Marco Gonzales | Starting Pitcher | #56 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (25) / 2/16/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 199 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Gonzaga Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (19) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mariners acquired LHP Marco Gonzales from the Cardinals in exchange for OF Tyler O'Neill. A former first-round pick, Gonzales has been excellent in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.78 ERA and 64/17 K/BB ratio over 74 1/3 innings in the minors. The left-hander is a high-floor, low-ceiling type player who should be a solid mid- to back-end of the rotation option for the Mariners. It shouldn't be long before he gets a shot for them in the majors.

Marco Gonzales surrendered five earned runs over 3 1/3 innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Brewers. The lefty served up homers to Keon Broxton, Jesus Aguilar, and Travis Shaw. Aguilar and Shaw went back-to-back in the top of the fourth to give Milwaukee the lead. Gonzales was serving as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader and probably won't get another appearance at the major league level for a while.

Cardinals recalled LHP Marco Gonzales from Triple-A Memphis. Gonzales is the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers and will start the nightcap. The left-hander has pitched well in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.97 ERA and 31/9 K/BB ratio over 36 1/3 innings between High- and Triple-A.