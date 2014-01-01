Player Page

Aledmys Diaz | Shortstop | #36

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / STL
Contract: view contract details
Aledmys Diaz slugged two homers Saturday in the Cardinals' win over the Reds.
Not a bad day at the office for the talented 26-year-old. Both blasts came off 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo, who was making his first big league start since 2014. Diaz finished the afternoon with three hits and was responsible for driving in four of the Cardinals' 10 runs in a lopsided win. The Cardinals had just one homer all season before Diaz's breakout on Saturday. Apr 8 - 7:49 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600240300001002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4184200020020.222.222.333.556
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170005000
2016001107000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 8CIN15300243010000.600.6001.800
Apr 7CIN14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 6CHC15210002000000.400.400.600
Apr 4CHC14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 2CHC15210000002000.400.400.600
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Jedd Gyorko
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Greg Garcia
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 