Royals manager Ned Yost made that announcement Monday morning in camp. Mondesi batted just .185/.231/.281 over his first 149 plate appearances in 2016, though he did also steal nine bases. The 21-year-old carries some AL-only fantasy appeal in his new starting job. Whit Merrifield and Christian Colon will continue to battle for bench spots.

Raul Mondesi has been named the Royals' starting second baseman.

Raul Mondesi was scratched from Friday's lineup because of tightness in his lower back.

Mondesi, who has impressed in a bid to win a starting job at second base, is again day-to-day. He'd already missed a couple of days with a concussion this spring.