Player Page

Weather | Roster

Colin Moran | Third Baseman | #19

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 207
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (6) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colin Moran was carted off the field Saturday against the Orioles after fouling a ball off his left eye.
It was a scary moment for Moran, who went down immediately and is headed to a local hospital for further evaluation. His eye was noticeably bruised and bloodied after Darren O'Day's pitch struck the handle of his bat and headed straight for his face. Moran, who slugged his first big league homer on Friday, went 1-for-2 with a single before exiting in the sixth inning. If it's any consolation, Marwin Gonzalez finished Moran's at-bat by launching a three-run homer onto Eutaw Street. With Moran certain to land on the disabled list, look for the Astros to make a roster move on Sunday. Jul 22 - 10:54 PM
Source: Britt Ghiroli on Twitter
More Colin Moran Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final21.500000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
263011220000.500.5001.3331.833
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000200
20160000800
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 22@ BAL12100000000000.500.500.500
Jul 21@ BAL14201122000000.500.5001.750
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Fresno(PCL)AAA7930293151186353315503.308.373.543
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Lance McCullers
3Collin McHugh
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Brad Peacock
7Francis Martes
8Joe Musgrove
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Reymin Guduan
 

 