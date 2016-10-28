Terry Francona | Catcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
Team Roundup: Angels
Oct 25
Team Roundup: Rangers
Oct 25
Pitching Projections Review
Oct 25
Dose: Dodgers Grab Game 1
Oct 25
Postseason Dose: Fall Classic
Oct 24
Team Roundup: Royals
Oct 23
Postseason Dose: Ready to Go
Oct 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
Indians name Carl Willis new pitching coach
Brewers ink SP Chase Anderson to extension
Springer blast helps Astros win; Series tied
Pederson starting in Game 2 of World Series
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until late-May '18?
PHI 'zeroing in on' Dusty Wathan for manager
Turner belts go-ahead two-run shot in Game 1
Kershaw strikes out 11 in WS Game 1 victory
McCann at catcher, hitting sixth in WS Gm 1
Seager (back) hitting sixth in Game 1 of WS
Mets expected to pick up option on Cabrera
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchup: Dolphins @ Ravens
Oct 26
Dose: Martavis On The Outs
Oct 26
Doctson's Time to Deliver
Oct 25
Week 8 Power Rankings
Oct 25
Week 7: AFC Targets/Touches
Oct 25
The NFL Week 8 Worksheet
Oct 25
Daily Dose: Moore or Less
Oct 25
Podcast: Week 8 Waivers
Oct 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gruden: We will play 'hot hand' at receiver
Michael Thomas' knee injury not significant
Cutler (ribs) 'expected to be available' Wk 9
Dont'a Hightower has torn pec, season over
Jaguars sign Telvin Smith to $50M extension
Texans LT Duane Brown expected to play Sunday
Emmanuel Sanders not cleared to practice
Willie Snead (hamstring) practicing in full
Michael Thomas (knee) absent on Wednesday
C.J. Fiedorowicz back at practice Wednesday
Ben Watson (knee) could miss Week 8 vs Miami
Case Keenum (chest) limited on Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Small Sample Size Statistics
Oct 26
Dose: Suns' Chriss goes down
Oct 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 25
Oct 25
Notable Numbers
Oct 25
Dose: Brow avoids catastrophe
Oct 25
The Dawn of a New Day
Oct 24
Daily Dose: Big Ben
Oct 24
NBA Power Rankings: Week 1
Oct 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram double-doubles in OT victory
T.J. Warren scores 27 points in win vs. Jazz
Jakob Poeltl hauls in 11 offensive rebounds
Pascal Siakam scores career-high 20 points
DeMar DeRozan ties career-high w/ six steals
Alex Len scores 13 points with 13 rebounds
Rudy Gobert posts 16 and 14 with 5 blocks
Rodney Hood scores 22 points in return
Russell Westbrook posts 28/10/16 line vs. IND
Carmelo Anthony posts 28 points with 3 blocks
Tyler Johnson w/ team-high 23 pts off bench
LaMarcus Aldridge propels Spurs to 4-0 start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Steen a Mean Machine
Oct 26
Disparity & The Jets
Oct 25
Dose: Vegas Beats The Odds
Oct 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 24
Dose: Joe Thornton ties Kurri
Oct 24
Maple Leafs spreading out PP
Oct 23
Dose: Dorsett a Fantasy Stud
Oct 23
Waiver Wired: Rookies aplenty
Oct 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Vegas allows Shipachyov to seek trade
Seth Jones collects 1G, 1A in win over BUF
Mikael Backlund scores twice in loss to Blues
Alex Steen scores 4 pts in win over CGY
Zemgus Girgensons (LBI) returns on Wednesday
Eddie Lack will start against Blues on Wed
Wings might get Danny DeKeyser back Thursday
Islanders send Joshua Ho-Sang to the AHL
Kyle Turris (illness) won't play on Thursday
David Krejci (back) out at least 2 more games
Nolan Patrick (UBI) feels fine for Thursday
Michal Neuvirth will get the nod on Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Zane Smith: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Carroll caps season with Sunoco Rookie title
Mike Basham: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Justin Fontaine: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Creed lap-leader and DNF in Kansas ARCA 150
Codie Rohrbaugh: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Grant Enfinger: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Spencer Davis: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Matt Crafton: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Chad Finley: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Ben Rhodes: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Natalie Decker: Kansas ARCA 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Aphibarnrat connects 7 birdies; T2nd at HSBC
Koepka shoots 64; claims R1 lead at WGC-HSBC
F. Molinari will bid for second win at HSBC
Hao Tong Li heads home for HSBC appearance
Can Ross Fisher rediscover the winning touch?
