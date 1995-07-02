Roberto Osuna | Relief Pitcher | #54

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kipnis (shoulder) placed on disabled list
Blue Jays release veteran OF Melvin Upton
Roberto Osuna (back) placed on disabled list
Royals place OF Jorge Soler (oblique) on DL
Marlins sign Vance Worley to minors deal
Greg Bird in three spot for Yankees Sunday
Dickerson leading off for Rays in opener
Scherzer (finger) to debut Friday at Phillies
Corey Seager returns to game action Saturday
Nick Hundley crushes grand slam vs. A's
Adrian Beltre could begin season on DL
Blue Jays sign Chris Coghlan to minors deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers add Tim Hightower to backfield mix
Report: Peterson 'not in the Bucs' plans'
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Roberto Osuna | Relief Pitcher | #54
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/7/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Blue Jays placed RHP Roberto Osuna on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical spasm.
Osuna has dealt with the ailment for a couple weeks, although he made a couple scoreless Grapefruit League appearances last week and it seemed all was well. Obviously, that's not the case. It's unclear how long Osuna will be sidelined, but Jason Grilli will serve as the Blue Jays closer for at least a couple weeks.
Apr 2 - 12:10 PM
Roberto Osuna (back) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action on Monday.
The right-hander hasn't pitched since returning from the World Baseball Classic due to back soreness related to his mattress. He has since got a new one and feels much better, so don't expect this issue to linger heading into the regular season.
Mar 25 - 10:55 AM
Source:
John Lott on Twitter
Roberto Osuna was held out of a scheduled appearance on Wednesday due to neck stiffness.
It doesn't sound like a major concern at this time. Osuna, 22, saved 36 games last season while posting a 2.68 ERA and 82/14 K/BB ratio over 74 innings. He should be considered a top-10 closer in fantasy leagues.
Mar 22 - 1:50 PM
Source:
Jeff Blair on Twitter
Roberto Osuna was charged with five runs -- four earned -- without recording an out in Mexico's loss to Italy in the World Baseball Classic on Thursday.
Mexico entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 9-5 lead, but Italy stunned them as seven straight batters reached base versus Osuna and Oliver Perez, culminating in a two-run, walk-off single by John Andreoli. Osuna struck out five over three scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play before leaving for the WBC, so we shouldn't be overly concerned about this poor showing.
Mar 10 - 10:00 AM
Roberto Osuna (back) placed on disabled list
Apr 2 - 12:10 PM
Roberto Osuna expected to pitch on Monday
Mar 25 - 10:55 AM
Osuna held out due to neck stiffness
Mar 22 - 1:50 PM
Roberto Osuna knocked around in WBC outing
Mar 10 - 10:00 AM
More Roberto Osuna Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(4222)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(4091)
3
D. Dahl
COL
(3792)
4
D. Price
BOS
(3664)
5
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3515)
6
S. Matz
NYM
(3499)
7
J. Martinez
DET
(3469)
8
T. Glasnow
PIT
(3337)
9
G. Holland
COL
(3305)
10
A. Beltre
TEX
(3277)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TOR
72
0
4
3
36
0
74.0
55
23
22
14
82
0
0
2.68
.93
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B
1
Steve Pearce
2
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
LF
1
Melvin Upton
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
7-Day DL
Blue Jays placed OF Dalton Pompey on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Pompey suffered the concussion on a slide during the World Baseball Classic a few weeks ago. He's out indefinitely.
Apr 2
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Roberto Osuna on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical spasm.
Osuna has dealt with the ailment for a couple weeks, although he made a couple scoreless Grapefruit League appearances last week and it seemed all was well. Obviously, that's not the case. It's unclear how long Osuna will be sidelined, but Jason Grilli will serve as the Blue Jays closer for at least a couple weeks.
Apr 2
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Glenn Sparkman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right thumb.
Sparkman suffered the injury a month ago. He's going to be sidelined for a while.
Apr 2
9
Bo Schultz
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Bo Schultz on the 10-day disabled list with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament.
Schultz had Tommy John surgery last week and will miss the entire 2017 campaign.
Apr 2
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
In the new Streaming Away column, Brad Johnson covers his waiver wire targets for Monday, April 3.
More MLB Columns
»
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
»
Clearing Out The Notebook
Apr 1
»
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
»
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
»
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
»
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
»
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
MLB Headlines
»
Kipnis (shoulder) placed on disabled list
»
Blue Jays release veteran OF Melvin Upton
»
Roberto Osuna (back) placed on disabled list
»
Royals place OF Jorge Soler (oblique) on DL
»
Marlins sign Vance Worley to minors deal
»
Greg Bird in three spot for Yankees Sunday
»
Dickerson leading off for Rays in opener
»
Scherzer (finger) to debut Friday at Phillies
»
Corey Seager returns to game action Saturday
»
Nick Hundley crushes grand slam vs. A's
»
Adrian Beltre could begin season on DL
»
Blue Jays sign Chris Coghlan to minors deal
