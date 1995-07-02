Player Page

Roberto Osuna | Relief Pitcher | #54

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/7/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Blue Jays placed RHP Roberto Osuna on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical spasm.
Osuna has dealt with the ailment for a couple weeks, although he made a couple scoreless Grapefruit League appearances last week and it seemed all was well. Obviously, that's not the case. It's unclear how long Osuna will be sidelined, but Jason Grilli will serve as the Blue Jays closer for at least a couple weeks. Apr 2 - 12:10 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR7204336074.05523221482002.68.93
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B1Steve Pearce
2Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
 

 