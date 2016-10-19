Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Joe Smith
(R)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
T.J. House
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Jake Elmore
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Jose Tabata
(OF)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Russell Martin
(C)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
John Gibbons | Catcher
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
54
) / 6/8/1962
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 187
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons are in the process of finalizing a multi-year extension.
The expectation is that a deal will be in place by Opening Day. This comes after Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported last week that the club was "extremely optimistic" about working out an extension. Gibbons is currently in the final guaranteed year of his contract, so the new deal would allow him to avoid lame-duck status. The Blue Jays have made it to the ALCS in each of the last two seasons. Gibbons owns a 339-309 (.523) record during his second stint with Toronto.
Mar 21 - 1:13 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
The Blue Jays will retain manager John Gibbons for 2017.
Both GM Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro were quick to back Gibbons for 2017 following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Indians in Game 5 of the ALCS. That loss ended the Jays' season. Toronto finished the 2016 campaign with an 89-73 record, then proceeded to defeat the Orioles in the Wild Card Game before dispatching the Rangers in the ALDS. The Blue Jays may well look quite different when Gibbons next tries to steer them through the American League -- both Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion are free agents this winter.
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 08:25:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports the Blue Jays are on the verge of naming former Red Sox GM Ben Cherington as vice president of baseball operations.
Cherington was pushed out of Boston last year with the arrival of new president Dave Dombrowski, but he put together an extremely impressive core of young players during his time with the Red Sox and he looks like a savvy hire for the Jays, who have a ton of big decisions to make this offseason. Cherington will work under Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro, and alongside Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins. It's a big-name front office to people who pay close attention to the inner workings of the game.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Source:
Sportsnet.ca
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons has been suspended three games for his actions during Sunday's brawl with the Rangers.
A suspension was expected for Gibbons, returned to the field for the benches-clearing brawl after he was ejected earlier in the game. He can't appeal, so the suspension will begin immediately.
Tue, May 17, 2016 03:28:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Report: Jays, Gibbons finalizing extension
Mar 21 - 1:13 PM
John Gibbons to return as Jays manager in '17
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 08:25:00 PM
Report: Jays to hire Ben Cherington as VP
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Blue Jays' Gibbons suspended three games
Tue, May 17, 2016 03:28:00 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3
Juan Graterol
4
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis (knee) is aiming to make his Grapefruit League debut later this week.
Travis will play second base in minor league games on Monday and Wednesday before hopefully getting cleared for Grapefruit League action. He's been eased into baseball activities this spring after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in mid-November. The hope remains that Travis will be somewhere close to full strength by Opening Day.
Mar 20
2
Ryan Goins
3
Gregorio Petit
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
5
Jake Elmore
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
Sidelined
Josh Donaldson (calf) plans to make his first Grapefruit League start at third base on Wednesday.
Donaldson felt strong after making three plate appearances as the Jays' designated hitter Monday in his Grapefruit League debut. He suffered a right calf strain in mid-February, but it looks like the star third baseman is going to be 100 percent for Opening Day. Donaldson has remained a safe first-round pick.
Mar 20
LF
1
Melvin Upton
2
Ezequiel Carrera
Sidelined
Ezequiel Carrera was scratched from the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League lineup on Saturday due to a sore left pinky finger.
Carrera said he bent his finger back while sliding back into second base during Thursday's game. The injury sounds minor, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit another day or two to be on the safe side.
Mar 18
3
Jose Tabata
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Jose Bautista
Sidelined
Jose Bautista (back) is not starting for the Dominican Republic in Saturday's game against the United States.
Bautista is dealing with minor back stiffness. Nelson Cruz will start for Bautista in right field with Adrian Beltre getting the nod at DH. It's unclear if Bautista will be available off the bench. Saturday is a must-win for both teams with the winner going on to face Japan Tuesday in the semifinals at Dodger Stadium.
Mar 18
2
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Mat Latos
7
T.J. House
8
Casey Lawrence
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
Sidelined
Glenn Sparkman broke a bone in his right thumb during pitchers fielding practice Thursday.
He's a right-handed pitcher, so this is probably going to be a lengthy absence. Sparkman was plucked away from the Royals with the 13th overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft and had been competing for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen this spring. He'll probably open 2017 on the disabled list.
Mar 2
9
Brett Oberholtzer
10
Danny Barnes
11
Gavin Floyd
12
Dominic Leone
13
Lucas Harrell
14
Matt Dermody
