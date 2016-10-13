Player Page

Terry Collins | Catcher

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (68) / 5/27/1949
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Mets are unlikely to retain manager Terry Collins beyond this season.
Collins' contract is up at the end of the year, which makes it easy for the team to move on. The Mets have obviously been a major disappointment this year following playoff appearances in their previous two seasons. It's not fair to blame it all on Collins—the Mets have been hampered by injuries all season. But with New York headed for a rebuild, it may make sense to bring in a new voice. Collins has been the Mets' skipper since 2011. Aug 24 - 4:28 PM
Source: FanRagSports.com
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Kevin Plawecki
1B1Dominic Smith
2T.J. Rivera
2B1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Jose Reyes
3Gavin Cecchini
SS1Amed Rosario
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Matt Reynolds
3David Wright
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Michael Conforto
2Juan Lagares
RF1Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2A.J. Ramos
3Jerry Blevins
4Paul Sewald
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Chase Bradford
9Tommy Milone
 

 