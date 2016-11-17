Player Page

Ron Gardenhire | Catcher

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (59) / 10/24/1957
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
According to Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Ron Gardenhire is in the "final three" for the Red Sox managerial opening.
We don't have the names of the other two finalists, but Alex Cora, Brad Ausmus, Gary DiSarcina, Chili Davis, Brian Butterfield, and Jason Varitek would seem to be among the possibilities. Gardenhire served as the manager of the Twins for 13 years, from 2002 until his firing in September 2014. He spent the 2017 season as the bench coach of the Diamondbacks. Oct 12 - 11:12 AM
Source: Charley Walters on Twitter
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Chris Herrmann
3Jeff Mathis
4John Ryan Murphy
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2Christian Walker
2B1Brandon Drury
2Adam Rosales
3Daniel Descalso
4Kristopher Negron
5Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Ketel Marte
3Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1David Peralta
2Yasmany Tomas
3Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Reymond Fuentes
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Archie Bradley
3David Hernandez
4Andrew Chafin
5T.J. McFarland
6Jorge De La Rosa
7Jake Barrett
8Randall Delgado
9Steve Hathaway
10Silvino Bracho
11JJ Hoover
12Braden Shipley
13Jimmie Sherfy
14Anthony Banda
 

 