Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Thumbs Down
Jul 21
Podcast: Big Deals
Jul 21
Dose: Cardinal Chaos
Jul 21
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
The Closer Market
Jul 19
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mariners get Gonzales from Cards for O'Neill
Twins' trade for SP Garcia could fall through
Brewers 'aggressive' in talks for RP Wilson
Kris Bryant (finger) could sit all weekend
Cards recalling top C prospect Carson Kelly
Jays 'have gotten some feelers' on Bautista
Indians showing interest in Asdrubal Cabrera
Cubs have inquired on Rangers' Yu Darvish
Giants hope to finalize Sandoval deal Friday
Rangers gauging interest in SP Yu Darvish
Felix Hernandez fans nine Yankees in loss
Brandon Phillips exits with hamstring injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Tight End Notebook
Jul 21
49ers Fantasy Preview
Jul 20
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
No Deal!
Jul 19
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Raiders Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: NFL finishing up Zeke investigation
Cowboys work out FA Denard Robinson on Friday
Bengals CB Adam Jones suspended for opener
Patrick Mahomes finally signs rookie contract
Panthers throw in the towel on Michael Oher
Cardinals bring back CJ2K with one-year deal
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
Le'Veon not planning regular-season holdout
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Rose, Lakers meet for about 3 hours
Report: Lakers have interest in Ian Clark
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Blake Griffin expects to be ready for camp
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Senators avoid arbitration with Ryan Dzingel
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Lucas Oil Raceway like home for Zane Smith
Brandon Jones: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Sauter holds points lead after 23rd at Eldora
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Eldora
Briscoe: third at Eldora, third in points
Grant Enfinger: Eldora Dirt Derby results
With notebook in hand, Holmes steers for LOR
Daniel Hemric: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
John H. Nemechek: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Indy
Ryan Truex: Eldora Dirt Derby results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Heavy rains suspend play at The 146th Open
Cabrera R2 WD (undisclosed) at Barbasol
McIlroy back in the hunt after 2-under 68
Kuchar keeps pace in R2 to set early target
Z. Johnson cards round of the morning in R2
Darkness suspends R1 play at the Barbasol
Flores co-leading early at the Barbasol
Tringale sets an early target at the Barbasol
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Koepka cruises to co-lead in return to action
Spieth sets the tone in R1 of The 146th Open
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team No. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
GSU Eagles QB Shuman focusing on baseball
Ole Miss HC Freeze resigns amid scandal
Report: Freeze's job in immediate jeopardy
Report: Bama RB Emmons will transfer out
Four-star TE Kyle Pitt commits to Gators
Florida S Harris out for season (Achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Brighton preview
Jul 18
The Transfer Hub-July 17
Jul 17
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mendy arrival will rubber stamp Kolarov move
United steal the early season bragging rights
Silva likely to miss Champions Cup derby
Glenn Whelan leaves Stoke for Villa
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
Everton defender ruled out until 2018
Lucas Leiva switches Liverpool for Lazio
Forster pens another Southampton contract
Kouyate to start season in the treatment room
Leicester complete swoop for Hull keeper
Blow as Barkley is ruled out for a month
Alvaro Morata headed to Chelsea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Max Povse
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Andrew Moore
(S)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Emilio Pagan
(R)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Evan Marshall
(R)
James Pazos
(R)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Tony Zych
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Zach Miner
(R)
David Phelps
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marco Gonzales | Starting Pitcher | #56
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/16/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 199
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Gonzaga
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (19) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners acquired LHP Marco Gonzales from the Cardinals in exchange for OF Tyler O'Neill.
A former first-round pick, Gonzales has been excellent in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.78 ERA and 64/17 K/BB ratio over 74 1/3 innings in the minors. The left-hander is a high-floor, low-ceiling type player who should be a solid mid- to back-end of the rotation option for the Mariners. It shouldn't be long before he gets a shot for them in the majors.
Jul 21 - 12:55 PM
Marco Gonzales surrendered five earned runs over 3 1/3 innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Brewers.
The lefty served up homers to Keon Broxton, Jesus Aguilar, and Travis Shaw. Aguilar and Shaw went back-to-back in the top of the fourth to give Milwaukee the lead. Gonzales was serving as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader and probably won't get another appearance at the major league level for a while.
Jun 13 - 11:43 PM
Cardinals recalled LHP Marco Gonzales from Triple-A Memphis.
