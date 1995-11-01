Player Page

Weather | Roster

J.P. Crawford | Shortstop

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News reports that the Phillies will call up top prospect J.P. Crawford on Tuesday.
Tom Housnick of The Morning Call was first to mention the possibility of Crawford's promotion. Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 60 prospect in the game, Crawford got off to a horrible start for the first three months at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, but he's been much better since the beginning of July with a .284 average and 12 homers. He had been playing second and third base in addition to shortstop for Lehigh Valley and could see some starts at multiple positions with the Phillies. For fantasy purposes, Crawford is more of an NL-only option. Sep 4 - 5:34 PM
Source: Matt Gelb on Twitter
More J.P. Crawford Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA126471114206146174789754.242.350.399
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Rhys Hoskins
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Nick Williams
2Daniel Nava
3Hyun Soo Kim
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Aaron Nola
2Jerad Eickhoff
3Nick Pivetta
4Ben Lively
5Mark Leiter
6Zach Eflin
7Jake Thompson
8Vince Velasquez
9Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Juan Nicasio
3Luis Garcia
4Adam Morgan
5Hoby Milner
6Edubray Ramos
7Jesen Therrien
8Yacksel Rios
9Kevin Siegrist
10Ricardo Pinto
 

 