Hunter Renfroe | Outfielder | #10

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Renfroe launches grand slam, Pads top Cubs
McCutchen swats walkoff shot vs. Arizona
Gregory Polanco day-to-day with ankle sprain
Roark works seven shutout frames vs. Giants
Zimmerman goes 3-for-4 with 14th home run
Encarnacion hits 10th homer Monday vs. A's
Trout diagnosed with ligament tear in thumb
X-rays on Byron Buxton's finger are negative
Diaz works dominant ninth for save Monday
Blackmon hits 13th homer Monday vs. SEA
Harper ejected after benches-clearing brawl
Adrian Beltre activated from disabled list
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DUI
'Nothing imminent' with Kaepernick, Seahawks
60 catches 'not a stretch' for C.J. Prosise
McCoy looking forward to passing-game role
Cousins wants Pryor to be heavily involved
Bucs K Aguayo's struggles continue into OTAs
Dion Lewis expected to play reduced 2017 role
Cousins: Extension talks w/ Skins 'positive'
Rob Gronkowski (back) a 'full-go' at OTAs
Browns hoping to 'fast-track' DeShone Kizer
RT Zach Strief agrees to restructured deal
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
Mike Fisher should be able to play in Game 1
Patric Hornqvist will be a game-time decision
T.J. Oshie deal likely completed with Caps
Caps-Leafs to play outdoor game in March
Karlsson to deal with injured foot next week
Rieder out 8-12 weeks after ankle surgery
Nicholle Anderson scans are clear of cancer
Laviolette almost named head coach of Pens
Canucks would like to bring back Ryan Miller
Should Sens expose Ryan to expansion draft?
Top-10 in Hisense 4K TV 300 for Custer
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Dale Earnhardt Jr. earns second top-10 of ‘17
Ryan Newman rebounds to 9th at Charlotte
Kevin Harvick finishes 8th at Charlotte
Kurt Busch gets 4th top-10 in past 6 races
Denny Hamlin finishes 5th at Charlotte
Matt Kenseth earns 3rd top-5 of the season
Truex dominates, finishes 3rd in Coke 600
Kyle Busch finishes 2nd in Coke 600
Austin Dillon win Coke 600 on fumes
Chris Buescher should earn place diff points
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
Weather forecast adjusts R4 tee times at DDI
Dodt new leader at Wentworth after R3 surge
Houston nabs ASU grad transfer WR Jefferson
Alleged victim of Vols WR Smith seeks $875k
Brown qualifies for 100-meter dash title race
Zaire picks UF, waiting on SEC rule change?
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
Return ace Vault has lower-body surgery
4-star Williams doesn't qualify academically
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Man City leave Joe Hart hanging
Grosicki attracts interest from PL new boys
Rooney has 'more or less' decided on future
Pep: Aguero, Kompany to stay at City
Carrick signs on for another year at Man Utd
United tie up Antonio Valencia with new deal
Jordan could have his Pick of clubs
Varela slams Frankfurt over disciplinary
Offers flooding in for Zlatan
Arsenal win their record 13th FA Cup title
Watford taps Marco Silva as next manager
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Colin Rea
(S)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(OF)
Dinelson Lamet
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Carter Capps
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Ryan Schimpf
(3B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Franchy Cordero
(OF)
Brad Hand
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Cory Spangenberg
(OF)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Hunter Renfroe | Outfielder | #10
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/28/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 214
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $535,900, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Hunter Renfroe launched a grand slam Monday in the Padres' 5-2 win over the Cubs.
The four-run shot off Kyle Hendricks in the bottom of the fourth inning gave San Diego the lead for good. Renfroe has been highly productive in May and now has 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 52 total games this year. The 25-year-old outfielder should continue to provide useful fantasy value in the power departments.
May 29 - 8:19 PM
Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-4 as the cleanup batter in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.
He got one of the three hits (all singles) the Padres could muster against an utterly dominant Stephen Strasburg today. Renfroe usually bats fifth but moved up one slot with Wil Myers sitting out the game. The rookie is batting .231/.286/.440 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 196 plate appearances.