Matsuyama gears up for WGC-HSBC title defense
Garcia secures Andalucia Valderrama Masters
Cameron Smith solo 3rd @ CJ CUP; R4 70
Leishman loses in sudden death @ CJ CUP
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP in playoff
Garcia holds the 54-hole lead at Valderrama
S. Brown R3 71; shares 54h lead at CJ CUP
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Shaken, not IRed: LB Martini returns for ND
McElwain: Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) probable
Brian Davis fully expects Buechele to start
Seminoles WR Campbell (core) done for year
Vols RB Kelly (marijuana) suspended for Sat.
Gamecocks hope Samuel (leg) can return
QB Allen 'highly questionable' for Ole Miss
Vols RB Kelly cited for marijuana possession
Taggart doesn't rule out QB Herbert vs Utah
AFC Exec on Derwin James: He's not the same
AFC Exec endlessly praises NC State DE Chubb
Bryce Love (ankle) to be a game-time decision
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 10
Oct 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW10
Oct 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 10
Oct 25
The Bargain Hunter - Week 10
Oct 24
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 24
Team News - Week 9
Oct 21
Stag's Take - Gameweek 9
Oct 19
Late Fitness Check GW9
Oct 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs striker sparks fantasy pandemonium
Ilkay cleared to Gundo-gan again
City captain closing in on his comeback
Iheanacho the catalyst in Cup comeback
Chelsea survive Everton in Carabao Cup
Bilic urges Hammers on after Cup comeback
Sakho still wants West Ham exit
Leicester appoint ex-Southampton boss
Leicester hires ex-Southampton boss Puel
Pellegrino hopes WBA win will dispel nerves
Hughton hoping to hang onto momentum
Huddersfield's Billing out for 12 weeks
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(2B)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Greg Allen
(OF)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Shawn Morimando
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Dylan Baker
(S)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Yandy Diaz
(3B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Dan Otero
(R)
Giovanny Urshela
(3B)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(DH)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Bradley Zimmer
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Terry Francona | Catcher
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 4/22/1959
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Indians have named Carl Willis as their new pitching coach.
Willis will be taking over for Mickey Callaway, who was officially hired as the Mets' new manager on Monday. Willis served as the Indians' pitching coach from 2003 through 2009, helping to earn Cy Young Award honors for CC Sabathia (2007) and Cliff Lee (2008) during that stretch. He had spent the last two-and-a-half seasons in Boston as the pitching coach for recently-fired Red Sox manager John Farrell.
Oct 26 - 10:08 AM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that former Athletics pitching coach Curt Young could be a candidate to become the Indians' pitching coach.
Mickey Callaway is set to become the Mets' manager, leaving an opening on Terry Francona's staff. The fit with Young makes sense, as he was Tito's pitching coach for a year in Boston. There's also been some speculation that former Red Sox manager John Farrell, who was also a pitching coach under Francona, might be pursued for the Tribe's pitching coach vacancy.
Oct 22 - 3:00 PM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure Thursday and will not manage during the All-Star Game.
The surgery was a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat. Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the AL All-Stars while Francona recuperates, and Rosenthal says that Tito will rejoin the Indians immediately after the break. Francona has been away from the Indians most of this week and made two trips to the hospital last month.
Jul 7 - 10:25 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Indians manager Terry Francona said that he plans on managing as long as his health permits.
"I've had a lot of surgeries, a lot of health problems," Francona said. "It just takes a toll on you. I love [baseball]...[b]ut there is going to come a day when I feel like I'm shortchanging the team or the organization. That's not fair." Francona enters his 17th season as a manager come the start of the 2017 campaign. The 54-year-old is fresh off being named AL Manager of the Year for his work in helping to guide the Indians to a 94-67 record during the 2016 regular season. The Tribe would go on to win the American League pennant and push to the brink of a World Series title before falling to the Cubs in one of the greatest Game 7's in postseason history.
