Terry Collins | Catcher Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (68) / 5/27/1949 Bats / Throws: Right / Right

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Mets are unlikely to retain manager Terry Collins beyond this season. Collins' contract is up at the end of the year, which makes it easy for the team to move on. The Mets have obviously been a major disappointment this year following playoff appearances in their previous two seasons. It's not fair to blame it all on Collins—the Mets have been hampered by injuries all season. But with New York headed for a rebuild, it may make sense to bring in a new voice. Collins has been the Mets' skipper since 2011. Source: FanRagSports.com

Mets manager Terry Collins told Adam Rubin of ESPN New York on Thursday that 2017 could be his final season. Collins, who turns 68 next May, is the oldest manager in the majors. He plans to wait until after next season before deciding, but he felt worn down during the second half this year due to the demands and traveling associated with the job. "I just need to re-evaluate at the end of this coming year what's going on, where I am, how I'm feeling," said Collins. "I've always said a lot of it will be dictated by how I'm feeling. This was a tough year." Collins owns a 481-491 record over six seasons as New York's skipper. 2017 is the final year of his contract with the Mets. Source: ESPN New York

Mets manager Terry Collins has been cleared to head home to New York. Collins was hospitalized Sunday morning in Milwaukee after coming down with an illness and the decision was made to keep him there overnight while the rest of the Mets traveled back to New York ahead of a Tuesday-Thursday three-game set against the visiting Pirates. Collins is expected to return to the dugout for Tuesday's series opener after getting the all-clear from doctors at Froedtert Hospital. Mets bench coach Dick Scott filled in for Sunday's loss. Source: Marc Carig on Twitter