John Gibbons | Catcher Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (54) / 6/8/1962 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 187 Bats / Throws: Right / Right

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons are in the process of finalizing a multi-year extension. The expectation is that a deal will be in place by Opening Day. This comes after Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported last week that the club was "extremely optimistic" about working out an extension. Gibbons is currently in the final guaranteed year of his contract, so the new deal would allow him to avoid lame-duck status. The Blue Jays have made it to the ALCS in each of the last two seasons. Gibbons owns a 339-309 (.523) record during his second stint with Toronto. Source: FanRag Sports

The Blue Jays will retain manager John Gibbons for 2017. Both GM Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro were quick to back Gibbons for 2017 following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Indians in Game 5 of the ALCS. That loss ended the Jays' season. Toronto finished the 2016 campaign with an 89-73 record, then proceeded to defeat the Orioles in the Wild Card Game before dispatching the Rangers in the ALDS. The Blue Jays may well look quite different when Gibbons next tries to steer them through the American League -- both Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion are free agents this winter. Source: CBS Sports

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports the Blue Jays are on the verge of naming former Red Sox GM Ben Cherington as vice president of baseball operations. Cherington was pushed out of Boston last year with the arrival of new president Dave Dombrowski, but he put together an extremely impressive core of young players during his time with the Red Sox and he looks like a savvy hire for the Jays, who have a ton of big decisions to make this offseason. Cherington will work under Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro, and alongside Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins. It's a big-name front office to people who pay close attention to the inner workings of the game. Source: Sportsnet.ca