Feb 22 - 7:58 PM
Source:
MLB.com
Indians name Carl Willis new pitching coach
Oct 26 - 10:08 AM
Young a candidate to be Tribe pitching coach
Oct 22 - 3:00 PM
Terry Francona undergoes heart procedure
Jul 7 - 10:25 AM
Francona to manage as long as health allows
Feb 22 - 7:58 PM
More Terry Francona Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(3417)
2
J. Verlander
HOU
(3129)
3
J. Altuve
HOU
(2026)
4
C. Morton
HOU
(1942)
5
C. Kershaw
LA
(1771)
6
D. Keuchel
HOU
(1766)
7
R. Hill
LA
(1668)
8
A. Gonzalez
LA
(1663)
9
E. Hernandez
LA
(1641)
10
B. McCann
HOU
(1640)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
1B
1
Carlos Santana
2B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Yandy Diaz
2
Giovanny Urshela
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley underwent surgery Wednesday to stabilize the ligaments in his right ankle.
The rehabilitation for such a procedure typically lasts 4-5 months, which could mean Brantley won't be able to participate in much of spring training and might be in danger of missing the start of the 2018 season. Cleveland holds an $11 million club option (or $1 million buyout) on the 30-year-old outfielder. He batted .299/.357/.444 with nine home runs and 52 RBI in 90 games this summer.
Oct 19
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
CF
1
Bradley Zimmer
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said Bradley Zimmer (hand) is "a very long shot" to return during the postseason.
Zimmer had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired left hand last Wednesday and is close to swinging a bat, but he's too far behind to project a return to live action before the end of October. The rookie center fielder hit .241/.307/.385 with eight home runs and 18 stolen bases over his first 101 major league games in 2017.
Oct 3
2
Jason Kipnis
3
Greg Allen
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Lonnie Chisenhall
3
Brandon Guyer
Sidelined
Brandon Guyer will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the extensor tendon in his left wrist.
Guyer initially injured his wrist back in May and then aggravated the ailment in September. A timetable for his recovery will be determined after the procedure.
Oct 9
4
Tyler Naquin
DH
1
Edwin Encarnacion
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Trevor Bauer
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Mike Clevinger
6
Danny Salazar
7
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
8
Ryan Merritt
9
Dylan Baker
60-Day DL
Indians recalled RHP Dylan Baker from Double-A Akron; placed him on the 60-day disabled list with back soreness.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Baker held a 2.84 ERA and 10/1 K/BB ratio over 12 2/3 innings for Akron after returning from Tommy John surgery.
Sep 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Joe Smith
4
Bryan Shaw
5
Zach McAllister
6
Dan Otero
7
Boone Logan
60-Day DL
Boone Logan (lat) has decided against surgery but remains shut down and is likely done for the season.
Logan will rest and rehab his strained left lat, but he's not going to rejoin the Tribe's bullpen this season. They have a $7 million option (or $1 million buyout) on him for 2018.
Aug 4
8
Nick Goody
9
Tyler Olson
10
Craig Breslow
11
Kyle Crockett
12
Shawn Morimando
13
Shawn Armstrong
Headlines
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
Christopher Crawford recaps the Astros thrilling 7-6 victory in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday in Thursday's Postseason Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
»
Team Roundup: Angels
Oct 25
»
Team Roundup: Rangers
Oct 25
»
Pitching Projections Review
Oct 25
»
Dose: Dodgers Grab Game 1
Oct 25
»
Postseason Dose: Fall Classic
Oct 24
»
Team Roundup: Royals
Oct 23
»
Postseason Dose: Ready to Go
Oct 23
MLB Headlines
»
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
»
Indians name Carl Willis new pitching coach
»
Brewers ink SP Chase Anderson to extension
»
Springer blast helps Astros win; Series tied
»
Pederson starting in Game 2 of World Series
»
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until late-May '18?
»
PHI 'zeroing in on' Dusty Wathan for manager
»
Turner belts go-ahead two-run shot in Game 1
»
Kershaw strikes out 11 in WS Game 1 victory
»
McCann at catcher, hitting sixth in WS Gm 1
»
Seager (back) hitting sixth in Game 1 of WS
»
Mets expected to pick up option on Cabrera
MLB Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved