tuesday night. Nationals manager Dusty Baker hinted in his postgame press conference that he could make a change at closer, and Treinen would probably be in the running to replace him. The 28-year-old right-hander owns a 2.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this season.