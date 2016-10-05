Aaron Judge | Outfielder | #99 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (24) / 4/26/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 255 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Fresno State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (32) / NYY Share: Tweet

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that he hasn't decided yet whether Aaron Judge or Aaron Hicks will be the starter in right field. Judge entered spring training as the presumed favorite and has batted .321/.390/.509 with two homers and a solid 12/6 K/BB ratio over 53 at-bats. If that's not enough to win the job, then perhaps the intention all along was to send him back to Triple-A for more seasoning. Hicks has also had a nice spring with a .286/.375/.571 line and three longballs. Worth noting is that Hicks is in the Yanks' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday and Girardi said it could be similar to the one he'll use Opening Day. Source: Bryan Hoch on Twitter

Aaron Judge hit his second homer Friday in the Yankees' 5-0 win over the Phillies. This one was an opposite-field drive off lefty Adam Morgan. Judge is hitting .348 with a 6/4 K/BB ratio in 23 at-bats this spring. If this keeps up, there's little question that he'll begin the year as the Yankees' right fielder.

Aaron Judge hit a long homer and struck out Friday against the Phillies. Judge's at-bats do tend to end with one of those two outcomes. The question is whether he'll do the former frequently enough to make up for all of the latter. He's battling Aaron Hicks to serve as the Yankees' starting right fielder.