Marco Gonzales | Starting Pitcher | #56

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 199
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Gonzaga
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (19) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Mariners acquired LHP Marco Gonzales from the Cardinals in exchange for OF Tyler O'Neill.
A former first-round pick, Gonzales has been excellent in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.78 ERA and 64/17 K/BB ratio over 74 1/3 innings in the minors. The left-hander is a high-floor, low-ceiling type player who should be a solid mid- to back-end of the rotation option for the Mariners. It shouldn't be long before he gets a shot for them in the majors. Jul 21 - 12:55 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL1100003.1655020013.501.80
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 13MLW110003.1655020013.501.80
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Memphis(PCL)AAA111164068.15425221757002.8981.039
Palm Beach(FSL)A11000621107001.500.333
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Taylor Motter
3Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Ben Gamel
2Guillermo Heredia
CF1Jarrod Dyson
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Andrew Moore
8Ryan Weber
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2David Phelps
3Steve Cishek
4Nick Vincent
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Emilio Pagan
9Shae Simmons
10Evan Marshall
11Evan Scribner
12Max Povse
 

 