Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tim Anderson out Mon. for personal reasons
Feldman named Reds' Opening Day starter
Gregorius (shoulder) leaves Team Netherlands
David Price (elbow) has checkup on Monday
Farrell: Pomeranz (triceps) is symptom-free
Devon Travis (knee) nearing Grapefruit debut
Rays, Kiermaier finalize $53.5 mil extension
Donaldson (calf) making spring debut Monday
Ian Kennedy dominates Cubs in Cactus League
Moncada doubles twice and homers vs. LAA
Rodon works four scoreless in Cactus debut
Zach Davies goes 5 1/3 scoreless vs. Giants
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
James Shields
(S)
Cody Asche
(OF)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Dan Black
(DH)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
David Purcey
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Jason Bourgeois
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Cory Luebke
(R)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Mayckol Guaipe
(R)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Jacob May
(OF)
David Robertson
(R)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Derek Holland
(S)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Josh Wall
(R)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Yoan Moncada
(3B)
Tyler Saladino
(SS)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Nate Jones
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Tim Anderson | Shortstop | #7
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/23/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
East Central (MS) JC
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / CWS
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tim Anderson remains out of the White Sox lineup Monday for personal reasons.
Anderson has now missed three straight games, but the White Sox say it's nothing to worry about. The young shortstop carries lofty fantasy upside into the 2017 season after batting .283/.306/.432 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases over his first 99 major league games last year.
Mar 20 - 12:01 PM
Source:
Dan Hayes on Twitter
Tim Anderson went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run bomb in an 8-6 win over the Giants on Thursday.
The 23-year-old shortstop had a .283 batting average with nine longballs, 57 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 99 games as a rookie last year. He could be a top ten shortstop this year with a full seasons' worth of at-bats.
Mar 2 - 11:54 PM
Tim Anderson went 2-for-3 in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners.
Anderson is batting .556 with a 1.334 OPS through nine Cactus League at-bats. The young shortstop will enter the 2017 season trying to build on the .283/.306/.432 batting line, nine home runs, and 10 stolen bases that he posted in 99 games last year as a rookie.
Feb 28 - 6:37 PM
Tim Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.
Anderson, 23, hit 22 doubles a year ago. He wasn't a prodigious power hitter by any stretch -- that isn't his game -- but held his own with the bat (particularly in the context of his rapid ascension to the majors). In 431 plate appearances, the youngster worked his way to a .283/.306/.432 triple-slash with nine homers and 10 steals. Outside of keeper formats, his fantasy value is probably somewhat limited for the coming season.
Feb 25 - 7:27 PM
Tim Anderson out Mon. for personal reasons
Mar 20 - 12:01 PM
Anderson goes 2-for-3 with a home run
Mar 2 - 11:54 PM
Tim Anderson goes 2-for-3 in spring loss
Feb 28 - 6:37 PM
Tim Anderson doubles in loss to Dodgers
Feb 25 - 7:27 PM
More Tim Anderson Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
99
410
116
22
6
9
30
57
13
117
10
2
.283
.306
.432
.738
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
99
0
0
0
Tim Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tim Anderson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tim Anderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Tim Anderson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Charlotte(INT)
AAA
55
247
75
10
2
4
20
39
8
58
11
4
.304
.325
.409
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Yoan Moncada
4
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
2
Everth Cabrera
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Cody Asche
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
Sidelined
Charlie Tilson will be placed in a walking boot and not perform any weight-bearing exercises for at least three weeks after an MRI confirmed a stress reaction in his right foot.
The good news, at least, is that the injury hasn't progressed to a stress fracture. However, this obviously officially knocks Tilson out for Opening Day, and he would figure to be sidelined for quite a bit longer than that. He entered camp as the favorite to start for the White Sox in center field, but now Peter Bourjos, Leury Garcia, Jacob May and Adam Engel will compete for that job.
Mar 13
2
Adam Engel
3
Jacob May
4
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Rymer Liriano
2
Willy Garcia
DH
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Reynaldo Lopez
7
Lucas Giolito
8
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
6
Dan Jennings
7
Tommy Kahnle
8
Chris Beck
9
Juan Minaya
Sidelined
Juan Minaya is out with an abdominal tear.
He won't be ready for Opening Day. It's a tough break for Minaya who had been pitching well this spring (3.18 ERA, 9 Ks in 5 2/3 innings). The right-hander was hoping to land one of Chicago's last bullpen spots but obviously that will have to be put on hold. Minaya suffered the injury pitching in Wednesday's Cactus League game against Kansas City.
Mar 18
10
Giovanni Soto
11
Brad Goldberg
12
Anthony Swarzak
