Rafael Montero | Relief Pitcher | #50 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (26) / 10/17/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 186 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $541,400, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rafael Montero hurled 8 1/3 shutout frames to guide his team to a 2-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday. He struck out eight batters and took a one-hitter into the ninth inning in the dominant outing against one of the better offenses in the league. He made it look easy for eight innings before running out of gas in the final frame. He was relieved after loading the bases on two hits and a walk. Closer A.J. Ramos then stranded Montero's runners by striking out the final two batters to preserve the shutout. Tonight's great game was out of character for Montero, who improves to 3-9 with a 5.12 ERA in 28 games, including 13 starts. He generates a lot of strikeouts but walks too many batters as shown by his 92:47 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 91 1/3 innings.

Rafael Montero gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings Thursday in a loss to the Diamondbacks. Montero came up two outs shy of a third straight quality start. We still wouldn't trust him in NL-only leagues, but this rates as his most encouraging stretch in a couple of years. He's struck out 16 and allowed just one homer in 17 1/3 innings in his last three outings.

Rafael Montero held the Marlins to one run over six innings in a win Saturday. Montero allowed six hits and walked three, but he danced around most of the potential danger thanks in part to inducing 12 ground balls. The win was the first for Montero since June 25, leaving him at 2-8 on the year. He owns a 5.47 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through 77 1/3 innings. Montero's next start will come Thursday against the Diamondbacks.