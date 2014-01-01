Aledmys Diaz | Shortstop | #36 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (26) / 8/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2 million, 2017: $2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Aledmys Diaz slugged two homers Saturday in the Cardinals' win over the Reds. Not a bad day at the office for the talented 26-year-old. Both blasts came off 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo, who was making his first big league start since 2014. Diaz finished the afternoon with three hits and was responsible for driving in four of the Cardinals' 10 runs in a lopsided win. The Cardinals had just one homer all season before Diaz's breakout on Saturday.

Aledmys Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of stolen bases as the Cardinals topped the Cubs on Opening Night. Diaz had swiped a total of just four bases in 111 major league games entering play on Sunday, but victimized Jon Lester and his inability to hold runners in this one. Perhaps this is a glimpse of things to come, as Diaz does have plus speed and could be in line for double-digit thefts this season.

Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) is back in the Cardinals' lineup Sunday. Diaz has been battling some minor hamstring tightness for a few days but is ready to give it a go again. The All-Star shortstop is a blistering 9-for-19 at the plate so far this spring. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch