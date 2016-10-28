Terry Francona | Catcher Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (58) / 4/22/1959 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 175 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

According to Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Indians have named Carl Willis as their new pitching coach. Willis will be taking over for Mickey Callaway, who was officially hired as the Mets' new manager on Monday. Willis served as the Indians' pitching coach from 2003 through 2009, helping to earn Cy Young Award honors for CC Sabathia (2007) and Cliff Lee (2008) during that stretch. He had spent the last two-and-a-half seasons in Boston as the pitching coach for recently-fired Red Sox manager John Farrell. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that former Athletics pitching coach Curt Young could be a candidate to become the Indians' pitching coach. Mickey Callaway is set to become the Mets' manager, leaving an opening on Terry Francona's staff. The fit with Young makes sense, as he was Tito's pitching coach for a year in Boston. There's also been some speculation that former Red Sox manager John Farrell, who was also a pitching coach under Francona, might be pursued for the Tribe's pitching coach vacancy. Source: FanRagSports.com

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure Thursday and will not manage during the All-Star Game. The surgery was a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat. Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the AL All-Stars while Francona recuperates, and Rosenthal says that Tito will rejoin the Indians immediately after the break. Francona has been away from the Indians most of this week and made two trips to the hospital last month. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter