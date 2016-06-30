Jonathan Broxton | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (32) / 6/16/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 295 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.75 million, 2018: Free agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cardinals released RHP Jonathan Broxton. Broxton was unable to get much of anything going this season. In 20 appearances, the veteran right-hander had been pitching to a 6.89 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 16/11 K/BB ratio. While he could potentially latch on with a bullpen-needy club now that he has been released, Broxton has not posted an ERA lower than 4.50 since 2014.

Working the eighth in a scoreless game, Jonathan Broxton gave up a run on two hits and a walk Wednesday against the Royals. Broxton is technically in the Cardinals' closer mix now that Trevor Rosenthal is out of the picture, but it's hard to imagine that Mike Matheny sees him a better option than Kevin Siegrist or Seung-Hwan Oh in close games. Even the struggling Rosenthal seems more trustworthy. Rosenthal did pitch a scoreless 11th inning in this one. Oh, who also worked in a tie game, gave up an unearned run in his inning.

Cardinals signed RHP Jonathan Broxton to a two-year, $7.5 million contract. Broxton also gets full no-trade protection. The Cardinals acquired the hefty right-hander at the trade deadline and obviously liked the way he fit with their club, but not at the $9 million price tag he had on a club option for 2016. The 31-year-old owned a 2.66 ERA over his final 23 2/3 innings last year and will be another weapon for manager Mike Matheny to deploy in high-leverage spots going forward.