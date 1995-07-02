Roberto Osuna | Relief Pitcher | #54

Osuna has dealt with the ailment for a couple weeks, although he made a couple scoreless Grapefruit League appearances last week and it seemed all was well. Obviously, that's not the case. It's unclear how long Osuna will be sidelined, but Jason Grilli will serve as the Blue Jays closer for at least a couple weeks.

The right-hander hasn't pitched since returning from the World Baseball Classic due to back soreness related to his mattress. He has since got a new one and feels much better, so don't expect this issue to linger heading into the regular season.

It doesn't sound like a major concern at this time. Osuna, 22, saved 36 games last season while posting a 2.68 ERA and 82/14 K/BB ratio over 74 innings. He should be considered a top-10 closer in fantasy leagues.

Roberto Osuna was charged with five runs -- four earned -- without recording an out in Mexico's loss to Italy in the World Baseball Classic on Thursday.

Mexico entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 9-5 lead, but Italy stunned them as seven straight batters reached base versus Osuna and Oliver Perez, culminating in a two-run, walk-off single by John Andreoli. Osuna struck out five over three scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play before leaving for the WBC, so we shouldn't be overly concerned about this poor showing.