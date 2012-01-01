Player Page

Hunter Renfroe | Outfielder | #10

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 214
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Hunter Renfroe launched a grand slam Monday in the Padres' 5-2 win over the Cubs.
The four-run shot off Kyle Hendricks in the bottom of the fourth inning gave San Diego the lead for good. Renfroe has been highly productive in May and now has 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 52 total games this year. The 25-year-old outfielder should continue to provide useful fantasy value in the power departments. May 29 - 8:19 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final31.333140100011030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
511864411092020155220.237.294.441.734
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000501
20160000090
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 29CHC13100141110000.333.5001.333
May 28@ WAS14200001101000.500.600.500
May 27@ WAS14100000010000.250.250.250
May 26@ WAS11000000010000.000.000.000
May 25@ NYM14210001110000.500.600.750
May 24@ NYM14100111000000.250.2501.000
May 23@ NYM14220001020000.500.5001.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Cory Spangenberg
SS1Erick Aybar
2Allen Cordoba
3Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Yangervis Solarte
LF1Travis Jankowski
2Alex Dickerson
CF1Manuel Margot
2Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Jered Weaver
3Trevor Cahill
4Clayton Richard
5Luis Perdomo
6Dinelson Lamet
7Robbie Erlin
8Colin Rea
9Christian Friedrich
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Miguel Diaz
6Craig Stammen
7Buddy Baumann
8Jarred Cosart
9Jose Torres
10Kirby Yates
11Kevin Quackenbush
 

 