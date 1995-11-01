J.P. Crawford | Shortstop Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (22) / 1/11/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News reports that the Phillies will call up top prospect J.P. Crawford on Tuesday. Tom Housnick of The Morning Call was first to mention the possibility of Crawford's promotion. Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 60 prospect in the game, Crawford got off to a horrible start for the first three months at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, but he's been much better since the beginning of July with a .284 average and 12 homers. He had been playing second and third base in addition to shortstop for Lehigh Valley and could see some starts at multiple positions with the Phillies. For fantasy purposes, Crawford is more of an NL-only option. Source: Matt Gelb on Twitter

Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford went 3-for-6 on Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. All three of the hits were singles. Crawford is ending the year on a high note, which is nice to see after struggling so much in the early part of the year. There's at least a chance now that he'll receive a call to Philadelphia to end the year. That seemed unheard of as recently as June.

Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford picked up three hits on Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. All three hits for singles. Crawford has been crushing the ball since July, so a three-hit game is no surprise. What was surprising was that for the first time in his career, he played third base. He's no longer a plus-plus defender at short, but he's still a competent defender at the premium position. What this (might) tell us is that the Phillies want to expand his flexibility. If Crawford wasn't hitting this well, that wouldn't happen. This is a good sign.