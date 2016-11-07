Player Page

Weather | Roster

Vidal Nuno | Relief Pitcher | #37

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/26/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Baker
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 48 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Orioles acquired LHP Vidal Nuno from the Dodgers for RHP Ryan Moseley.
The 29-year-old southpaw has now been traded four times in the past three years. Nuno compiled a 3.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7.8 K/9 over 58 2/3 innings primarily out of the bullpen for the Mariners in 2016. He'll add valuable depth to the Orioles with his ability to both start and pitch effectively out of the bullpen. Feb 19 - 6:09 PM
More Vidal Nuno Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA5511101258.26723231151003.531.33
Vidal Nuno's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Vidal Nuno's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Vidal Nuno's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Vidal Nuno's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
3Francisco Peña
4Audry Perez
5Yermin Mercedes
1B1Chris Davis
2Jesus Montero
3Chris Johnson
2B1Jonathan Schoop
2Johnny Giavotella
SS1J.J. Hardy
2Robert Andino
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
3Juan Francisco
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
3Aneury Tavarez
CF1Adam Jones
2Logan Schafer
RF1Seth Smith
2Anthony Santander
3Dariel Alvarez
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
6Mike Wright
7Joe Gunkel
8Chris Lee
9Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Oliver Drake
6Donnie Hart
7Logan Ondrusek
8Tyler Wilson
9Vidal Nuno
10Logan Verrett
11T.J. McFarland
12Jayson Aquino
13Jesus Liranzo
 

 