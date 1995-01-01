Seth Maness | Relief Pitcher | #43

Welcome,
Reds' Price: Jose Peraza set to start at 2B
Travis Wood nearing deal with unnamed club
Royals, Maness agree to minor league pact
Brach's arb. hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamondbacks ink RP Jepsen to minors deal
Cuban southpaw Hernandez now free agent
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Braves make trade for 2B Phillips official
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
'Chances are' Rams will let Britt walk as FA
Jets 'probably' will dump LT Clady this week
Ravens RT Wagner likely to hit open market
Patriots expected to call Texans RE: Jimmy G
Eagles expected to trade LB Mychal Kendricks
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
'Good chance' Cousins gets more than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Cody Zeller (quad) ruled out for Monday
ESPN: Serge Ibaka 'could be on the move'
Anthony Davis gets 32 & 10 w/ complete line
Jakob Poeltl logs 20 mins as surprise starter
Tyreke Evans (ankle) to play 20 mins Sunday
Willy Hernangomez plays 29 minutes as starter
Darrell Arthur (knee) questionable for Monday
Bobby Portis ties season high with 16 points
X-rays negative for Dwyane Wade (right wrist)
Jahlil Okafor doesn't make team flight Sunday
Cody Zeller (quad) doubtful for Monday
Kevin Love (left knee) ruled out for Tuesday
Huberdeau has impressed since his return
Leon Draisaitl taken off top line in practice
Tuukka Rask notches 25-save shutout vs. MTL
Nyquist offered in-person hearing by DoPS
Jason Pominville is still on fire
Devan Dubnyk takes league leading 31st win
Evgeni Malkin 'close' to returning to action
Brendan Gallagher returns Sunday vs Boston
Tyson Barrie returns after four game absence
Burns fires 11 shots, scores twice in win
Kypreos: Shattenkirk open to deal to TOR, MTL
Couture returns to lineup Sunday vs Devils
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to erase 2016 result
Keselowski best at Michigan during last 3 yrs
2 Daytona starts for Ty Dillon, 2 mid-20s
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Texas
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Exec: Mahomes will drive a HC crazy for years
KState HC Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer
Is Chad Hansen a top 5 WR? Brugler says yes
Jonathan Allen named Lombardi Award winner
Report: Collin Klein to join Wildcats staff
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Dyer (achilles) to have season-ending surgery
Ranieri to consider changes after defeat
Dyer injury the only blot on an excellent win
Swansea take vital points from Leicester
Leicester sink to 17th after trip to Swansea
Sublime FK by Brady earns Burnley big point
Pedro strikes early but Blues only draw 1-1
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
The Foxes face a potential injury crisis
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Jonathan Sanchez
(S)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
George Sherrill
(R)
Dean Anna
(2B)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Andrew Edwards
(R)
Jake Junis
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Nate Karns
(S)
Peter O'Brien
(OF)
Matt Strahm
(S)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Billy Burns
(OF)
Cameron Gallagher
(C)
Brandon League
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Cory Wade
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Brayan Peña
(C)
Chris Withrow
(R)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Chris Young
(S)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Mike Minor
(S)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Seth Maness | Relief Pitcher | #43
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/14/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
East Carolina
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 11 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Latest News
Recent News
Royals signed RHP Seth Maness to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Maness drew scouts from 16 different teams to a showcase last week in St. Louis but wasn't able to secure a guaranteed major league deal after requiring elbow surgery last August. That procedure was somewhat experimental -- a possible alternative to Tommy John surgery -- so there will be many around baseball tracking his progress. The 28-year-old reliever is hoping to be fully recovered by Opening Day. Obviously that's no sure thing.
Feb 13 - 9:41 AM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, scouts from 16 teams including the Cubs, Nationals and Royals attended Seth Maness' showcase Monday in St. Louis.
Maness resumed mound work last month after undergoing elbow surgery back in August. The procedure, performed by St. Louis-based Dr. George Paletta, was considered an alternative to Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old has been a reliable late-inning arm in the past, producing a 3.19 ERA over four major league seasons. He's a worthy flyer for bullpen-needy teams.
Feb 6 - 2:13 PM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Seth Maness (elbow) will have a showcase for interested teams on February 6.
Maness is coming back from a potentially game-changing alternative to Tommy John surgery that involved a much shorter rehab process, as he had the operation last August but it hoping to be ready for Opening Day. The sinkerballer held a sub-3.00 ERA in each of his first two big league seasons but held a 3.98 mark over his last two years.
Jan 23 - 5:53 PM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Seth Maness (elbow) is about a week away from returning to the mound.
It's a rapid turnaround. Maness underwent an alternative to Tommy John surgery last August called "primary repair," which involves "repair and buttressing" of the existing ligament at the bone, not reconstruction of the ligament. He's the first established major league pitcher to have the new procedure, which was performed by Dr. George Paletta. Tommy John surgery typically sidelines pitchers for at least one year, but Maness expects to be ready for Opening Day, which would leave him about seven and a half months removed from his surgery. He still has some hurdles to cross, but his success could have major ramifications within the game.
Jan 11 - 9:10 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Royals, Maness agree to minor league pact
Feb 13 - 9:41 AM
Cubs, Nats, Royals attend Maness showcase
Feb 6 - 2:13 PM
Seth Maness to have February 6 showcase
Jan 23 - 5:53 PM
Maness (elbow) a week away from mound-work
Jan 11 - 9:10 AM
More Seth Maness Player News
1
J. Smith
TOR
(2124)
2
M. Napoli
CLE
(2031)
3
B. Park
MIN
(1995)
4
C. Carter
MLW
(1972)
5
C. Utley
LA
(1773)
6
T. Wood
CHC
(1670)
7
B. Phillips
ATL
(1655)
8
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1648)
9
J. Hammel
KC
(1639)
10
G. Perkins
MIN
(1528)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
29
0
2
2
0
1
31.2
34
14
12
8
16
0
0
3.41
1.33
Seth Maness's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Seth Maness's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Seth Maness's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Seth Maness's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
2
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
Springfield(TEX)
AA
3
0
0
0
0
3
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
3.000
.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Brayan Peña
4
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Mike Moustakas (knee) said Friday that his surgically-repaired right knee is "almost 100 percent."
Moustakas, who had ACL surgery last May, will not have any limitations in spring training but will be brought along a little more slowly than his fellow position players. The Royals third baseman will be heading into his walk year after putting up a .277/.340/.475 batting line over the last two seasons.
Jan 27
2
Hunter Dozier
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Cheslor Cuthbert
2
Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
6
Mike Minor
Sidelined
Royals activated LHP Mike Minor from the 60-day disabled list.
Minor never made it back to the majors in 2016, as he had another setback with his troublesome left shoulder. His status for the beginning of spring training is unclear.
Nov 4
7
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Brian Flynn
5
Chris Young
6
Scott Alexander
7
Kevin McCarthy
8
Andrew Edwards
9
Bobby Parnell
10
Chris Withrow
11
Al Alburquerque
12
Brandon League
13
Jonathan Sanchez
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Nate Grimm looks at all the angles of the Reds-Braves swap of Brandon Phillips and runs through some quick hits in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
Feb 13
»
Reds' Price: Jose Peraza set to start at 2B
»
Travis Wood nearing deal with unnamed club
»
Royals, Maness agree to minor league pact
»
Brach's arb. hearing scheduled for Thursday
»
Diamondbacks ink RP Jepsen to minors deal
»
Cuban southpaw Hernandez now free agent
»
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
»
Braves make trade for 2B Phillips official
»
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
»
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
»
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
»
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
