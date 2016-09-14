Dusty Baker | Catcher Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (67) / 6/14/1949 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals are willing to talk to Dusty Baker about extending his contract. As they should be. Baker signed a two-year deal with the Nationals in November of 2015, so he's going into the final year of his contract. His first year in D.C. was a major success, as the Nationals reclaimed the NL East with a 95-67 record. They were again ousted during the NLDS, but it would be a surprise if he entered 2017 with "lame duck" status. The two sides haven't talked yet, but odds are something will get done during spring training. Baker, who turns 68 in June, is the second-oldest manager in the majors behind division rival manager Terry Collins with the Mets. Source: Washington Post

Pete Kerzel of MASN Sports believes the Nationals will extend Dusty Baker's contract by the time spring training opens in February. Baker's first year in Washington was a huge success as the Nationals won their division while finishing with the league's second best record at 95-67. He only inked a two-year deal with Washington but the Nats will likely tack on a couple more years after his good showing in 2016. The Nats will be favored to win the NL East again but the Cubs are still the team to beat in the National League. Source: MASN Sports

Nationals manager Dusty Baker will be away from the team on Wednesday following a death in the family. Dusty is expected to rejoin the Nats for Friday's series opener in Atlanta. Bench coach Chris Speier will serve as Washington's fill-in manager during Wednesday's late-afternoon finale against the Mets. Source: Jamal Collier on Twitter