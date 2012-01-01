Player Page

Weather | Roster

Alex Wood | Starting Pitcher | #57

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 219
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dodgers placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 28, with left SC joint inflammation.
That's a bummer. Wood has been told that he can pitch through the issue, so it doesn't sound overly serious, but the Dodgers don't want to take any chances. There's no clear timetable for his return at the moment. Hyun-Jin Ryu is likely to take his place in the rotation for now. May 29 - 11:58 AM
Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter
More Alex Wood Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA108600148.0331191560001.691.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 26CHC111005.02002800.00.80
May 19MIA111007.16002400.001.09
May 13@ COL111006.050011000.001.00
May 8PIT111005.020011100.00.60
May 2SF111005.075418007.201.60
Apr 26@ SF110006.01001500.00.33
Apr 21@ ARZ110004.274416007.711.71
Apr 15ARZ101003.10000300.00.00
Apr 10@ CHC110003.232154002.452.18
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Cody Bellinger
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4Andrew Toles
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
3Cody Bellinger
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Alex Wood
7Scott Kazmir
8Brock Stewart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Adam Liberatore
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Ross Stripling
8Josh Fields
9Yimi Garcia
10Justin Marks
11Yasiel Puig
 

 