Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays open to shopping Miller and Beckham
Report: Eight teams interested in Dan Straily
Rays considering adding Honeywell to bullpen
Report: Dominic Smith promotion not imminent
Indians have checked in on Justin Wilson
Brewers and Diamondbacks pursuing Reed
Astros doing 'background work' on Santana
Rays add to lineup by acquiring Lucas Duda
Jaime Garcia a fallback option for Yankees?
Report: Francisco Liriano in play for Astros
Kendrys Morales homers twice as Jays win
Report: Twins shopping Kintzler and Dozier
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
Trust or Bust?
Jul 26
Down Goes Dixon
Jul 26
Seahawks Fantasy Preview
Jul 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Hue: Kizer progressing faster than expected
Panthers peppering McCaffrey w/ short passes
Sammy Watkins (foot) avoids PUP to start camp
Martavis hopes to finalize reinstatement soon
Le'Veon Bell a no-show for opening of camp
Jordan Reed also dealing with ankle soreness
Saints nab Orlando Franklin with 1-year deal
John Lynch: Carlos Hyde 'looks tremendous'
Jordan Matthews 'full go' for training camp
Steelers ink Villanueva to four-year contract
Rams uncertain if Donald will report to camp
Owner: Jarv Landry extension not 'mandatory'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lapcevich wins 2nd Pinty's Series Twin 100
Labbe wins first Pinty's Series Twin 100
Dalton Sargeant: ModSpace 150 advance
Praytor making 10th ARCA start at Pocono
Vinnie Miller: K&N East-West Combined stats
T.J. Bell: Overton’s 150 advance
Will Rodgers: K&N East-West Combined stats
Michael Self: K&N East-West Combined stats
Dylan Lupton: US Cellular 250 advance
Chase Purdy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Jesse Little: K&N East-West Combined stats
Lacroix edges Labbe for Pinty's Series pole
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
R1 of RBC set to resume at 5:40 p.m. ET
Johnny Ruiz cards a 67 in PGA TOUR debut
Hagy hangs a low number to share R1 lead
B. Watson blemish-free 66 in R1 of the RBC
Swafford sets the early target at Glen Abbey
Suri joins McEvoy in European Open R1 lead
James Hahn puts on a clinic in R1 of the RBC
Estes fires out of the gate w/ bogey-free 67
Scott Piercy WDs before R1 tee time at RBC
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
Gophers pick up ex-Bama DT Smith via transfer
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(SS)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(3B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Brad Holt
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Tyler Pill
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dominic Smith | First Baseman
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 6/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 185
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MLB.com's Anthony DiComo said it "doesn't sound like" Dominic Smith's promotion to the major leagues is imminent.
The expectation was that Smith would be called up in short order to replace Lucas Duda. However, it looks like the Mets still aren't ready to give Smith the keys to first base, preferring to split reps between Jay Bruce, Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera. Smith outgrew Triple-A a long time ago and has to be getting frustrated. The same could be said of top shortstop prospect Amed Rosario, who is also overdue for a promotion. We're not sure what's holding up New York's youth movement but hopefully Smith and Rosario won't have to toil in the minors for too much longer.
Jul 27 - 6:59 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Mets prospect Dominic Smith hit his 14th homer of the year on Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas.
Smith also singled. There have not been many hitters better than Smith in the month of July, and his OPS for the month is now 1.106. He's also a solid defender at first, so no, you're not looking at a future DH. Not yet, anyway. If/when the Mets deal Lucas Duda, Smith should get the call. He's ready.
Jul 24 - 1:15 PM
Mets prospect Dominic Smith picked up two more hits on Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas.
One of those hits was a double, his 25th of the season. Against right-handed pitchers, he's hitting .354/.405/.521. Obviously his numbers against southpaws aren't as good, but an OPS of .774 is nothing to complain about. Smith can rake, and the Mets should find a chance for him to play before the end of the year.
Jul 17 - 1:21 PM
Mets prospect Dominic Smith went 2-for-4 with a double on Thursday for Triple-A Las Vegas.
The double gives Smith 24 on the year, and 36 extra-base hits overall. He's going to hit a lot of singles, but the power he's found over the last month or so is fun to see. If the Mets are able to trade Lucas Duda this summer, Smith should get time with the club. If they don't, he still has a chance to see time with New York when rosters expand.
Jul 14 - 1:32 PM
Report: Dominic Smith promotion not imminent
Jul 27 - 6:59 PM
Smith continues to crush Triple-A pitching.
