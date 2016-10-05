Player Page

Aaron Judge | Outfielder | #99

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 255
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (32) / NYY
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that he hasn't decided yet whether Aaron Judge or Aaron Hicks will be the starter in right field.
Judge entered spring training as the presumed favorite and has batted .321/.390/.509 with two homers and a solid 12/6 K/BB ratio over 53 at-bats. If that's not enough to win the job, then perhaps the intention all along was to send him back to Triple-A for more seasoning. Hicks has also had a nice spring with a .286/.375/.571 line and three longballs. Worth noting is that Hicks is in the Yanks' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday and Girardi said it could be similar to the one he'll use Opening Day. Mar 28 - 4:16 PM
Source: Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
278415204101094201.179.263.345.608
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000270
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA9335295181196562479850.270.366.489
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Chad Green
7Zack Littell
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Jonathan Holder
8Adam Warren
 

 