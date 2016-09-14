Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Page
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(R)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Mat Latos
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Dusty Baker | Catcher
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
67
) / 6/14/1949
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals are willing to talk to Dusty Baker about extending his contract.
As they should be. Baker signed a two-year deal with the Nationals in November of 2015, so he's going into the final year of his contract. His first year in D.C. was a major success, as the Nationals reclaimed the NL East with a 95-67 record. They were again ousted during the NLDS, but it would be a surprise if he entered 2017 with "lame duck" status. The two sides haven't talked yet, but odds are something will get done during spring training. Baker, who turns 68 in June, is the second-oldest manager in the majors behind division rival manager Terry Collins with the Mets.
Jan 3 - 10:30 AM
Source:
Washington Post
Pete Kerzel of MASN Sports believes the Nationals will extend Dusty Baker's contract by the time spring training opens in February.
Baker's first year in Washington was a huge success as the Nationals won their division while finishing with the league's second best record at 95-67. He only inked a two-year deal with Washington but the Nats will likely tack on a couple more years after his good showing in 2016. The Nats will be favored to win the NL East again but the Cubs are still the team to beat in the National League.
Jan 2 - 8:51 AM
Source:
MASN Sports
Nationals manager Dusty Baker will be away from the team on Wednesday following a death in the family.
Dusty is expected to rejoin the Nats for Friday's series opener in Atlanta. Bench coach Chris Speier will serve as Washington's fill-in manager during Wednesday's late-afternoon finale against the Mets.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 11:17:00 AM
Source:
Jamal Collier on Twitter
Nationals exercised GM Mike Rizzo's option.
The Nats had until June 15 to exercise the option. Rizzo is now under contract through 2018. He's been with the Nationals since 2006 and has served as the GM since 2009. He's built the Nationals into a perennial contender, winning the NL East twice in the last four seasons. Rizzo was instrumental in negotiating Stephen Strasburg's surprise contract extension earlier this week.
Sat, May 14, 2016 10:48:00 PM
Source:
nationals.com
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Jan 3 - 10:30 AM
Nationals expected to extend Dusty Baker
Jan 2 - 8:51 AM
Dusty Baker excused following family death
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 11:17:00 AM
Nats pick up GM Mike Rizzo's option
Sat, May 14, 2016 10:48:00 PM
More Dusty Baker Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Raudy Read
5
Spencer Kieboom
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
SS
1
Trea Turner
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Oliver Perez
4
Sammy Solis
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Rafael Martin
8
Matt Grace
9
Jimmy Cordero
10
Austin Adams
11
Derek Eitel
12
Tim Collins
13
Jacob Turner
14
Braulio Lara
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Nate Grimm takes a look at Jason Hammel's free agent case, Brian Dozier's trade market and more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
