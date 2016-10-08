Player Page

Ned Yost | Catcher

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (63) / 8/19/1954
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
According to Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, Dave Eiland will not return as Royals pitching coach in 2018.
The Royals are also expected to part ways with bench coach Don Wakamatsu, bullpen coach Doug Henry, and assistant hitting coach Brian Buchanan. Eiland has been the team's pitching coach for the past six seasons -- including the World Series-winning team in 2015 -- but the Royals appear prepared to make major changes across the board this offseason. The Royals finished at 80-82 this season and ranked 10th in the AL with a 4.61 ERA. Oct 2 - 9:48 AM
Source: Kansas City Star
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2B1Whit Merrifield
2Raul Mondesi
SS1Alcides Escobar
2Ramon Torres
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Cheslor Cuthbert
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Bubba Starling
RF1Jorge Bonifacio
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Melky Cabrera
2Brandon Moss
3Jorge Soler
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Jake Junis
6Sam Gaviglio
7Eric Skoglund
8Nate Karns
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Brandon Maurer
4Ryan Buchter
5Mike Minor
6Scott Alexander
7Peter Moylan
8Neftali Feliz
9Kevin McCarthy
10Brian Flynn
11Miguel Almonte
12Mike Morin
13Trevor Cahill
14Andres Machado
 

 