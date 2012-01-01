Hunter Renfroe | Outfielder | #10 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (25) / 1/28/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 214 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $535,900, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Hunter Renfroe launched a grand slam Monday in the Padres' 5-2 win over the Cubs. The four-run shot off Kyle Hendricks in the bottom of the fourth inning gave San Diego the lead for good. Renfroe has been highly productive in May and now has 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 52 total games this year. The 25-year-old outfielder should continue to provide useful fantasy value in the power departments.

Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-4 as the cleanup batter in Saturday's loss to the Nationals. He got one of the three hits (all singles) the Padres could muster against an utterly dominant Stephen Strasburg today. Renfroe usually bats fifth but moved up one slot with Wil Myers sitting out the game. The rookie is batting .231/.286/.440 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 196 plate appearances.

Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Mets. Renfroe is having a strong four-game stretch, going 8-for-16 with four doubles, a homer, two RBI and four runs scored in that span. It was a much-needed stretch for the 25-year-old, who was hitting just .205 at the outset of the four games. Renfroe is batting .232/.288/.446 with nine homers through 48 games overall.