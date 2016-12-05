Welcome,
Weather
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Doug Fister
(S)
Tzu-Wei Lin
(3B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Austin Maddox
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Blake Swihart
(DH)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Marco Hernandez
(3B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Deven Marrero
(3B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Brock Holt
(2B)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Sam Travis
(1B)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Allen Craig
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Rafael Devers
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Roenis Elias
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
John Farrell | Catcher
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 8/4/1962
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Michael Schmidt of the New York Times, the Red Sox have been caught stealing catcher signs from the Yankees and other opponents using an Apple Watch.
Schmidt says the inquiry from Major League Baseball investigators began two weeks ago when Yankees general manager Brian Cashman filed a complaint that included video footage of a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying messages to players on the field. It is unclear at this time what kind of penalties the Red Sox might be facing. Schmidt notes that the Red Sox have filed a counter-complaint against the Yankees claiming that the team uses a camera from the YES Network to steal signs during games. This is a developing story, with much more to come.
Sep 5 - 4:40 PM
Source:
New York Times
Red Sox manager John Farrell has been suspended one game for an argument with umpire Bill Miller on Saturday.
He was also fined an undisclosed amount. The heated argument stemmed from a balk call which resulted in a run for the Angels. Farrell will serve the suspension on Tuesday, so he'll be back in the dugout on Wednesday.
Jun 27 - 2:30 PM
Source:
Mark Feinsand on Twitter
The Red Sox have exercised manager John Farrell's 2018 option.
Farrell was under fire a bit when the Red Sox got off to a slow start last season, but they wound up just two wins off the AL lead with 93 victories. They're 339-309 in four years under Farrell, which includes a World Series title back in 2013.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 05:33:00 PM
Source:
Sean McAdam on Twitter
Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports that the Red Sox have hired Gary DiSarcina as their new bench coach.
He replaced Torey Lovullo, who left to become the Diamondbacks' manager. DiSarcina was the manager for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox' organization in 2013 and has been a coach for the Angels the last three seasons.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Source:
Evan Drellich on Twitter
Report: BoSox caught stealing catcher signs
Sep 5 - 4:40 PM
John Farrell suspended one game by MLB
Jun 27 - 2:30 PM
Red Sox pick up John Farrell's 2018 option
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 05:33:00 PM
Red Sox hire Gary DiSarcina as bench coach
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:30:00 PM
More John Farrell Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
3
Blake Swihart
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2
Sam Travis
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Eduardo Nunez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Rafael Devers
2
Brock Holt
3
Marco Hernandez
60-Day DL
Red Sox transferred INF Marco Hernandez from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Blaine Boyer. Hernandez is out for the season following shoulder surgery.
May 28
4
Josh Rutledge
60-Day DL
Josh Rutledge underwent surgery on his left hip and will miss the remainder of the season.
Rutledge played in just 37 games for the Red Sox this year. He has been dealing with persistent soreness in the hip. Prior to the surgery, he was languishing on the 60-day disabled list due to a concussion reportedly suffered near the end of May. He should be ready for spring training in 2018.
Aug 30
5
Tzu-Wei Lin
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
2
Rajai Davis
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
Red Sox manager John Farrell said that David Price (elbow) was "impressive" in a 29-pitch, fastballs-only bullpen session Friday.
The left-hander is slated for another bullpen session Sunday or Monday and will incorporate breaking ball then. Price will probably need a simulated game or two before being an option to rejoin the rotation, as the minor league season ends in a few days.
Sep 1
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
60-Day DL
Red Sox transferred RHP Steven Wright (knee) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Red Sox needed to clear a spot for tonight's starting pitcher, Hector Velazquez, on the 40-man roster. Wright underwent season-ending knee surgery earlier this month. He got beat up this year, turning in a miserable 8.25 ERA over five starts. The knuckleballer hasn't looked the same since injuring himself in a pinch-running appearance last summer.
May 18
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Doug Fister
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Addison Reed
3
Joe Kelly
4
Matt Barnes
5
Carson Smith
6
Heath Hembree
7
Fernando Abad
8
Brandon Workman
9
Blaine Boyer
10
Austin Maddox
11
Robbie Ross
60-Day DL
Robbie Ross underwent season-ending back surgery on Thursday morning.
Ross is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2018. He logged just nine innings of relief this year at the major league level due to back and elbow troubles.
Aug 31
12
Tyler Thornburg
60-Day DL
Tyler Thornburg will undergo season-ending surgery Friday for thoracic outlet syndrome.
A very tough blow for the Red Sox, who traded Travis Shaw and three legitimate prospects to the Brewers over the winter in exchange for Thornburg. The 28-year-old setup man came down with shoulder problems early in spring training and has yet to appear in a game for Boston. He registered a 2.15 ERA and 90/25 K/BB ratio over 67 innings last season with Milwaukee.
Jun 15
13
Robby Scott
14
Roenis Elias
