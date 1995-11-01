J.P. Crawford | Shortstop

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Seager (elbow) aiming to return this weekend
Phillies promoting J.P. Crawford on Tuesday
Arrieta exits outing with hamstring injury
Billy Hamilton swats walk-off HR vs. Brewers
Jarrod Dyson could have sports hernia injury
Willson Contreras (hamstring) 'really close'
Justin Upton in Angels' lineup Monday
Ian Desmond starting at shortstop Monday
Baez (thumb) scratched from Cubs' lineup
Bradley Zimmer in concussion protocol program
Hoskins (hand) in Monday's lineup vs. Mets
Sanchez has suspension reduced to three games
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jonathan Williams not claimed on waivers
Report: No Zeke ruling will be made on Monday
Texans RBs Foreman, Blue uncertain for Week 1
Chiefs to use RB committee against Patriots?
Cowboys place TE Gathers on inj. reserve
Vance Joseph: Broncos Trevor Siemian's team
Le'Veon Bell ready for 'full load' in opener
Demaryius Thomas (groin) sitting out Monday
Duane Brown says he's 'definitely' playing
Nuk Hopkins (hand) says he is '1,000 percent'
Pederson: RB carries dictated by gameplan
Tyrod Taylor (concussion) back at practice
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland wins fourth pole of 2017
Kimmel grabs ARCA career 1st pole at DuQuoin
Noel Dowler: Total Quartz 200 results
Jordan Anderson: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Ryan Reed: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Max Zachem: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Todd Gilliland tops K&N PS-East lone practice
Jason Hathaway: Total Quartz 200 results
Parker Kligerman: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Brendan Gaughan: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Rob Summers: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Joey McColm: Total Quartz 200 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Spieth climbs the board w/ third-round 66
Thomas posts 12-under with bogey-free 63
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
McIlroy headlines MCs at DTC but advances
Sunday's R3 tee times at Dell Tech adjusted
Casey in the mix; kicks off Dell with 70-65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Meyer: Weber (hamstring) to play vs. Sooners
Indiana WR Westbrook (knee) done for season
Feleipe' Franks to receive start on Saturday
Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty (knee) out four weeks
Jacob Eason (knee) ruled out against Irish
Aggies Board of Regents member bashes Sumlin
Noles turn to freshman QB James Blackman
Trayveon Williams rushes for 203 in failure
Rosen leads UCLA back from down 34 vs. Aggies
Aggies QB Starkel (leg) out against UCLA
Report: FSU QB Francois (knee) out for year
Report: Bama LB Miller (biceps) out for year
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Krul hoping to earn starting berth
Who is Ezequiel Schelotto, Brighton's new RB?
BHA may come to regret failure to sign FWD
Propper brace bodes well for Brighton form
Sanchez in another injury scare
Hendrick back sooner than anticipated
Ake struggling with an ankle injury
Pereira signs new Man United contract
Stoke forward withdrawn from Cameroon squad
Chelsea signing receives late Italy call up
King celebrates new contract with INTL goal
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Player Page
Roster
Jorge Alfaro
(C)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Yacksel Rios
(R)
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Rhys Hoskins
(OF)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Ty Kelly
(2B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Ricardo Pinto
(R)
Jesen Therrien
(R)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Mark Leiter
(R)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Jake Thompson
(S)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Ben Lively
(S)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Casey Fien
(R)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Hoby Milner
(R)
John Richy
(S)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Pedro Florimon
(OF)
J.P. Crawford | Shortstop
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/11/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News reports that the Phillies will call up top prospect J.P. Crawford on Tuesday.
Tom Housnick of The Morning Call was first to mention the possibility of Crawford's promotion. Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 60 prospect in the game, Crawford got off to a horrible start for the first three months at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, but he's been much better since the beginning of July with a .284 average and 12 homers. He had been playing second and third base in addition to shortstop for Lehigh Valley and could see some starts at multiple positions with the Phillies. For fantasy purposes, Crawford is more of an NL-only option.
Sep 4 - 5:34 PM
Source:
Matt Gelb on Twitter
Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford went 3-for-6 on Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
All three of the hits were singles. Crawford is ending the year on a high note, which is nice to see after struggling so much in the early part of the year. There's at least a chance now that he'll receive a call to Philadelphia to end the year. That seemed unheard of as recently as June.
Sep 4 - 1:10 PM
Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford picked up three hits on Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
All three hits for singles. Crawford has been crushing the ball since July, so a three-hit game is no surprise. What was surprising was that for the first time in his career, he played third base. He's no longer a plus-plus defender at short, but he's still a competent defender at the premium position. What this (might) tell us is that the Phillies want to expand his flexibility. If Crawford wasn't hitting this well, that wouldn't happen. This is a good sign.
Aug 21 - 1:32 PM
Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford hit an inside-the-park grand slam on Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
It was one of the more entertaining plays you'll see this year. Crawford looked like he was going to be thrown out by several steps and appeared to have given up, but then did a nifty slide into home to avoid the tag. Crawford continues to swing the bat better, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was a September call-up at this point.
Jul 27 - 1:31 PM
Phillies promoting J.P. Crawford on Tuesday
Sep 4 - 5:34 PM
Crawford has three hit game for Lehigh Valley
Sep 4 - 1:10 PM
Three hits for Crawford
Aug 21 - 1:32 PM
Crawford hits inside-the-park Grand Slam
Jul 27 - 1:31 PM
More J.P. Crawford Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
126
471
114
20
6
14
61
74
78
97
5
4
.242
.350
.399
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
10-Day DL
An MRI has revealed a fracture in Andrew Knapp's right hand.
It was originally described as a bruise. Knapp has already been placed on the disabled list and is likely to miss the remainder of August. This means more MLB exposure for catching prospect Jorge Alfaro.
Aug 8
3
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Rhys Hoskins
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
Pedro Florimon
Sidelined
Pedro Florimon left Saturday's game and had to be carted off the field after injuring his right ankle on first base.
Florimon stepped awkwardly on the right side of the bag and rolled his ankle over. In a best-case scenario, it's a bad sprain. It'd be a nice surprise if he plays again this season.
Sep 2
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Nick Williams
2
Daniel Nava
3
Hyun Soo Kim
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Aaron Nola
2
Jerad Eickhoff
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Jerad Eickhoff to the 60-day disabled list.
This essentially ends the right-hander's season. It also clears a spot on the club's 40-man roster for Saturday's addition of Kevin Siegrist.
Sep 2
3
Nick Pivetta
4
Ben Lively
5
Mark Leiter
6
Zach Eflin
10-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 20, with a right shoulder strain.
Eflin suffered the injury during Friday's start and will now get some extended rest. His exit was originally considered precautionary, so perhaps he'll be ready to return around the beginning of September.
Aug 22
7
Jake Thompson
8
Vince Velasquez
60-Day DL
Vince Velasquez will undergo surgery to repair a vascular issue with his right middle finger.
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told Meghan Montemurro of the News Journal that the issue has been clogging blood flow to his middle finger. This would explain the numbness he has been experiencing. Velasquez is officially done for the year and his role for 2018 could be up in the air.
Aug 22
9
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Juan Nicasio
3
Luis Garcia
4
Adam Morgan
5
Hoby Milner
6
Edubray Ramos
7
Jesen Therrien
8
Yacksel Rios
9
Kevin Siegrist
10
Ricardo Pinto
»
Seager (elbow) aiming to return this weekend
»
Phillies promoting J.P. Crawford on Tuesday
»
Arrieta exits outing with hamstring injury
»
Billy Hamilton swats walk-off HR vs. Brewers
»
Jarrod Dyson could have sports hernia injury
»
Willson Contreras (hamstring) 'really close'
»
Justin Upton in Angels' lineup Monday
»
Ian Desmond starting at shortstop Monday
»
Baez (thumb) scratched from Cubs' lineup
»
Bradley Zimmer in concussion protocol program
»
Hoskins (hand) in Monday's lineup vs. Mets
»
Sanchez has suspension reduced to three games
