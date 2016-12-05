Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Farrell | Catcher

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (55) / 8/4/1962
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Michael Schmidt of the New York Times, the Red Sox have been caught stealing catcher signs from the Yankees and other opponents using an Apple Watch.
Schmidt says the inquiry from Major League Baseball investigators began two weeks ago when Yankees general manager Brian Cashman filed a complaint that included video footage of a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying messages to players on the field. It is unclear at this time what kind of penalties the Red Sox might be facing. Schmidt notes that the Red Sox have filed a counter-complaint against the Yankees claiming that the team uses a camera from the YES Network to steal signs during games. This is a developing story, with much more to come. Sep 5 - 4:40 PM
Source: New York Times
More John Farrell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
3Blake Swihart
1B1Mitch Moreland
2Sam Travis
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Eduardo Nunez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
3B1Rafael Devers
2Brock Holt
3Marco Hernandez
4Josh Rutledge
5Tzu-Wei Lin
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
CF1Jackie Bradley
2Rajai Davis
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Doug Fister
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Addison Reed
3Joe Kelly
4Matt Barnes
5Carson Smith
6Heath Hembree
7Fernando Abad
8Brandon Workman
9Blaine Boyer
10Austin Maddox
11Robbie Ross
12Tyler Thornburg
13Robby Scott
14Roenis Elias
 

 