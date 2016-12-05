John Farrell | Catcher Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (55) / 8/4/1962 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

According to Michael Schmidt of the New York Times, the Red Sox have been caught stealing catcher signs from the Yankees and other opponents using an Apple Watch. Schmidt says the inquiry from Major League Baseball investigators began two weeks ago when Yankees general manager Brian Cashman filed a complaint that included video footage of a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying messages to players on the field. It is unclear at this time what kind of penalties the Red Sox might be facing. Schmidt notes that the Red Sox have filed a counter-complaint against the Yankees claiming that the team uses a camera from the YES Network to steal signs during games. This is a developing story, with much more to come. Source: New York Times

Red Sox manager John Farrell has been suspended one game for an argument with umpire Bill Miller on Saturday. He was also fined an undisclosed amount. The heated argument stemmed from a balk call which resulted in a run for the Angels. Farrell will serve the suspension on Tuesday, so he'll be back in the dugout on Wednesday. Source: Mark Feinsand on Twitter

The Red Sox have exercised manager John Farrell's 2018 option. Farrell was under fire a bit when the Red Sox got off to a slow start last season, but they wound up just two wins off the AL lead with 93 victories. They're 339-309 in four years under Farrell, which includes a World Series title back in 2013. Source: Sean McAdam on Twitter