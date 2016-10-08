Welcome,
Scott Alexander
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Mike Minor
(R)
George Sherrill
(R)
Miguel Almonte
(R)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Eric Skoglund
(S)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Mike Morin
(R)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Jake Junis
(S)
Brandon Moss
(DH)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Cameron Gallagher
(C)
Nate Karns
(S)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Bubba Starling
(OF)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Sam Gaviglio
(S)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Ramon Torres
(2B)
Drew Butera
(C)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Andres Machado
(R)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Cory Wade
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Chris Young
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Ned Yost | Catcher
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
63
) / 8/19/1954
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, Dave Eiland will not return as Royals pitching coach in 2018.
The Royals are also expected to part ways with bench coach Don Wakamatsu, bullpen coach Doug Henry, and assistant hitting coach Brian Buchanan. Eiland has been the team's pitching coach for the past six seasons -- including the World Series-winning team in 2015 -- but the Royals appear prepared to make major changes across the board this offseason. The Royals finished at 80-82 this season and ranked 10th in the AL with a 4.61 ERA.
Oct 2 - 9:48 AM
Source:
Kansas City Star
GM Dayton Moore said the Royals will "mix it up" this offseason.
"Last year, we pretty much stood pat," said Moore. "And that didn’t work too well for us." He's not wrong. The Royals went from winning it all in 2015 to a .500 non-playoff team in 2016. Kansas City has several players coming off the books in 2018 including Lorenzo Cain, Wade Davis, Danny Duffy, Alcides Escobar, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. Since the Royals can't keep all of them, it stands to reason that one or more of those players will be traded either this offseason or at some point in 2017. It should be an eventful winter in Kansas City.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 04:14:00 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
Royals signed manager Ned Yost to a two-year contract extension.
A much-deserved spring training reward for the man who led Kansas City to an American League championship in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015. Yost's contract now runs through the 2018 season. Royals ownership also locked up general manager Dayton Moore on Thursday to an unspecified contract extension.
Thu, Feb 18, 2016 12:39:00 PM
Source:
Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
Saturday's game between the White Sox and Royals has been postponed due to rain.
The conclusion of Friday's game has been postponed as well. The two sides will resume Friday's game at 1:10 on Sunday with their regularly scheduled game following afterwards. No word yet on a potential makeup date for Saturday's game.
Sat, Apr 25, 2015 10:03:00 AM
Source:
Joel Goldberg on Twitter
Eiland won't return as Royals pitching coach
Oct 2 - 9:48 AM
Dayton Moore: Royals to 'mix it up' this offseason
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 04:14:00 PM
WS champ Royals extend manager Ned Yost
Thu, Feb 18, 2016 12:39:00 PM
White Sox and Royals postponed Saturday
Sat, Apr 25, 2015 10:03:00 AM
More Ned Yost Player News
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
Sidelined
Salvador Perez (groin) remained out of the Royals' lineup Sunday.
The hope had been that Perez could return to action on the final day, but he'll wind up missing the final three games of the season with a strained left groin. Drew Butera will catch.
Oct 1
2
Drew Butera
3
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2B
1
Whit Merrifield
2
Raul Mondesi
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
2
Ramon Torres
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Bubba Starling
60-Day DL
Royals placed OF Bubba Starling to the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury.
He will miss the remainder of the 2017 season. The move was made as a procedural move though to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Onelki Garcia.
Aug 26
RF
1
Jorge Bonifacio
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Brandon Moss
3
Jorge Soler
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
Sidelined
Danny Duffy will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove "loose bodies" from his left elbow.
Duffy missed nearly a month of action in the second half with inflammation in his pitching elbow and will have it cleaned up Tuesday. As far as elbow operations go, this one is relatively minor. Barring any setbacks, Duffy will be 100 percent once spring training rolls around.
Sep 30
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Jake Junis
6
Sam Gaviglio
7
Eric Skoglund
8
Nate Karns
60-Day DL
Nate Karns (elbow) underwent successful thoracic outlet surgery on Wednesday.
Karns hadn't pitched in a game since May 19. He logged a 4.17 ERA in his first year with Kansas City. Karns should be recovered by the start of spring training next season.
Jul 20
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Brandon Maurer
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Mike Minor
6
Scott Alexander
7
Peter Moylan
8
Neftali Feliz
10-Day DL
Royals released RHP Neftali Feliz
The former closer posted a 4.74 ERA in his 20 games with Kansas City. His time as a high-leverage reliever is likely over.
Sep 1
9
Kevin McCarthy
10
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals transferred LHP Brian Flynn (groin) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Flynn suffered the groin injury on Monday against the Rays. He finishes the year with one appearance and a 3.86 ERA.
Sep 1
11
Miguel Almonte
60-Day DL
Royals recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Triple-A Omaha; placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Paulo Orlando, who has been activated off the 60-day DL and optioned to Triple-A. Almonte suffered the shoulder injury last month at Tacoma and is presumably done for the season.
Aug 22
12
Mike Morin
13
Trevor Cahill
14
Andres Machado
Get MLB Tickets
