Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Zack Littell
(S)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Jon Niese
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Chad Green
(S)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Aaron Judge | Outfielder | #99
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 255
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Fresno State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (32) / NYY
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that he hasn't decided yet whether Aaron Judge or Aaron Hicks will be the starter in right field.
Judge entered spring training as the presumed favorite and has batted .321/.390/.509 with two homers and a solid 12/6 K/BB ratio over 53 at-bats. If that's not enough to win the job, then perhaps the intention all along was to send him back to Triple-A for more seasoning. Hicks has also had a nice spring with a .286/.375/.571 line and three longballs. Worth noting is that Hicks is in the Yanks' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday and Girardi said it could be similar to the one he'll use Opening Day.
Mar 28 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Aaron Judge hit his second homer Friday in the Yankees' 5-0 win over the Phillies.
This one was an opposite-field drive off lefty Adam Morgan. Judge is hitting .348 with a 6/4 K/BB ratio in 23 at-bats this spring. If this keeps up, there's little question that he'll begin the year as the Yankees' right fielder.
Mar 10 - 5:08 PM
Aaron Judge hit a long homer and struck out Friday against the Phillies.
Judge's at-bats do tend to end with one of those two outcomes. The question is whether he'll do the former frequently enough to make up for all of the latter. He's battling Aaron Hicks to serve as the Yankees' starting right fielder.
Feb 24 - 3:57 PM
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, and Rob Refsnyder are currently the options to get at-bats in right field next season.
Obviously the Yankees would love for Judge to run away with the opportunity, but the 24-year-old batted just .179 with 42 strikeouts in 95 plate appearances during his first stint in the majors before being shut down with a right oblique strain in mid-September. This situation is subject to change, as there's a chance Brett Gardner could be a trade chip over the winter. The Yankees would surely love to deal Jacoby Ellsbury, but finding a taker (even if they cover a lot of the money involved) will be a big challenge.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 12:26:00 PM
Source:
Jack Curry on Twitter
Girardi hasn't decided on starting RF yet
Mar 28 - 4:16 PM
Aaron Judge hits second home run
Mar 10 - 5:08 PM
Aaron Judge homers against Phillies
Feb 24 - 3:57 PM
Judge, Hicks, Refsnyder in RF mix for 2017
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 12:26:00 PM
More Aaron Judge Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(3660)
2
K. Glover
WAS
(3503)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3336)
4
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3218)
5
J. Martinez
DET
(3204)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(3102)
7
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3079)
8
I. Desmond
COL
(2974)
9
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2955)
10
G. Holland
COL
(2926)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
27
84
15
2
0
4
10
10
9
42
0
1
.179
.263
.345
.608
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
27
0
Aaron Judge's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Aaron Judge's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Aaron Judge's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Aaron Judge's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
93
352
95
18
1
19
65
62
47
98
5
0
.270
.366
.489
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
Sidelined
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season.
Feb 17
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
Sidelined
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees were "a bit dismayed" at how Didi Gregorius (shoulder) was used in the World Baseball Classic.
Gregorius strained his right shoulder Saturday while playing in an exhibition game for Team Netherlands. Per Heyman, the Yankees are upset that Gregorius got hurt playing second base, a position he hasn't played since 2014. "It is what it is," said manager Joe Girardi. "He’s hurt. There’s nothing you can do about it." Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade are the most likely candidates to fill in at shortstop during his absence.
Mar 23
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Bryan Mitchell
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Despite three walks and a couple of hits, Chad Green pitched two scoreless innings Friday in his start against the Phillies.
That ended up being the story of the entire game for the Phillies; they had 18 batters reach (nine hits, eight walks, one on an error) and scored zero runs. According to Baseball-Reference's Play Index, only one team had pulled off such a feat in a nine-inning regular-season game since 1913 (that being the 2005 Rockies). Green has allowed one earned in in 5 2/3 innings this spring, but that's come with five walks and six hits allowed. He's still probably the Yankees' fourth option in the competition for two open rotation spots.
Mar 10
7
Zack Littell
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Jonathan Holder
8
Adam Warren
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
