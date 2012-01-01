Player Page

Tim Anderson | Shortstop | #7

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: East Central (MS) JC
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / CWS
Tim Anderson remains out of the White Sox lineup Monday for personal reasons.
Anderson has now missed three straight games, but the White Sox say it's nothing to worry about. The young shortstop carries lofty fantasy upside into the 2017 season after batting .283/.306/.432 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases over his first 99 major league games last year. Mar 20 - 12:01 PM
Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
994101162269305713117102.283.306.432.738
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600099000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(INT)AAA552477510242039858114.304.325.409
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Yoan Moncada
4Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Everth Cabrera
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Cody Asche
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
4Peter Bourjos
RF1Rymer Liriano
2Willy Garcia
DH1Avisail Garcia
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
12Anthony Swarzak
 

 