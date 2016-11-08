Don Mattingly | First Baseman Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (55) / 4/20/1961 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Share: Tweet

Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald reports that retired Yankees great Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush have teamed up on a bid to buy the Marlins. The two were thought to be part of competing groups but have now apparently joined forces. The big money for the bid is probably coming from other (more silent) sources anyway. Jeter carries obvious baseball cachet and Jeb's brother George W. was a well-liked part-owner of the Texas Rangers for a number of years. The Jeter-Jeb ownership group could probably get quick approval from Major League Baseball if its purchase price is right. Jeffrey Loria, the Marlins' current owner, is reportedly seeking more than $1.5 billion. Source: Miami Herald

Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins are expected to name Mike Pagliarulo as their new hitting coach. Pagliarulo will replace Barry Bonds, who lasted just one season as hitting coach. There was reportedly a rift between Bonds and manager Don Mattingly. Pagliarulo was teammates with Mattingly from 1984-1989 with the Yankees. He most recently served as hitting coach with the Pirates' Triple-A team in 2014. Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter

The Marlins are set to announce Fredi Gonzalez as their new third base coach, reports Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. The two sides have been linked for weeks and the hire is expected to be officially announced on Tuesday. Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria once called Gonzalez a "colossal failure" after he fired him as manager, but two sides have apparently made amends. The unlikely reunion comes after Gonzalez was fired as Braves' manager back in May. Source: Miami Herald