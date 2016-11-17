Ron Gardenhire | Catcher Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (59) / 10/24/1957 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 175 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

According to Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Ron Gardenhire is in the "final three" for the Red Sox managerial opening. We don't have the names of the other two finalists, but Alex Cora, Brad Ausmus, Gary DiSarcina, Chili Davis, Brian Butterfield, and Jason Varitek would seem to be among the possibilities. Gardenhire served as the manager of the Twins for 13 years, from 2002 until his firing in September 2014. He spent the 2017 season as the bench coach of the Diamondbacks. Source: Charley Walters on Twitter

Ron Gardenhire has been named the new bench coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona also announced Tony Perezchica as third base coach, Mike Fetters as bullpen coach, and Robby Hammock as quality control coach. Gardenhire was fired from his longtime post as the Twins' manager in September 2014 but worked in Minnesota's front office in 2016 as a special assistant to (former) general manager Terry Ryan. Source: Arizona Diamondbacks on Twitter

Twins hired Ron Gardenhire as special assistant to general manager Terry Ryan. Gardenhire was fired as the Twins' manager in September 2014 and has failed to land another dugout job despite multiple interviews. He's returning to a club that is off to a 3-9 start this season under second-year skipper Paul Molitor. It's an odd reunion. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter