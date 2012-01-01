Alex Wood | Starting Pitcher | #57 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (26) / 1/12/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 219 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Georgia Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.8 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dodgers placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 28, with left SC joint inflammation. That's a bummer. Wood has been told that he can pitch through the issue, so it doesn't sound overly serious, but the Dodgers don't want to take any chances. There's no clear timetable for his return at the moment. Hyun-Jin Ryu is likely to take his place in the rotation for now. Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter

Alex Wood allowed two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in a win against the Cubs on Friday. Wood struck out eight batters in the 91-pitch quality start, improving to 6-0 while lowering his ERA to 1.69. The southpaw also extended his career-high scoreless innings streak to 25 1/3, longest in the majors this season. Injuries have kept him from reaching his potential in the past, but he is 100 percent healthy this season and enjoying the best start of his career.

Alex Wood blanked the Marlins for 7 1/3 innings Friday in the Dodgers' 7-2 win. A strikeout machine his last two times out, Wood didn't need to be one tonight; he fanned just four of the 29 hitters he faced. He's now 5-0 with a 1.88 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances. Most likely, he'll remain a quality starter if he can stay healthy. However, given his injury history, he'll soon make sense as a sell-high candidate in fantasy leagues.