Tim Anderson | Shortstop | #7 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (23) / 6/23/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: East Central (MS) JC Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / CWS

Latest News Recent News

Tim Anderson remains out of the White Sox lineup Monday for personal reasons. Anderson has now missed three straight games, but the White Sox say it's nothing to worry about. The young shortstop carries lofty fantasy upside into the 2017 season after batting .283/.306/.432 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases over his first 99 major league games last year. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter

Tim Anderson went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run bomb in an 8-6 win over the Giants on Thursday. The 23-year-old shortstop had a .283 batting average with nine longballs, 57 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 99 games as a rookie last year. He could be a top ten shortstop this year with a full seasons' worth of at-bats.

Tim Anderson went 2-for-3 in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners. Anderson is batting .556 with a 1.334 OPS through nine Cactus League at-bats. The young shortstop will enter the 2017 season trying to build on the .283/.306/.432 batting line, nine home runs, and 10 stolen bases that he posted in 99 games last year as a rookie.