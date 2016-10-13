Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Terry Collins
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Chase Bradford
(R)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Dominic Smith
(1B)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(SS)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Gavin Cecchini
(2B)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(3B)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Brad Holt
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Terry Collins | Catcher
Team:
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
68
) / 5/27/1949
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Mets are unlikely to retain manager Terry Collins beyond this season.
Collins' contract is up at the end of the year, which makes it easy for the team to move on. The Mets have obviously been a major disappointment this year following playoff appearances in their previous two seasons. It's not fair to blame it all on Collins—the Mets have been hampered by injuries all season. But with New York headed for a rebuild, it may make sense to bring in a new voice. Collins has been the Mets' skipper since 2011.
Aug 24 - 4:28 PM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
Mets manager Terry Collins told Adam Rubin of ESPN New York on Thursday that 2017 could be his final season.
Collins, who turns 68 next May, is the oldest manager in the majors. He plans to wait until after next season before deciding, but he felt worn down during the second half this year due to the demands and traveling associated with the job. "I just need to re-evaluate at the end of this coming year what's going on, where I am, how I'm feeling," said Collins. "I've always said a lot of it will be dictated by how I'm feeling. This was a tough year." Collins owns a 481-491 record over six seasons as New York's skipper. 2017 is the final year of his contract with the Mets.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 05:47:00 PM
Source:
ESPN New York
Mets manager Terry Collins has been cleared to head home to New York.
Collins was hospitalized Sunday morning in Milwaukee after coming down with an illness and the decision was made to keep him there overnight while the rest of the Mets traveled back to New York ahead of a Tuesday-Thursday three-game set against the visiting Pirates. Collins is expected to return to the dugout for Tuesday's series opener after getting the all-clear from doctors at Froedtert Hospital. Mets bench coach Dick Scott filled in for Sunday's loss.
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 02:36:00 PM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
The Cleveland Browns hired Mets vice president of player development Paul DePodesta to serve as chief strategy officer.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post was the first to break this news. It's official now. According to Sherman, the Browns started looking at DePodesta following the World Series. They're in the midst of an organizational sea change, having just fired HC Mike Pettine and GM Ray Farmer. For his part, DePodesta's served as Mets' vice president of player development and scouting since 2010. It was conceivable that he could have taken over the mantle of GM from Sandy Alderson in the future (eventually), but that's obviously off the table. It's a tough break for the Mets, as DePodesta served as a right-hand man to Alderson.
Tue, Jan 5, 2016 11:39:00 AM
Source:
Joel Sherman on Twitter
Report: Mets unlikely to retain Terry Collins
Aug 24 - 4:28 PM
Collins says he could walk away after 2017
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 05:47:00 PM
Mets manager Terry Collins given all-clear
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 02:36:00 PM
DePodesta leaves Mets for Browns
Tue, Jan 5, 2016 11:39:00 AM
More Terry Collins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Harper
WAS
(3151)
2
C. Granderson
LA
(2677)
3
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2314)
4
T. Rosenthal
STL
(2290)
5
A. Chapman
NYY
(2163)
6
C. Bellinger
LA
(2127)
7
J. Gallo
TEX
(2055)
8
C. Kershaw
LA
(2045)
9
M. Sano
MIN
(2043)
10
T. Turner
WAS
(2013)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Kevin Plawecki
1B
1
Dominic Smith
2
T.J. Rivera
10-Day DL
Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that it's "too soon" to know when T.J. Rivera (elbow) could potentially return.
Rivera has yet to begin baseball activities after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to combat a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Mets obviously hope that Rivera can avoid Tommy John surgery, but it's going to be a while before he might make it back.
Aug 9
2B
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Jose Reyes
10-Day DL
Mets placed INF Jose Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
It's not considered a serious strain, so Reyes could be ready for activation as soon as his 10 days are up. Gavin Cecchini and Matt Reynolds have both been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide the Mets with badly-needed infield depth.
Aug 17
3
Gavin Cecchini
SS
1
Amed Rosario
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
2
Matt Reynolds
3
David Wright
60-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder, back) started at DH and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his rehab debut Tuesday with High-A St. Lucie.
It was the first live game Wright had played at any level this season. "There's still quite a bit to go to where I want to be, but it was a good first step," he told reporters afterward. "[My back and shoulder] felt pretty good. There are going to be some challenges ahead, I'm sure ... Certainly sooner rather than later I want to see some results, have some better at-bats. It's not going to come overnight." The veteran third baseman is aiming to join the Mets for the final few weeks of the 2017 regular season.
Aug 23
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Michael Conforto
Sidelined
Michael Conforto has been diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder.
Conforto suffered the injury on a hard swing and miss in the fifth inning of Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Diamondbacks. It will probably be a season-ending injury for the 24-year-old outfielder, who has been one of the few bright spots in a rough 2017 season for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo took over in right field on Thursday.
Aug 24
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Noah Syndergaard (lat) will not throw batting practice for another day or two.
Syndergaard had been expected to throw to hitters on Wednesday. That has now been pushed back until later in the week. Per manager Terry Collins, this slight delay is just a precautionary measure. Syndergaard has not faced live hitters since he tore a lat muscle near the end of April. Expect the Mets to play matters cautiously with their ace.
Aug 23
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
10-Day DL
Matt Harvey (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over three innings in a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Monday.
He struck out three and gave up a home run. More important than his line is that Harvey was reportedly sitting mostly in the 89-92 mph range with his fastball, which obviously isn't ideal. It was the righty's third rehab start, and he's obviously going to need at least one more before rejoining the Mets' rotation.
Aug 21
4
Steven Matz
Sidelined
Steven Matz underwent season-ending surgery on his left elbow Wednesday.
The procedure was designed to reposition a compressed nerve in the elbow. Matz finishes the 2017 campaign with a highly disappointing 6.08 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 48/19 K/BB ratio in 13 starts covering 66 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw is expected to be ready for Opening Day in 2018.
Aug 23
5
Zack Wheeler
10-Day DL
Zack Wheeler (arm) has been shut down for the remainder of the season.
Wheeler tried to resume a throwing program last week, but it apparently didn't go well. The 27-year-old right-hander will finish the 2017 season having registered a 5.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 81/40 K/BB ratio over 17 starts covering 86 1/3 innings. He went down last month with a stress reaction in his throwing arm.
Aug 24
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
10-Day DL
Mets manager Terry Collins said Seth Lugo (shoulder) is an option to pitch one half of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Lugo will first have to make it through a bullpen session Friday without issue. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since August 15 due to a shoulder impingement. He owns a disappointing 4.85 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 52/20 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings (11 starts) this season.
Aug 24
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
60-Day DL
Jeurys Familia (shoulder) will be activated off the disabled list Friday.
Familia has joined up with the Mets at Citi Field on Thursday after making four scoreless rehab appearances between High-A St. Lucie and Low-A Brooklyn. He'll likely be eased back into the closer role, which has been filled by A.J. Ramos for the last month. Familia wound up missing 10 weeks of action following surgery in mid-May to remove an arterial blood clot near his right shoulder.
Aug 24
2
A.J. Ramos
3
Jerry Blevins
4
Paul Sewald
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Chase Bradford
9
Tommy Milone
Waiver Wired: Grandy Man Can
Aug 24
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short discusses Curtis Granderson's move to the Dodgers and Kevin Kiermaier's return from the disabled list.
