Vidal Nuno | Relief Pitcher | #37

The 29-year-old southpaw has now been traded four times in the past three years. Nuno compiled a 3.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7.8 K/9 over 58 2/3 innings primarily out of the bullpen for the Mariners in 2016. He'll add valuable depth to the Orioles with his ability to both start and pitch effectively out of the bullpen.

Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles are closing in on deal to acquire Vidal Nuno from the Dodgers.

Minor league right-hander Ryan Moseley would head back to the Dodgers in the reported deal. Given the current state of the O's starting pitching depth, Nuno could challenge for a spot in the Opening Day rotation or serve as a valuable cog in a long-relief role.