Jon Gray | Starting Pitcher | #55 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (25) / 11/5/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (3) / COL Contract: view contract details 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jon Gray left Friday's start against the Giants with an undisclosed injury. Gray gave up seven consecutive hits and five runs to the Giants in the third inning before being pulled. For what it's worth, it didn't look to be anything arm-related based on how Gray was conversing with the trainer and Rockies manager Bud Black in the dugout. The club should have an update on their ace soon. Source: Thomas Harding on Twitter

Jon Gray fired five innings of one-run ball Sunday in a sharp Cactus League start against the Athletics. Gray struck out seven, issued only one walk, and held the A's to two hits. The one run he allowed came on an RBI single by Adam Rosales in the top of the second inning. Gray boasts a 1.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings (four starts) this spring. The young right-hander carries major fantasy upside into his age-25 campaign.

Jon Gray allowed just one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday in a Cactus League outing against the Athletics. Gray walked three but countered that with six strikeouts in the solid spring training appearance. The one hit he allowed was a two-out single by Matt Chapman in the bottom of the second inning. Gray projects to open the 2017 season as the Rockies' No. 1 starter after posting a 4.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts in 168 innings last year.