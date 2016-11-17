Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
David Hernandez
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kristopher Negron
(SS)
Braden Shipley
(R)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Pauley
(R)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
David Peralta
(OF)
Ildemaro Vargas
(2B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Christian Walker
(1B)
Hank Conger
(C)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ron Gardenhire | Catcher
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
59
) / 10/24/1957
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Ron Gardenhire is in the "final three" for the Red Sox managerial opening.
We don't have the names of the other two finalists, but Alex Cora, Brad Ausmus, Gary DiSarcina, Chili Davis, Brian Butterfield, and Jason Varitek would seem to be among the possibilities. Gardenhire served as the manager of the Twins for 13 years, from 2002 until his firing in September 2014. He spent the 2017 season as the bench coach of the Diamondbacks.
Oct 12 - 11:12 AM
Source:
Charley Walters on Twitter
Ron Gardenhire has been named the new bench coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona also announced Tony Perezchica as third base coach, Mike Fetters as bullpen coach, and Robby Hammock as quality control coach. Gardenhire was fired from his longtime post as the Twins' manager in September 2014 but worked in Minnesota's front office in 2016 as a special assistant to (former) general manager Terry Ryan.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Source:
Arizona Diamondbacks on Twitter
Twins hired Ron Gardenhire as special assistant to general manager Terry Ryan.
Gardenhire was fired as the Twins' manager in September 2014 and has failed to land another dugout job despite multiple interviews. He's returning to a club that is off to a 3-9 start this season under second-year skipper Paul Molitor. It's an odd reunion.
Mon, Apr 18, 2016 02:41:00 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
James Wagner of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals are expected to interview Ron Gardenhire for manager on Tuesday.
The Nationals interviewed longtime Giants bench coach Ron Wotus on Monday. The club has also interviewed Bud Black and Dusty Baker for the position. Like Black and Baker, Gardenhire has extensive experience. This is a point of emphasis for the Nationals after the dismissal of Matt Williams.
Tue, Oct 20, 2015 10:18:00 AM
Source:
James Wagner on Twitter
Gardenhire in 'final three' for BoSox manager
Oct 12 - 11:12 AM
Ron Gardenhire named D'Backs bench coach
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Twins hire Gardenhire as assistant to the GM
Mon, Apr 18, 2016 02:41:00 PM
Nats interviewing Ron Gardenhire on Tuesday
Tue, Oct 20, 2015 10:18:00 AM
More Ron Gardenhire Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
4
John Ryan Murphy
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2
Christian Walker
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Adam Rosales
3
Daniel Descalso
4
Kristopher Negron
5
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
60-Day DL
Chris Owings (finger) will not be on the Diamondbacks' roster for the NL Wild Card Game.
Owings landed on the 60-day disabled list July 31 with a fractured right middle finger and is still rehabbing. If the Diamondbacks advance to the National League Division Series, there is a possibility Owings could be a participant. He has been playing in instructional league games at the club's spring training complex.
Oct 4
2
Ketel Marte
3
Nick Ahmed
60-Day DL
Nick Ahmed will undergo surgery to repair a fractured right wrist.
The initial thought was that Ahmed would not need surgery and could potentially return for the postseason, but his year is officially over now. He'll be arbitration-eligible this winter.
Sep 4
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
David Peralta
2
Yasmany Tomas
60-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas will undergo season-ending core muscle surgery on Tuesday.
Tomas first went on the disabled list back in early June and encountered multiple setbacks along the way. It amounts to a lost season for the 26-year-old, as he hit only .241/.294/.464 with eight homers while being limited to 47 games. The Diamondbacks tried to trade Tomas last winter and it wouldn't be a surprise if they try again this winter, although the market for him might not be there.
Aug 21
3
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller (elbow) threw off of flat ground on Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May.
It's a good sign for Miller, who reportedly threw from 45 feet around 40 times. It's still unlikely we'll see the right-handed hurler on a mound in a meaningful game until the middle of the 2018 season. He'll be arbitration-eligible this winter.
Oct 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Archie Bradley
3
David Hernandez
4
Andrew Chafin
5
T.J. McFarland
6
Jorge De La Rosa
7
Jake Barrett
8
Randall Delgado
60-Day DL
Randall Delgado will be given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Thursday.
Delgado is working his way back from a strained flexor tendon. He's obviously done for the regular season, but the Diamondbacks haven't officially ruled him out for a potential return during the playoffs.
Sep 24
9
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
10
Silvino Bracho
11
JJ Hoover
12
Braden Shipley
13
Jimmie Sherfy
14
Anthony Banda
