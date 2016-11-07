Joe Maddon | Catcher

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Puig ignites Dodgers offense in Game 1 win
Maddon tossed from NLCS opener for arguing
Hendricks, Arrieta tapped to start Games 3, 4
Severino fine after shoulder scare in Game 2
Verlander fans 13 in dominant Game 2 victory
Severino exits Game 2 start due to injury
Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers in G1
Culberson starting at shortstop in Game 1
Lester officially named Cubs' Game 2 starter
Schwarber back in left field in NLCS Game 1
Corey Seager (back) not on roster for NLCS
Cubs opt for Rendon over Wilson for NLCS
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ty Montgomery expected to return vs. Vikings
Terrance West likely to miss multiple games
Mularkey: Corey Davis could return next week
Marcus Mariota questionable for MNF vs Colts
Marlon Mack expected to have bigger workload
Jack Doyle (concussion) cleared, will play
Colts place RG Jack Mewhort on IR
Report: Bowman to sign 'no later than Monday'
NFLPA requests full panel rehearing for Zeke
Bills LT Cordy Glenn may lose starting role
McFadden could take over as Cowboys lead back
Stafford fully expected to play in Week 6
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Julius Randle doesn't practice on Saturday
Dante Exum still weighing treatment options
C.J. McCollum suspended for opening night
Jordan Bell continues making case for minutes
Julius Randle (back spasms) exits on Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 17/6/6, five blocks
Justin Holiday has another good game
Jerian Grant posts 10/9/8 line on Friday
Bobby Portis turns it over 8 times in 18 mins
Dwyane Wade scores 15 points in 12 minutes
Nick Young to start for Kevin Durant (virus)
Aaron Gordon hype train at full steam ahead
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zdeno Chara makes Bruins history in win
Saad scores sixth of season in OT to down NSH
Nicklas Backstrom extends point streak to 5
Claude Giroux picks up 2G, 2A in win over WAS
Huberdeau scores twice in loss to PIT
Sidney Crosby scores twice against FLA
Matthews scores twice in OT win over Habs
James Reimer will start against Penguins
Kings activate Alec Martinez from IR
Jesper Fast returning to the lineup tonight
Erik Karlsson might be ready on Tuesday
Maintenance day for Marc-Andre Fleury
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Self sets new record in Roseville qualifying
Austin Wayne Self: fred's 250 results
Myatt Snider: fred's 250 results
Cody Coughlin: DNF in 'Dega truck race
Tyler Young: fred's 250 results
Self quickest overall in Roseville practices
Chase Dowling tops Thompson qualifying field
Clay Greenfield: fred's 250 results
Bobby Gerhart: fred's 250 results
Joey Logano qualifies well at TalladegaJoey L
Chase Elliott joins teammate on front row
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Talladega pole
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fleetwood eyes hat trick after day-low 63
Wallace at the summit thru 54 holes in Italy
Matsuyama has low round in R3 at CIMB
Perez stays hot in CIMB; four clear after 54
Lowry among notables to miss cut in Italian
Wallace continues hot pace in Italy; tied 1st
Fraser fires 62; surges into joint Italy lead
Casey cards week-low 63 in R2 of the CIMB
Pat Perez paces the CIMB thru 36 holes
Wallace joins five leading at Italian Open
Pepperell makes it 5-way lead in Italian Open
Donaldson makes it 4 atop Italy leaderboard
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rosen throws three picks in loss to Wildcats
Tate over 200 yards rushing again in victory
Jake Fromm notches first career 300-yard game
MSU's Scott runs for 194 in return
Darnold has three TD passes in comeback win
Barrett accounts for seven total touchdowns
Spielman burns Buckeyes for 11-200-1
Harris (leg) rushes for 125 yards, two scores
Penny Hart logs 11-190-3 line in victory
Shea Patterson burns Vandy for four scores
Webb finally busts out with 163 rushing yards
Baker Mayfield delivers OU to win w/ long TD
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Welbeck leaves early with hamstring injury
Mertesacker scores but Arsenal fall late
Cleverley wins it late for high flying Hornet
Manchester City streamrolls Stoke in 7-2 win
Spurs eke out first PL win at Wembley, 1-0
Stoke shows three minutes of promise v. City
Tammy fires double as Swans beat Terriers
Cherries give Spurs little to worry about
Crystal Palace stun Chelsea 2-1 at Selhurst
Burnley settles for draw with WHU
United dig their heels in and draw at Anfield
Reds continue to play defense at Anfield
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Taylor Davis
(1B)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
James McDonald
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Jen-Ho Tseng
(S)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Mike Freeman
(SS)
Tommy La Stella
(2B)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Ian Happ
(OF)
Dillon Maples
(R)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Maddon | Catcher
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
63
) / 2/8/1954
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joe Maddon was ejected from Saturday's Game 1 of the NLCS for arguing.
