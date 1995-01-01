Player Page

Seth Maness | Relief Pitcher | #43

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/14/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: East Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 11 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Royals signed RHP Seth Maness to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Maness drew scouts from 16 different teams to a showcase last week in St. Louis but wasn't able to secure a guaranteed major league deal after requiring elbow surgery last August. That procedure was somewhat experimental -- a possible alternative to Tommy John surgery -- so there will be many around baseball tracking his progress. The 28-year-old reliever is hoping to be fully recovered by Opening Day. Obviously that's no sure thing. Feb 13 - 9:41 AM
Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL290220131.2341412816003.411.33
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Memphis(PCL)AAA2000021000000.000.500
Springfield(TEX)AA30000311110003.000.667
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
4Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Cheslor Cuthbert
2Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Brian Flynn
5Chris Young
6Scott Alexander
7Kevin McCarthy
8Andrew Edwards
9Bobby Parnell
10Chris Withrow
11Al Alburquerque
12Brandon League
13Jonathan Sanchez
 

 