Ned Yost | Catcher Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (63) / 8/19/1954 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

According to Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, Dave Eiland will not return as Royals pitching coach in 2018. The Royals are also expected to part ways with bench coach Don Wakamatsu, bullpen coach Doug Henry, and assistant hitting coach Brian Buchanan. Eiland has been the team's pitching coach for the past six seasons -- including the World Series-winning team in 2015 -- but the Royals appear prepared to make major changes across the board this offseason. The Royals finished at 80-82 this season and ranked 10th in the AL with a 4.61 ERA. Source: Kansas City Star

GM Dayton Moore said the Royals will "mix it up" this offseason. "Last year, we pretty much stood pat," said Moore. "And that didn’t work too well for us." He's not wrong. The Royals went from winning it all in 2015 to a .500 non-playoff team in 2016. Kansas City has several players coming off the books in 2018 including Lorenzo Cain, Wade Davis, Danny Duffy, Alcides Escobar, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. Since the Royals can't keep all of them, it stands to reason that one or more of those players will be traded either this offseason or at some point in 2017. It should be an eventful winter in Kansas City. Source: Kansas City Star

Royals signed manager Ned Yost to a two-year contract extension. A much-deserved spring training reward for the man who led Kansas City to an American League championship in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015. Yost's contract now runs through the 2018 season. Royals ownership also locked up general manager Dayton Moore on Thursday to an unspecified contract extension. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter