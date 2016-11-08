Player Page

Don Mattingly | First Baseman

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (55) / 4/20/1961
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald reports that retired Yankees great Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush have teamed up on a bid to buy the Marlins.
The two were thought to be part of competing groups but have now apparently joined forces. The big money for the bid is probably coming from other (more silent) sources anyway. Jeter carries obvious baseball cachet and Jeb's brother George W. was a well-liked part-owner of the Texas Rangers for a number of years. The Jeter-Jeb ownership group could probably get quick approval from Major League Baseball if its purchase price is right. Jeffrey Loria, the Marlins' current owner, is reportedly seeking more than $1.5 billion. Apr 19 - 2:42 PM
Source: Miami Herald
Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Jose Urena
8Jarlin Garcia
 

 