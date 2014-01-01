Welcome,
Aledmys Diaz | Shortstop | #36
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/1/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2014 / UDFA / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2 million, 2017: $2 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Aledmys Diaz slugged two homers Saturday in the Cardinals' win over the Reds.
Not a bad day at the office for the talented 26-year-old. Both blasts came off 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo, who was making his first big league start since 2014. Diaz finished the afternoon with three hits and was responsible for driving in four of the Cardinals' 10 runs in a lopsided win. The Cardinals had just one homer all season before Diaz's breakout on Saturday.
Apr 8 - 7:49 PM
Aledmys Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of stolen bases as the Cardinals topped the Cubs on Opening Night.
Diaz had swiped a total of just four bases in 111 major league games entering play on Sunday, but victimized Jon Lester and his inability to hold runners in this one. Perhaps this is a glimpse of things to come, as Diaz does have plus speed and could be in line for double-digit thefts this season.
Apr 3 - 12:19 AM
Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) is back in the Cardinals' lineup Sunday.
Diaz has been battling some minor hamstring tightness for a few days but is ready to give it a go again. The All-Star shortstop is a blistering 9-for-19 at the plate so far this spring.
Mar 12 - 10:01 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Aledmys Diaz went 2-for-2 with an RBI as the Cardinals' No. 2 hitter in Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Marlins.
Diaz isn't only locked into a starting job, but he's expected to bat second in between Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter in the Cardinals' lineup. That'd seem to be a really good situation for him, especially given his new-found patience in the second-half of last season. He'll likely remain a useful mixed-league shortstop, though probably without the steals to rank among the elite.
Feb 26 - 5:29 PM
Aledmys Diaz stars with two homers Saturday
Apr 8 - 7:49 PM
Apr 8 - 7:49 PM
Aledmys Diaz swipes two bases as Cards win
Apr 3 - 12:19 AM
Apr 3 - 12:19 AM
Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) back in action
Mar 12 - 10:01 AM
Mar 12 - 10:01 AM
Aledmys Diaz goes 2-for-2 in Cardinals' win
Feb 26 - 5:29 PM
Feb 26 - 5:29 PM
More Aledmys Diaz Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
2
4
0
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
4
18
4
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
0
.222
.222
.333
.556
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
2016
0
0
1
107
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 8
CIN
1
5
3
0
0
2
4
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.800
Apr 7
CIN
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 6
CHC
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Apr 4
CHC
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 2
CHC
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Jedd Gyorko
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Greg Garcia
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Gant put up a 1.50 ERA in seven appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League, before straining his groin on March 25. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably join the starting rotation at Triple-A Memphis once he returns to full health.
Mar 30
7
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
10-Day DL
Trevor Rosenthal (shoulder) could be activated from the disabled list before going on a rehab assignment.
Rosenthal threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and had no issues with the strained right lat that landed him on the DL. The reliever is eligible for activation on Sunday and he could return that day if he recovers well from Thursday's session.
Apr 7
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
10-Day DL
Tyler Lyons (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Lyons is a little behind following knee surgery last November, but he pitched a couple times this spring and shouldn't need too many appearances before being activated. The lefty will join the Cardinals' bullpen once ready.
Apr 6
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Cardinals placed LHP Zach Duke on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
No surprise here. Duke underwent Tommy John surgery -- plus a procedure to repair a flexor muscle -- in mid-October. He will miss the 2017 season as he attempts to work his way back from that major surgery. Duke initially joined the Cardinals in a trade from the White Sox at the deadline this past summer.
Mar 29
