Colin Moran | Third Baseman | #19 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (24) / 10/1/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 207 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: North Carolina Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (6) / MIA Contract: 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Colin Moran was carted off the field Saturday against the Orioles after fouling a ball off his left eye. It was a scary moment for Moran, who went down immediately and is headed to a local hospital for further evaluation. His eye was noticeably bruised and bloodied after Darren O'Day's pitch struck the handle of his bat and headed straight for his face. Moran, who slugged his first big league homer on Friday, went 1-for-2 with a single before exiting in the sixth inning. If it's any consolation, Marwin Gonzalez finished Moran's at-bat by launching a three-run homer onto Eutaw Street. With Moran certain to land on the disabled list, look for the Astros to make a roster move on Sunday. Source: Britt Ghiroli on Twitter

Colin Moran went 2-for-4 and clubbed the first home run of his major league career on Friday as the Astros outlasted the Orioles. The rookie third baseman contributed an RBI triple and came around to score a run in the second inning. He then tagged Richard Bleier for his memorable blast in the eighth and returned to the dugout only to get the silent treatment from his teammates. Not a bad season debut for the 24-year-old.

Astros recalled INF Colin Moran from Triple-A Fresno. Moran will give the Astros infield depth with star shortstop Carlos Correa landing on the disabled list Tuesday due to a torn thumb ligament. Moran, 24, was batting .308/.373/.543 with 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 79 games this season at the Triple-A level and is capable of providing meaningful fantasy value if he gets regular playing time. Marwin Gonzalez figures to take the bulk of starts at short.