[X]
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jon Gray exits start with undisclosed injury
J.D. Martinez diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain
Marlins name Volquez Opening Day starter
Derek Norris to sign one-year deal with Rays
Will Smith to undergo Tommy John surgery
Jarrod Dyson (legs) remains out of action
Jose Quintana to start opener for White Sox
Khris Davis is nursing minor quad injury
Estrada expected to start Opening Day for TOR
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) back in lineup Friday
Carlos Rodon to undergo MRI on tight biceps
Cardinals expected to go with Peralta at 3B
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Shane Carle
(S)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Jake McGee
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Mike Dunn
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jon Gray | Starting Pitcher | #55
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/5/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (3) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Gray left Friday's start against the Giants with an undisclosed injury.
Gray gave up seven consecutive hits and five runs to the Giants in the third inning before being pulled. For what it's worth, it didn't look to be anything arm-related based on how Gray was conversing with the trainer and Rockies manager Bud Black in the dugout. The club should have an update on their ace soon.
Mar 24 - 5:01 PM
Source:
Thomas Harding on Twitter
Jon Gray fired five innings of one-run ball Sunday in a sharp Cactus League start against the Athletics.
Gray struck out seven, issued only one walk, and held the A's to two hits. The one run he allowed came on an RBI single by Adam Rosales in the top of the second inning. Gray boasts a 1.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings (four starts) this spring. The young right-hander carries major fantasy upside into his age-25 campaign.
Mar 19 - 6:31 PM
Jon Gray allowed just one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday in a Cactus League outing against the Athletics.
Gray walked three but countered that with six strikeouts in the solid spring training appearance. The one hit he allowed was a two-out single by Matt Chapman in the bottom of the second inning. Gray projects to open the 2017 season as the Rockies' No. 1 starter after posting a 4.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts in 168 innings last year.
Mar 14 - 5:42 PM
Jon Gray started against Puerto Rico and spun three scoreless frames in the Rockies' 10-2 victory.
He gave up a pair of hits, generated two strikeouts and didn't walk anyone. These exhibition games against international teams don't count in the spring training stats, but he has now given up just one run in seven innings. The Rockies number one starter is following up a rookie season in which he had a 4.61 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 168 frames.
Mar 9 - 9:41 PM
Jon Gray exits start with undisclosed injury
Mar 24 - 5:01 PM
Jon Gray whiffs seven over five sharp innings
Mar 19 - 6:31 PM
Gray goes 3 2/3 scoreless vs. Athletics
Mar 14 - 5:42 PM
Gray fires three shutout frames Thursday
Mar 9 - 9:41 PM
More Jon Gray Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
29
29
10
10
0
0
168
153
92
86
59
185
1
1
4.61
1.26
Jon Gray's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jon Gray's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jon Gray's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jon Gray's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Modesto(CAL)
A
2
2
0
1
0
8.2
8
5
2
3
11
0
0
2.077
1.269
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
Sidelined
Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday.
Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.
Mar 11
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
Sidelined
Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed Thursday that Ian Desmond (hand) is expected to join the active roster before the end of April.
Desmond underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture of the second metacarpal bone in his left hand. He suffered the injury last Sunday in a Cactus League game. The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $70 million free agent contract with Colorado this past offseason after batting .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs, 86 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 107 runs scored over 156 games for the Rangers in 2016.
Mar 16
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
Sidelined
David Dahl has not been cleared to hit yet after an MRI last Friday showed that his injured rib was still healing.
He'll remain limited to cardio work for now and is about 10 days away from baseball activities. It's not a setback per se, but Dahl was obviously hoping to be a little further along in his recovery. He had just four spring at-bats before suffering the stress reaction in his rib and can officially be ruled out for any more Cactus League games.
Mar 20
2
Gerardo Parra
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
German Marquez
5
Shane Carle
6
Chad Bettis
Sidelined
Chad Bettis is scheduled to begin chemotherapy Monday for testicular cancer.
Bettis entered Rockies camp this spring with a clean bill of health and even made an appearance in a Cactus League game, but his cancer has sadly returned. Rockies manager Bud Black said the 27-year-old right-hander intends to return to Major League Baseball this summer.
Mar 20
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
Sidelined
Chad Qualls (forearm) was expected to resume throwing Monday.
Qualls hasn't pitched since March 1 due to soreness in his right forearm. While he's making progress, he's likely to begin the season on the disabled list. The veteran reliever posted a 5.23 ERA over 44 appearances last season.
Mar 21
6
Chris Rusin
Sidelined
Chris Rusin (oblique) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Rusin threw about 25 pitches in his first bullpen session since suffering an oblique strain at the start of the month. It's unclear when he'll be ready for game action, but he's getting closer.
Mar 22
7
Jason Motte
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Scott Oberg
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Jairo Diaz (elbow) was charged with five runs over two-thirds of an inning in his Cactus League debut on Monday against the Cubs.
It was his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. Diaz retired the first two batters he faced before things quickly went south. While the results weren't great, Owen Perkins of MLB.com notes that he reached 98.8 mph with his fastball. The original expectation was that he would be ready in May, but it appears that he's ahead of schedule.
Mar 21
12
Matt Carasiti