Gonzales is the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers and will start the nightcap. The left-hander has pitched well in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.97 ERA and 31/9 K/BB ratio over 36 1/3 innings between High- and Triple-A.
Jun 13 - 11:11 AM
Marco Gonzales will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Gonzales has looked good in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.97 ERA and 31/9 K/BB ratio over 36 1/3 innings between High- and Triple-A. The 25-year-old figures to be sent back down after the spot start.
Jun 11 - 1:06 PM
Source:
Alex Ferrario on Twitter
Mariners get Gonzales from Cards for O'Neill
Jul 21 - 12:55 PM
Gonzales surrenders five earned vs. Brewers
Jun 13 - 11:43 PM
Marco Gonzales recalled from Triple-A
Jun 13 - 11:11 AM
Marco Gonzales to get start in doubleheader
Jun 11 - 1:06 PM
More Marco Gonzales Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Frazier
NYY
(4096)
2
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3826)
3
S. Doolittle
WAS
(3443)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(3132)
5
S. Gray
OAK
(2914)
6
Z. Britton
BAL
(2694)
7
M. Trout
LAA
(2648)
8
R. Madson
WAS
(2624)
9
C. Correa
HOU
(2318)
10
S. Marte
PIT
(2264)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
1
1
0
0
0
0
3.1
6
5
5
0
2
0
0
13.50
1.80
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 13
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
3.1
6
5
5
0
2
0
0
13.50
1.80
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
11
11
6
4
0
68.1
54
25
22
17
57
0
0
2.898
1.039
Palm Beach(FSL)
A
1
1
0
0
0
6
2
1
1
0
7
0
0
1.500
.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Taylor Motter
3
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley (shoulder) will begin rehabbing in Arizona on Saturday.
O'Malley required an appendectomy in late-March before undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in May. He has a chance to be back with the Mariners at some point in August.
Jul 7
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Ben Gamel
2
Guillermo Heredia
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
10-Day DL
Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) has resumed playing catch.
It's just flat-ground tossing from 70 feet for now, but it's progress after Iwakuma was shut down for a couple weeks following renewed right shoulder soreness. A potential return date remains very much up in the air.
Jul 16
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The operation will be performed on July 6 by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama. Smyly has been out all season with a strained flexor bundle in his pitching elbow, and a recent setback apparently involved the tearing of his ulnar collateral ligament. The left-hander will likely be sidelined at least until the second half of next season. Smyly is under team control for 2018, but he'll be an obvious non-tender candidate this winter.
Jun 28
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Andrew Moore
8
Ryan Weber
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Ryan Weber on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.
Weber suffered the injury during Saturday's start in Toronto. It's unclear at this point how long he'll be sidelined.
May 14
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
David Phelps
3
Steve Cishek
4
Nick Vincent
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Emilio Pagan
9
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Shae Simmons (elbow) could be ready to rejoin the Mariners' bullpen by mid-July.
Great news. Simmons began the year on the disabled list with a flexor strain and suffered a setback in late May, but he was finally able to begin a rehab assignment. Barring another setback, he might only need a handful of appearances before being activated. The 26-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Braves as part of the Mallex Smith deal over the winter.
Jul 7
10
Evan Marshall
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.
May 10
11
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
12
Max Povse
Headlines
Week That Was: Thumbs Down
Jul 21
Another superstar going down with a major injury? Uh-oh. Catch up on Carlos Correa's thumb and the rest of the week's biggest news.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Thumbs Down
Jul 21
»
Podcast: Big Deals
Jul 21
»
Dose: Cardinal Chaos
Jul 21
»
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
»
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
»
The Closer Market
Jul 19
»
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
»
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
MLB Headlines
»
Mariners get Gonzales from Cards for O'Neill
»
Twins' trade for SP Garcia could fall through
»
Brewers 'aggressive' in talks for RP Wilson
»
Kris Bryant (finger) could sit all weekend
»
Cards recalling top C prospect Carson Kelly
»
Jays 'have gotten some feelers' on Bautista
»
Indians showing interest in Asdrubal Cabrera
»
Cubs have inquired on Rangers' Yu Darvish
»
Giants hope to finalize Sandoval deal Friday
»
Rangers gauging interest in SP Yu Darvish
»
Felix Hernandez fans nine Yankees in loss
»
Brandon Phillips exits with hamstring injury
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved