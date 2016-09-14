Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dusty Baker | Catcher

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (67) / 6/14/1949
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals are willing to talk to Dusty Baker about extending his contract.
As they should be. Baker signed a two-year deal with the Nationals in November of 2015, so he's going into the final year of his contract. His first year in D.C. was a major success, as the Nationals reclaimed the NL East with a 95-67 record. They were again ousted during the NLDS, but it would be a surprise if he entered 2017 with "lame duck" status. The two sides haven't talked yet, but odds are something will get done during spring training. Baker, who turns 68 in June, is the second-oldest manager in the majors behind division rival manager Terry Collins with the Mets. Jan 3 - 10:30 AM
Source: Washington Post
More Dusty Baker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Dusty Baker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Dusty Baker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dusty Baker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Dusty Baker's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Raudy Read
5Spencer Kieboom
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
SS1Trea Turner
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Oliver Perez
4Sammy Solis
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Rafael Martin
8Matt Grace
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 