May 27 - 8:03 PM
Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Mets.
Renfroe is having a strong four-game stretch, going 8-for-16 with four doubles, a homer, two RBI and four runs scored in that span. It was a much-needed stretch for the 25-year-old, who was hitting just .205 at the outset of the four games. Renfroe is batting .232/.288/.446 with nine homers through 48 games overall.
May 25 - 10:56 PM
Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI single in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The double was Renfroe's eighth of the season. In addition, the 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .218/.275/.412 with eight homers and 19 RBI over the course of 45 games played. His almost complete lack of contact (Sunday's three-hit showing aside) puts a real cap on his fantasy upside, though the power output has been there.
May 21 - 8:10 PM
Renfroe launches grand slam, Pads top Cubs
May 29 - 8:19 PM
Renfroe goes 1-for-4 in loss to Nationals
May 27 - 8:03 PM
Renfroe turns in another multi-hit game
May 25 - 10:56 PM
Hunter Renfroe doubles on three-hit afternoon
May 21 - 8:10 PM
More Hunter Renfroe Player News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
1
.333
1
4
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
51
186
44
11
0
9
20
20
15
52
2
0
.237
.294
.441
.734
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
50
1
2016
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 29
CHC
1
3
1
0
0
1
4
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
May 28
@ WAS
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
.500
.600
.500
May 27
@ WAS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 26
@ WAS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 25
@ NYM
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
.750
May 24
@ NYM
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
May 23
@ NYM
1
4
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
10-Day DL
Hector Sanchez (foot) has experienced a setback during his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso.
Sanchez, who went down with a foot contusion earlier this month, began a rehab assignment on Friday and went 2-for-9 with two walks over the weekend. No word on the severity of the setback or when he'll be able to return to action.
May 22
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Allen Cordoba
3
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
LF
1
Travis Jankowski
10-Day DL
Travis Jankowski will miss at least another six weeks after a recent scan showed a fracture in his right foot.
Jankowski was placed on the disabled list three weeks ago with what was called a bone bruise at the time, but the injury has turned out to be worse. It sounds like the Padres will be lucky to get anything else out of him in the first half.
May 15
2
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Padres manager Andy Green expects Alex Dickerson (back) to return by mid-June.
That's assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery from a bulging disc. Dickerson will be re-evaluted by a doctor on Monday and will ramp up his activity if he gets good news. The 26-year-old clubbed 10 homers in 84 games for the Friars last season.
May 13
CF
1
Manuel Margot
10-Day DL
Padres placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 25, with a strained right calf.
The Padres gave him a couple of days to see if he could recover quickly, but eventually made the right move putting him on the disabled list. Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.
May 27
2
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Jered Weaver
10-Day DL
Padres placed RHP Jered Weaver on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation.
Weaver couldn't make it through the first inning on Friday night and now we know why. The aging right-hander is winless in nine starts with a 7.44 ERA this year. His career is hanging by a thread.
May 20
3
Trevor Cahill
10-Day DL
An MRI taken Tuesday on Trevor Cahill's right shoulder showed no major structural damage.
Cahill was sent for the exam after experiencing lingering soreness in his right shoulder while attempting to play catch from 75 feet this weekend. He'll be shut down from throwing for the next 10-14 days and will then have to begin a rehab program from scratch. It's doubtful we see him again on a major league mound before mid-to-late June.
May 23
4
Clayton Richard
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Dinelson Lamet
7
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
9
Christian Friedrich
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Christian Friedrich from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Friedrich is still rehabbing injuries to his lat and left elbow and won't be an option for the Padres before early June. The move cleared a 40-man roster spot for reliever Jose Valdez, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday afternoon.
May 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
60-Day DL
Carter Capps (elbow) could face hitters early next week.
It would be the first time he's done so since he was pulled from his rehab assignment in order to work on his command and mechanics. Obviously, a potential return date for Capps is completely up in the air still.
May 26
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Miguel Diaz
6
Craig Stammen
7
Buddy Baumann
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.
May 8
8
Jarred Cosart
9
Jose Torres
10
Kirby Yates
11
Kevin Quackenbush
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
