Jon Gray | Starting Pitcher | #55

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (3) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Jon Gray left Friday's start against the Giants with an undisclosed injury.
Gray gave up seven consecutive hits and five runs to the Giants in the third inning before being pulled. For what it's worth, it didn't look to be anything arm-related based on how Gray was conversing with the trainer and Rockies manager Bud Black in the dugout. The club should have an update on their ace soon. Mar 24 - 5:01 PM
Source: Thomas Harding on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL2929101000168153928659185114.611.26
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Modesto(CAL)A220108.2852311002.0771.269
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4German Marquez
5Shane Carle
6Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jason Motte
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Scott Oberg
11Jairo Diaz
12Matt Carasiti
 

 