Vidal Nuno | Relief Pitcher | #37

FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
Mets continue extension walks with Walker
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
Padres make Jered Weaver signing official
D'Backs ink Jorge De La Rosa to minors deal
Donaldson (calf) expected to miss 2-3 weeks
David Wright (neck) plays catch indoors Sun.
Black wants Charlie Blackmon to run more
Cody Allen to continue closing for Cleveland
Betances calls Levine's comments 'unfair'
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins, Jags finalizing Albert-Thomas swap
Romo willing to 'massage' contract for trade
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
49ers not looking for 'short-term fix' at QB
Schaub, Hoyer could be on Niners QB radar
Trent Richardson popped for domestic violence
Michael Floyd sentenced to 120 days in jail
Report: Jets can void Darrelle Revis' contract
Report: 'Optimism' JAX will acquire LT Albert
Report: Cousins doesn't want to be with Skins
Cardinals in 'serious' talks with S Jefferson
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Buddy Hield available in trade talks
Report: Kings considering trading Cousins
Report: Celtics interested in P.J. Tucker
Wizards interested in Bojan Bogdanovic?
Glenn Robinson III wins Slam Dunk Contest
Eric Gordon earns win in the 3-Point Contest
Kristaps Porzingis wins Skills Challenge
Bullseye: Jamal Murray is MVP of Rising Stars
Joel Embiid hoping to play right after break
ESPN: Magic, Pistons talking Jackson deal
Derrick Rose viewed as a trade target
Cousins hopes to sign extension with Kings
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cammalleri scratched again Sunday vs NYI
McDonagh snaps 21-game goal drought in win
Bobby Ryan out indefinitely with hand injury
Stastny likely to return Monday v Panthers
Capitals tab Grubauer vs Rangers on Sunday
Ryan Miller steals one for Canucks vs. Flames
Aleksander Barkov's bold goal powers FLA win
Zucker and Koivu hit milestones Saturday
Cam Talbot blocks 38 in win over Hawks
Antoine Roussel earns 1st hat trick of season
2G, 1A for Derick Brassard includes GWG
Backstrom extends points streak to eight
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on outside pole for 500
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
Chase Elliott wins Daytona 500 pole
Zane Smith leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Sadler 2nd-fast among non-chartered entrants
Brendan Gaughan locked into Daytona 500
Kurt Busch 1st out of the Clash
Daniel Suarez 8th in 1st 2017 MENC race
Chase Elliott finishes 7th in Clash
B. Keselowski survives contact for Clash 6th
Kevin Harvick rounds out Clash top 5
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
R3 suspended (darkness); restart Sun. 6:50 AM
Snedeker among notable MCs at Genesis Open
Tringale within one after week-tying-low 64
Perez (67-66); one adrift at Genesis midpoint
Dustin Johnson assumes top spot with twin 66s
Vegas posts 7-under after opening in 67-68
FedExCup leader Matsuyama chases 68 with 80
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hurricanes blow in for four-star RB Davis
Report: 32 teams contact DT Scott Pagano
David Blackburn interested in Vols AD job
Colorado expands Tumpkin inquiry with lawyers
Mark Dantonio receives one-year extension
Four-star WR Micah Jones pledges to Irish
Washington LB Wooching to follow rugby dreams
Oregon -- and not Michigan -- hires Johnson
Wilkins okay with QB competition vs. Barnett
Scout: Trubisky has Wentz's talent level
DT Scott Pagano to transfer from Clemson
Devonte Fields will work with LBs at Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stuani saves the day for Middlesbrough
Chelsea top Wolves in FA Cup Fifth Round
Conte hails "good pros" after rare starts
Ayew eager to play his part at West Ham
Carroll targeting return against Watford
Wenger won't risk Welbeck at Sutton.
