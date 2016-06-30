Player Page

Jonathan Broxton | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/16/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 295
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals released RHP Jonathan Broxton.
Broxton was unable to get much of anything going this season. In 20 appearances, the veteran right-hander had been pitching to a 6.89 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 16/11 K/BB ratio. While he could potentially latch on with a bullpen-needy club now that he has been released, Broxton has not posted an ERA lower than 4.50 since 2014. May 31 - 5:51 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL200010115.22312121116006.892.17
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 30LA100001.0422120018.005.00
May 29LA10000.10000100.00.00
May 25@ LA100001.00000200.00.00
May 23@ LA10010.2111110013.503.00
May 20SF10000.20000100.00.00
May 19SF10000.0222000099.9999.99
May 16BOS100001.01000000.001.00
May 12CHC100001.00001100.001.00
May 10@ MIA10000.10001000.003.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Paul DeJong
SS1Aledmys Diaz
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8John Brebbia
9Zach Duke
 

 