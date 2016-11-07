Joe Maddon | Catcher Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (63) / 2/8/1954 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Joe Maddon was ejected from Saturday's Game 1 of the NLCS for arguing. The Cubs were already trailing when a call at home plate was reversed -- it was ruled, after review, that Willson Contreras blocked home plate on a tag play -- giving the Dodgers another run. That set Maddon off, leading to his ejection from the game. He'll be back for Sunday's Game 2. Source: Chicago Cubs on Twitter

Joe Maddon was ejected from Friday's game against the Pirates before an out was recorded in the first inning. Anthony Rizzo clubbed what looked to be a leadoff home run that was ruled a foul ball after video review. To say that Maddon disagreed with the call would be a massive understatement. He certainly got his money's worth arguing with the umpiring crew though. He'll catch the rest of Friday's game from the clubhouse. Source: Chicago Cubs on Twitter

The BBWAA announced on Monday that Joe Maddon, Dusty Baker and Dave Roberts are finalists for the National League Manager of the Year award. Maddon's chances of winning could actually be hurt by lofty expectations for the Cubs going into the season, as silly as that sounds. It's debatable as to how much credit he deserves, but Baker leading the Nationals to 95 wins in his first season following an 83-win campaign could get him long look. Source: MLB on Twitter