Dominic Smith | First Baseman Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (22) / 6/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 185 Bats / Throws: Left / Left

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo said it "doesn't sound like" Dominic Smith's promotion to the major leagues is imminent. The expectation was that Smith would be called up in short order to replace Lucas Duda. However, it looks like the Mets still aren't ready to give Smith the keys to first base, preferring to split reps between Jay Bruce, Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera. Smith outgrew Triple-A a long time ago and has to be getting frustrated. The same could be said of top shortstop prospect Amed Rosario, who is also overdue for a promotion. We're not sure what's holding up New York's youth movement but hopefully Smith and Rosario won't have to toil in the minors for too much longer. Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter

Mets prospect Dominic Smith hit his 14th homer of the year on Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas. Smith also singled. There have not been many hitters better than Smith in the month of July, and his OPS for the month is now 1.106. He's also a solid defender at first, so no, you're not looking at a future DH. Not yet, anyway. If/when the Mets deal Lucas Duda, Smith should get the call. He's ready.

Mets prospect Dominic Smith picked up two more hits on Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas. One of those hits was a double, his 25th of the season. Against right-handed pitchers, he's hitting .354/.405/.521. Obviously his numbers against southpaws aren't as good, but an OPS of .774 is nothing to complain about. Smith can rake, and the Mets should find a chance for him to play before the end of the year.