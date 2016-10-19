Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Gibbons | Catcher

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (54) / 6/8/1962
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 187
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons are in the process of finalizing a multi-year extension.
The expectation is that a deal will be in place by Opening Day. This comes after Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported last week that the club was "extremely optimistic" about working out an extension. Gibbons is currently in the final guaranteed year of his contract, so the new deal would allow him to avoid lame-duck status. The Blue Jays have made it to the ALCS in each of the last two seasons. Gibbons owns a 339-309 (.523) record during his second stint with Toronto. Mar 21 - 1:13 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
More John Gibbons Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
John Gibbons's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View John Gibbons's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View John Gibbons's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to John Gibbons's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3Juan Graterol
4Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
5Jake Elmore
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Jose Tabata
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Mat Latos
7T.J. House
8Casey Lawrence
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Brett Oberholtzer
10Danny Barnes
11Gavin Floyd
12Dominic Leone
13Lucas Harrell
14Matt Dermody
 

 