Wague injury compounds Leicester's misery
Koeman: Lukaku will be fit for weekend
Burnley stunned in FA Cup by non-league side
Arter determined not to be dropped again
Tottenham duo face a late test
City skipper suffers a setback in training
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Trey Mancini
(DH)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Nate Adcock
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Wade Miley
(S)
Logan Schafer
(OF)
Dariel Alvarez
(OF)
Ryan Flaherty
(3B)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Jesus Montero
(1B)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Lew Ford
(OF)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Robert Andino
(2B)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Paul Janish
(3B)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Aneury Tavarez
(OF)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Juan Francisco
(3B)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Logan Ondrusek
(R)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Michael Bourn
(OF)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Chris Johnson
(1B)
Audry Perez
(C)
Mark Trumbo
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(S)
Zach Britton
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Tyler Wilson
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Chris Lee
(S)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mike Wright
(S)
Zach Clark
(R)
Joe Gunkel
(S)
Jesus Liranzo
(S)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Julio DePaula
(R)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Vidal Nuno | Relief Pitcher | #37
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/26/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Baker
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 48 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.125 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eigible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Orioles acquired LHP Vidal Nuno from the Dodgers for RHP Ryan Moseley.
The 29-year-old southpaw has now been traded four times in the past three years. Nuno compiled a 3.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7.8 K/9 over 58 2/3 innings primarily out of the bullpen for the Mariners in 2016. He'll add valuable depth to the Orioles with his ability to both start and pitch effectively out of the bullpen.
Feb 19 - 6:09 PM
Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles are closing in on deal to acquire Vidal Nuno from the Dodgers.
Minor league right-hander Ryan Moseley would head back to the Dodgers in the reported deal. Given the current state of the O's starting pitching depth, Nuno could challenge for a spot in the Opening Day rotation or serve as a valuable cog in a long-relief role.
Feb 19 - 5:16 PM
Source:
Eduardo Encina on Twitter
Dodgers and LHP Vidal Nuno avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.125 million contract.
Nuno, who was acquired from the Mariners for Carlos Ruiz back in November, was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. The 29-year-old posted a 3.53 ERA and 51/11 K/BB ratio over 58 2/3 innings last season and figures to pitch in middle relief for Los Angeles.
Jan 10 - 12:21 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Dodgers acquired LHP Vidal Nuno from the Mariners for C Carlos Ruiz.
Nuno got off to a tremendous start this past season in Seattle, but he was very average over the final three months and finished with a 3.53 ERA in 58 2/3 total innings. The 29-year-old left-hander will enter Dodgers camp next spring in a mid-relief role.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 09:35:00 AM
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
Feb 19 - 6:09 PM
Orioles close to acquiring Nuno from Dodgers
Feb 19 - 5:16 PM
Dodgers, Vidal Nunez avoid arbitration
Jan 10 - 12:21 PM
Dodgers acquire Vidal Nuno for Carlos Ruiz
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 09:35:00 AM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
55
1
1
1
0
12
58.2
67
23
23
11
51
0
0
3.53
1.33
Vidal Nuno's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Vidal Nuno's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Vidal Nuno's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Vidal Nuno's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
4
Audry Perez
5
Yermin Mercedes
1B
1
Chris Davis
2
Jesus Montero
3
Chris Johnson
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
2
Johnny Giavotella
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
Sidelined
Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters on Saturday that J.J. Hardy's MRI resuts came back clean.
Hardy underwent an MRI and a CT scan on Friday, but it looks as though everything came back without issue. Hardy is expected to be cleared for baseball activities around March 1 and could play in games by March 10.
Feb 18
2
Robert Andino
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
3
Juan Francisco
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
3
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
3
Dariel Alvarez
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
Sidelined
Chris Tillman (shoulder) will play catch Wednesday for the fourth or fifth time since his platelet-rich plasma injection.
Tillman received the injection in his shoulder around December 20-22 and is already feeling better, but he's behind the other pitchers in camp. As such, he's not expected to start Opening Day. There's a chance he could still be ready by early-to-mid April, but a backdated stint on the disabled list appears likely.
Feb 15
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
6
Mike Wright
7
Joe Gunkel
8
Chris Lee
9
Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Oliver Drake
6
Donnie Hart
7
Logan Ondrusek
8
Tyler Wilson
9
Vidal Nuno
10
Logan Verrett
11
T.J. McFarland
12
Jayson Aquino
13
Jesus Liranzo
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 17
Check out all the great tools we have to offer in our 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Draft Guide.
»
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
»
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
»
Mets continue extension walks with Walker
»
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
»
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
»
Padres make Jered Weaver signing official
»
D'Backs ink Jorge De La Rosa to minors deal
»
Donaldson (calf) expected to miss 2-3 weeks
»
David Wright (neck) plays catch indoors Sun.
»
Black wants Charlie Blackmon to run more
»
Cody Allen to continue closing for Cleveland
»
Betances calls Levine's comments 'unfair'
