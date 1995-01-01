Seth Maness | Relief Pitcher | #43 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (28) / 10/14/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: East Carolina Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 11 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Royals signed RHP Seth Maness to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Maness drew scouts from 16 different teams to a showcase last week in St. Louis but wasn't able to secure a guaranteed major league deal after requiring elbow surgery last August. That procedure was somewhat experimental -- a possible alternative to Tommy John surgery -- so there will be many around baseball tracking his progress. The 28-year-old reliever is hoping to be fully recovered by Opening Day. Obviously that's no sure thing. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, scouts from 16 teams including the Cubs, Nationals and Royals attended Seth Maness' showcase Monday in St. Louis. Maness resumed mound work last month after undergoing elbow surgery back in August. The procedure, performed by St. Louis-based Dr. George Paletta, was considered an alternative to Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old has been a reliable late-inning arm in the past, producing a 3.19 ERA over four major league seasons. He's a worthy flyer for bullpen-needy teams. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter

Seth Maness (elbow) will have a showcase for interested teams on February 6. Maness is coming back from a potentially game-changing alternative to Tommy John surgery that involved a much shorter rehab process, as he had the operation last August but it hoping to be ready for Opening Day. The sinkerballer held a sub-3.00 ERA in each of his first two big league seasons but held a 3.98 mark over his last two years. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter