Raul Mondesi | Second Baseman | #27

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / KC
Contract: view contract details
Raul Mondesi has been named the Royals' starting second baseman.
Royals manager Ned Yost made that announcement Monday morning in camp. Mondesi batted just .185/.231/.281 over his first 149 plate appearances in 2016, though he did also steal nine bases. The 21-year-old carries some AL-only fantasy appeal in his new starting job. Whit Merrifield and Christian Colon will continue to battle for bench spots. Mar 27 - 11:26 AM
Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter
More Raul Mondesi Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4713525132131664891.185.231.281.512
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600427000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Northwest Arkansas(TEX)AA291163051517201330171.259.331.448
Omaha(PCL)AAA1456172419921950.304.328.536
Wilmington(CARO)A93792114521120.243.282.432
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
3Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Travis Wood
5Chris Young
6Scott Alexander
7Kevin McCarthy
8Al Alburquerque
9Brian Flynn
10Mike Minor
11Peter Moylan
12Seth Maness
 

 