The Cubs were already trailing when a call at home plate was reversed -- it was ruled, after review, that Willson Contreras blocked home plate on a tag play -- giving the Dodgers another run. That set Maddon off, leading to his ejection from the game. He'll be back for Sunday's Game 2.
Oct 14 - 11:06 PM
Source:
Chicago Cubs on Twitter
Joe Maddon was ejected from Friday's game against the Pirates before an out was recorded in the first inning.
Anthony Rizzo clubbed what looked to be a leadoff home run that was ruled a foul ball after video review. To say that Maddon disagreed with the call would be a massive understatement. He certainly got his money's worth arguing with the umpiring crew though. He'll catch the rest of Friday's game from the clubhouse.
Jun 16 - 7:13 PM
Source:
Chicago Cubs on Twitter
The BBWAA announced on Monday that Joe Maddon, Dusty Baker and Dave Roberts are finalists for the National League Manager of the Year award.
Maddon's chances of winning could actually be hurt by lofty expectations for the Cubs going into the season, as silly as that sounds. It's debatable as to how much credit he deserves, but Baker leading the Nationals to 95 wins in his first season following an 83-win campaign could get him long look.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:46:00 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Cubs signed president of baseball operations Theo Epstein to a five-year contract extension.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the extension will be in excess of $50 million. Since joining the Cubs in 2011, Epstein has steadily built the club into a World Series favorite. This season, the Cubbies have run away with the NL Central. Their record currently sits at 101-56. In addition to Epstein, GM Jed Hoyer and vice president Jason McLeod are also being awarded extensions.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 04:14:00 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Maddon tossed from NLCS opener for arguing
Oct 14 - 11:06 PM
Joe Maddon ejected before first out Friday
Jun 16 - 7:13 PM
Joe Maddon a finalist for NL MOY award
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:46:00 PM
Cubs ink Theo Epstein to five-year extension
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 04:14:00 PM
More Joe Maddon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Alex Avila
3
Rene Rivera
4
Victor Caratini
5
Taylor Davis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
2
Ian Happ
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Leonys Martin
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Mike Freeman
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jose Quintana
3
Jake Arrieta
4
Kyle Hendricks
5
John Lackey
6
Jen-Ho Tseng
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Justin Wilson
4
Pedro Strop
5
Hector Rondon
6
Koji Uehara
Sidelined
Koji Uehara admitted Sunday that he "can't throw" due to back tightness.
Uehara has also dealt with a right knee issue recently and hasn't pitched since September 2. The Cubs haven't officially ruled the veteran reliever out for the rest of the season, but things are trending that way. Uehara posted a 2.73 ERA in the first half but holds a 6.75 ERA since the All-Star break, as injuries have caught up to the 42-year-old.
Sep 17
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
9
Dillon Maples
10
Rob Zastryzny
11
Mike Montgomery
Nick Doran recaps Dallas Keuchel's dominant outing in Game 1 of the ALCS in Saturday's Postseason Dose.
MLB Headlines
»
Puig ignites Dodgers offense in Game 1 win
»
Maddon tossed from NLCS opener for arguing
»
Hendricks, Arrieta tapped to start Games 3, 4
»
Severino fine after shoulder scare in Game 2
»
Verlander fans 13 in dominant Game 2 victory
»
Severino exits Game 2 start due to injury
»
Hernandez batting cleanup for Dodgers in G1
»
Culberson starting at shortstop in Game 1
»
Lester officially named Cubs' Game 2 starter
»
Schwarber back in left field in NLCS Game 1
»
Corey Seager (back) not on roster for NLCS
»
Cubs opt for Rendon over Wilson for NLCS
