Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dominic Smith | First Baseman

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo said it "doesn't sound like" Dominic Smith's promotion to the major leagues is imminent.
The expectation was that Smith would be called up in short order to replace Lucas Duda. However, it looks like the Mets still aren't ready to give Smith the keys to first base, preferring to split reps between Jay Bruce, Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera. Smith outgrew Triple-A a long time ago and has to be getting frustrated. The same could be said of top shortstop prospect Amed Rosario, who is also overdue for a promotion. We're not sure what's holding up New York's youth movement but hopefully Smith and Rosario won't have to toil in the minors for too much longer. Jul 27 - 6:59 PM
Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter
More Dominic Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Las Vegas(PCL)AAA102412139301156872337201.337.390.524
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1T.J. Rivera
2B1Neil Walker
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Jose Reyes
3Matt Reynolds
4David Wright
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Michael Conforto
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Curtis Granderson
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Tommy Milone
9Rafael Montero
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Josh Smoker
6Josh Edgin
7Paul Sewald
8Hansel Robles
9Erik Goeddel
10Tyler Pill
 

 