Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cashner allows Astros one run in eight frames
Byron Buxton leaves with possible injury
Montero fires 8 1/3 shutout frames vs Reds
Yulieski Gurriel pulled due to knee soreness
Greg Bird homers, drives in four vs. Indians
Strasburg whiffs eight in shutout of Marlins
Schoop hits 30th homer, RBI total up to 99
Dodgers activate Bellinger (ankle) from DL
Verlander sharp again as Tigers top Rockies
Mike Trout (neck) returns to lineup vs. OAK
Cards prospect Flaherty to debut this Friday
Knebel earns 30th save on Broxton robbery
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Chargers have shopped WR Inman
Report: Seahawks trying to trade WR Kearse
Vontaze Burfict suspension reduced to 3 games
Thomas Rawls, Lacy expected to be co-starters
Steelers land CB Joe Haden at 3 years, $27M
Raiders give WR Seth Roberts 2-year extension
Jacoby Brissett's roster spot on shaky ground
FA Joe Haden to visit Steelers Wednesday PM
Packers ink OLB Ahmad Brooks to 1-year deal
Chiefs get 1st-round bust OL Erving from CLE
Eagles looking for an RB upgrade on Blount?
Tests confirm torn PCL, LCL for Spencer Ware
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Swanson: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Ben Rhodes Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Grant Enfinger Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ryan Preece: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Liberty Univ. supports Byron's #24 thru 2019
Rowan Pennink: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Cody Coughlin Chevy Silverado 250 advance
J.J. Yeley: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Timmy Solomito: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Matt Hirschman: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
Suri hunts Horsey; wins the Made in Denmark
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mead listed as starter over Badet and Brown
Franks beats out Zaire for Gators' QB job
Florida suspends RB Scarlett and WR Wells
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
Solomon upsets Smith to win Baylor QB job
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swans could get big boost with Sanches loan
Permit in place, Aurier's move to Spurs soon
Eight Terriers set for international duty
Leicester remain keen on keeping Gray
Drinkwater hands in transfer request
Souare steps up his recovery from injury
Mitrovic ban after latest misdemeanour
West Brom sign Krychowiak from PSG
Kieran Gibbs trades London for Midlands
Stoke City sign CB Wimmer from Spurs
England quartet sit out of training
Manuel Lanzini out for WC qualifiers
Player Page
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Steven Matz
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Dominic Smith
(1B)
Chase Bradford
(R)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Kevin McGowan
(R)
Jose Reyes
(SS)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Gavin Cecchini
(2B)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(3B)
Travis Taijeron
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Brad Holt
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Rafael Montero | Relief Pitcher | #50
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/17/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 186
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $541,400, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Rafael Montero hurled 8 1/3 shutout frames to guide his team to a 2-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday.
He struck out eight batters and took a one-hitter into the ninth inning in the dominant outing against one of the better offenses in the league. He made it look easy for eight innings before running out of gas in the final frame. He was relieved after loading the bases on two hits and a walk. Closer A.J. Ramos then stranded Montero's runners by striking out the final two batters to preserve the shutout. Tonight's great game was out of character for Montero, who improves to 3-9 with a 5.12 ERA in 28 games, including 13 starts. He generates a lot of strikeouts but walks too many batters as shown by his 92:47 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 91 1/3 innings.
Aug 30 - 10:42 PM
Rafael Montero gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings Thursday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.
Montero came up two outs shy of a third straight quality start. We still wouldn't trust him in NL-only leagues, but this rates as his most encouraging stretch in a couple of years. He's struck out 16 and allowed just one homer in 17 1/3 innings in his last three outings.
Aug 24 - 4:08 PM
Rafael Montero held the Marlins to one run over six innings in a win Saturday.
Montero allowed six hits and walked three, but he danced around most of the potential danger thanks in part to inducing 12 ground balls. The win was the first for Montero since June 25, leaving him at 2-8 on the year. He owns a 5.47 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through 77 1/3 innings. Montero's next start will come Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Aug 19 - 11:15 PM
Rafael Montero allowed two earned runs over six innings Monday in a no-decision versus the Yankees.
Montero pitched well for the most part, racking up six strikeouts, but Gary Sanchez hit a run-scoring sac fly against the 26-year-old right-hander in the bottom of the fourth inning and Aaron Judge belted a game-tying solo homer off him in the bottom of the sixth. Montero has a 5.80 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 10 starts and 14 relief appearances this season with the Mets.
Aug 14 - 10:36 PM
Montero fires 8 1/3 shutout frames vs Reds
Aug 30 - 10:42 PM
Rafael Montero falls to 2-9
Aug 24 - 4:08 PM
Montero limits Marlins to one run in victory
Aug 19 - 11:15 PM
Montero allows two runs in no-decision
Aug 14 - 10:36 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
8.0
1
0
0
.00
.875
0
0
3
4
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
27
12
2
9
0
0
83.0
103
54
52
43
84
0
0
5.64
1.76
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 30
@ CIN
1
1
1
0
0
8.1
3
0
0
4
8
0
0
.00
.84
Aug 27
@ WAS
1
0
0
0
0
.1
2
2
2
1
0
0
0
54.00
9.00
Aug 24
ARZ
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
7
3
3
2
5
0
0
5.06
1.69
Aug 19
MIA
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
1
1
3
5
0
0
1.50
1.50
Aug 14
@ NYY
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
2
2
2
6
0
0
3.00
1.17
Aug 9
TEX
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
5
4
4
3
5
0
0
12.00
2.67
Aug 3
@ COL
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
10
4
4
1
6
0
0
6.35
1.94
Jul 28
@ SEA
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
3
5
5
5
5
0
0
9.64
1.71
Jul 23
OAK
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
7
3
3
1
4
0
0
3.86
1.14
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Las Vegas(PCL)
AAA
5
5
0
2
0
29
18
9
8
12
37
0
0
2.483
1.034
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Kevin Plawecki
1B
1
Dominic Smith
2
T.J. Rivera
10-Day DL
Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that it's "too soon" to know when T.J. Rivera (elbow) could potentially return.
Rivera has yet to begin baseball activities after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to combat a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Mets obviously hope that Rivera can avoid Tommy John surgery, but it's going to be a while before he might make it back.
Aug 9
2B
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Jose Reyes
3
Gavin Cecchini
SS
1
Amed Rosario
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
2
Matt Reynolds
3
David Wright
60-Day DL
David Wright has been pulled off his rehab assignment and will be examined in New York after feeling renewed soreness in his right shoulder.
Wright just can't catch a break. Injuries have limited the 34-year-old to just 75 games over the past three seasons and he's almost surely done for 2017 now no matter what his latest exam reveals. Wright is still owed $37 million from 2018-20.
Aug 28
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
10-Day DL
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season.
The Mets say that Cespedes' right hamstring strain is a six-week injury, which is obviously an issue given that there are five weeks remaining in the season. It ends an up-and-down season for the slugger, as he hit a healthy .292/.352/.540 but was limited to 81 games due to numerous leg issues.
Aug 28
CF
1
Juan Lagares
2
Michael Conforto
10-Day DL
Michael Conforto will receive a second opinion on his ailing left shoulder on Tuesday.
Conforto has been diagnosed with a left shoulder dislocation and posterior capsule tear and has already been ruled out for 2017, but he and the Mets want to consult multiple doctors before the next step is determined. If he winds up needing surgery, it's possible his rehab will drag into next year.
Aug 28
RF
1
Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Noah Syndergaard (lat) will throw one inning on Saturday for the Mets' Gulf Coast League affiliate.
This comes after news that Syndergaard threw a successful 25-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday. Assuming things go well this weekend, he'll likely get assigned a longer rehab start or simulated game. There's no reason for him to throw another pitch this year with the Mets long out of playoff contention, but it's also nice to see one of the best pitchers in baseball returning to health.
Aug 30
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
10-Day DL
Matt Harvey (shoulder) is lined up to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Harvey will be allowed to throw in the neighborhood of 80 pitches in the contest. A stress reaction in his shoulder has sidelined him since the middle of June. During his rehab assignment, he pitched to a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 frames while throwing with diminished velocity. It is not reasonable to expect much out of Harvey in his first outing back.
Aug 30
4
Steven Matz
D.L.
Steven Matz underwent season-ending surgery on his left elbow Wednesday.
The procedure was designed to reposition a compressed nerve in the elbow. Matz finishes the 2017 campaign with a highly disappointing 6.08 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 48/19 K/BB ratio in 13 starts covering 66 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw is expected to be ready for Opening Day in 2018.
Aug 23
5
Zack Wheeler
10-Day DL
Zack Wheeler (arm) has been shut down for the remainder of the season.
Wheeler tried to resume a throwing program last week, but it apparently didn't go well. The 27-year-old right-hander will finish the 2017 season having registered a 5.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 81/40 K/BB ratio over 17 starts covering 86 1/3 innings. He went down last month with a stress reaction in his throwing arm.
Aug 24
6
Seth Lugo
7
Rafael Montero
8
Chris Flexen
9
Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
A.J. Ramos
3
Jerry Blevins
4
Paul Sewald
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Chase Bradford
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
Brad Johnson covers the latest news, rumors, and notes from the closer and stolen base markets