Jul 24 - 1:15 PM
Another multi-hit game for Smith
Jul 17 - 1:21 PM
Two hits for Smith
Jul 14 - 1:32 PM
More Dominic Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3190)
2
Y. Darvish
TEX
(3117)
3
C. Kershaw
LA
(2938)
4
S. Gray
OAK
(2903)
5
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2729)
6
J. Garcia
MIN
(2713)
7
R. Devers
BOS
(2483)
8
E. Nunez
BOS
(2478)
9
T. Turner
WAS
(2126)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2039)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Las Vegas(PCL)
AAA
102
412
139
30
1
15
68
72
33
72
0
1
.337
.390
.524
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
T.J. Rivera
2B
1
Neil Walker
10-Day DL
Neil Walker (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the Mets this weekend.
Walker is currently out on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas. The Mets will be taking on the Mariners for a three-game set this coming weekend and so long as Walker is able to avoid a setback over the next two days, he should be good to go for that series. A partial tear of his left hamstring has kept him on the shelf since mid-June.
Jul 26
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
2
Jose Reyes
3
Matt Reynolds
4
David Wright
60-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) is at least 3-5 weeks away from resuming baseball activities.
Wright had a checkup recently and remains limited to physical therapy. "It's going to be a while," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. The club hasn't ruled him out yet, but Wright is almost surely not going to play this season.
Jun 30
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Michael Conforto
2
Juan Lagares
10-Day DL
Juan Lagares had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left thumb.
The Mets say that the operation was a success and that he'll have the stitches removed in a couple weeks. They didn't release a timetable for Lagares' return, but it's obviously going to be a while.
Jun 19
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Curtis Granderson
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Brandon Nimmo (lung) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Nimmo was placed on the disabled list a little over two weeks ago with a partially collapsed lung, which obviously didn't turn out to be as scary as it sounds. He could be back with the Mets fairly soon.
Jul 24
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Noah Syndergaard (lat) will begin a throwing program Monday.
Syndergaard broke the news himself via his Twitter account. The Mets' ace has been out since the end of April with a partial tear of his right lat muscle. The Mets are poised to be sellers and should be more focused on 2018 at this point, so they figure to take things slow with him. Still, there's a decent chance he'll be back down the stretch if he can avoid setbacks.
Jul 17
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
10-Day DL
Matt Harvey (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program.
Harvey has been working on rebuilding strength in his right shoulder after it was discovered that the muscles behind the shoulder had atrophied following last year's thoracic outlet surgery. Monday's flat-ground throwing session was the first step in what will be a multi-week rehab process. He would be back until sometime in August.
Jul 17
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
10-Day DL
Mets placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23, with a stress reaction in his right arm.
It doesn't sound good given Wheeler's arm injury history, but the good news is he received a CT scan and was told his elbow and shoulder are fine. It's unclear at this point how long the right-hander will be sidelined, but the out-of-contention Mets certainly figure to proceed cautiously. Tyler Pill has replaced Wheeler on the roster and could get some starts.
Jul 24
6
Robert Gsellman
10-Day DL
Robert Gsellman (hamstring) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Binghamton.
Gsellman was placed on the disabled list four weeks ago with a left hamstring strain and might need multiple rehab outings to get back on track. The 24-year-old right-hander has posted a highly disappointing 6.16 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 76 innings this season for New York.
Jul 26
7
Seth Lugo
8
Tommy Milone
60-Day DL
Mets transferred LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Chase Bradford. Milone now isn't eligible to return from his knee sprain until late July.
Jun 23
9
Rafael Montero
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
60-Day DL
Jeurys Familia (shoulder) began a throwing program Thursday at the Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Familia underwent surgery in mid-May for an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder and probably won't be ready to return to the Mets until sometime in August. There's also the possibility of a setback or two along the way. Addison Reed will continue to fill in at closer for New York, unless he's traded ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Jul 13
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Josh Smoker
6
Josh Edgin
7
Paul Sewald
8
Hansel Robles
9
Erik Goeddel
10
Tyler Pill
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short recommends young outfielders Lewis Brinson and Harrison Bader.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
»
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
»
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
»
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
»
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
MLB Headlines
»
Rays open to shopping Miller and Beckham
»
Report: Eight teams interested in Dan Straily
»
Rays considering adding Honeywell to bullpen
»
Report: Dominic Smith promotion not imminent
»
Indians have checked in on Justin Wilson
»
Brewers and Diamondbacks pursuing Reed
»
Astros doing 'background work' on Santana
»
Rays add to lineup by acquiring Lucas Duda
»
Jaime Garcia a fallback option for Yankees?
»
Report: Francisco Liriano in play for Astros
»
Kendrys Morales homers twice as Jays win
»
Report: Twins shopping Kintzler and Dozier
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved