Rafael Montero | Relief Pitcher | #50

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 186
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Rafael Montero hurled 8 1/3 shutout frames to guide his team to a 2-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday.
He struck out eight batters and took a one-hitter into the ninth inning in the dominant outing against one of the better offenses in the league. He made it look easy for eight innings before running out of gas in the final frame. He was relieved after loading the bases on two hits and a walk. Closer A.J. Ramos then stranded Montero's runners by striking out the final two batters to preserve the shutout. Tonight's great game was out of character for Montero, who improves to 3-9 with a 5.12 ERA in 28 games, including 13 starts. He generates a lot of strikeouts but walks too many batters as shown by his 92:47 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 91 1/3 innings. Aug 30 - 10:42 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final18.0100.00.8750034800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM2712290083.010354524384005.641.76
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 30@ CIN111008.13004800.00.84
Aug 27@ WAS10000.1222100054.009.00
Aug 24ARZ110105.173325005.061.69
Aug 19MIA111006.061135001.501.50
Aug 14@ NYY110006.052226003.001.17
Aug 9TEX110103.0544350012.002.67
Aug 3@ COL110005.2104416006.351.94
Jul 28@ SEA110004.235555009.641.71
Jul 23OAK110107.073314003.861.14
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Las Vegas(PCL)AAA550202918981237002.4831.034
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Kevin Plawecki
1B1Dominic Smith
2T.J. Rivera
2B1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Jose Reyes
3Gavin Cecchini
SS1Amed Rosario
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Matt Reynolds
3David Wright
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Juan Lagares
2Michael Conforto
RF1Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Seth Lugo
7Rafael Montero
8Chris Flexen
9Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2A.J. Ramos
3Jerry Blevins
4Paul Sewald
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Chase Bradford
 

 