Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
Broxton leaves game with discomfort in wrist
Schwarber homers, drives in four vs. ChiSox
Tanaka fans six in Yankees' no-hitter
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
Wil Myers 'completely fine' after neck spasm
No Grapefruit League for Wright (shoulder)
Kazmir's fastball clocked between 82-84 mph
Neck tightness sends Wil Myers to early exit
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Report: Lynch asked Seahawks to release him
Chargers open to drafting a QB at No. 7?
Josh McCown to visit with Jets this weekend
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Jets were concerned with Hightower's physical
Aiken visiting Colts Friday, Seahawks Monday
Raiders considering a run at Marshawn Lynch
Darius Butler returns to Colts on 1-year deal
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
St. Patrick's Day DFS Podcast
Mar 17
Stew: Marvin's March
Mar 17
Dose: Love is in the Air
Mar 17
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 16
NBA Roundtable: Sneaky Pickups
Mar 16
NCAA South Region Top Players
Mar 16
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nene (rest) will not play against Pelicans
Richaun Holmes will start against the Mavs
Nerlens Noel off bench; Dirk starting at C
Markieff Morris out; Jason Smith starting
Brandon Knight will not play on Friday night
Wesley Matthews (calf) will start on Friday
DeMarcus Cousins (knee, ribs) out for Friday
Brown will start Okafor or Holmes vs. DAL
Evan Turner (hand) likely for Saturday night
Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari out vs. HOU
Sean Kilpatrick (left hamstring) out Friday
Trevor Booker (leg soreness) out for Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
No Jame Benn for Stars vs Flames on Friday
Patric Hornqvist returns Friday vs Devils
Richard Bachman will get the start Saturday
Devils to stick with Keith Kinkaid on Friday
Steven Stamkos takes part in Friday's skate
Evgeni Malkin (UBI) is unavailable on Friday
Ron Hainsey (upper body) is week-to-week
Vladimir Tarasenko scores Blues past Sharks
Jonathan Quick shuts out Buffalo
Henrik Zetterberg paces Detroit in SO win
Jamie Benn leaves game with injury
Brad Marchand records three points in loss
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler has best 10 laps in XFINITY practice 2
Ryan Blaney leads second XFINITY practice
Ryan Blaney swept top 10 at PIR last year
Clint Bowyer shut out of top 20 on type LY
Kyle Larson almost swept top-15 last year
Jamie McMurray: 3 recent top-10s on type
David Ragan cooled on track type last year
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Phoenix practice 1
Chase Elliott fastest in Phoenix practice 1
Joe Gibbs Racing Riley Herbst at Nashville
Ryan Newman penalized in PIR practice
Erik Jones paces Phoenix XFINITY Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Etienne Capoue questionable for Palace trip
Ox upgraded to possible for Hawthorns trip
Iwobi and Welbeck have recovered from ilness
James Morrison to miss Gunners visit
Arter and Stanislas are doubts for GW29
Noble ruled out for Leicester City clash
No guarantees over Boro defensive duo
United draw Anderlecht in the Europa League
No injury concerns for Saints, Caceres ready
Baines set for weekend return
Paul Pogba to miss three weeks with injury
Shaqiri (finally) cleared for return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Brett Hayes
(C)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Jared Burton
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Keone Kela
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Matt Bush
(R)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Allen Webster
(S)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Martin Perez
(S)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chi Chi Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #21
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oral Roberts
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $509,500, 2017-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chi Chi Gonzalez has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow and has been shut down for the next six weeks.
The right-hander could eventually be looking at Tommy John surgery, but first he'll try the stem cell injection route. He was expected to begin the season as rotation depth at Triple-A.
Mar 17 - 7:28 PM
Source:
Stefan Stevenson on Twitter
Chi Chi Gonzalez was pounded for eight runs -- seven earned -- over just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday in his Cactus League start against the Diamondbacks.
Gonzalez struck out the side in the bottom of the first, but Arizona pounced for two runs in the second and seven in the third. The right-hander also got beat up in an exhibition appearance last week against Team Venezuela, yielding five runs in just 1 1/3 innings. He's ticketed for Triple-A Round Rock to open the 2017 regular season.
Mar 14 - 6:24 PM
Chi Chi Gonzalez got smoked for five runs on six hits in just 1 1/3 innings by Venezuala's World Baseball Classic squad.
The Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez took him deep in the second inning. Even before entering camp, Chi Chi Gonzalez was unlikely to make the starting rotation and today's outing probably sealed his fate. He had a 4.70 ERA in 138 innings in the minors last year and made three starts with the Rangers, getting shelled for an 8.71 ERA in 10 1/3 innings. He will serve as rotation depth at Triple-A again this season.
Mar 9 - 8:35 PM
Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed one run on three hits in three innings of work during Saturday's Cactus League showdown with the Brewers.
Gonzalez fanned three against none walked during Saturday's spring fling. While he has pitched respectably in two Cactus League starts (one run surrendered over five innings in total), he remains a long shot to make the rotation and will likely be booked for Triple-A at the start of the 2017 campaign.
Mar 4 - 7:17 PM
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Mar 17 - 7:28 PM
Chi Chi Gonzalez pounded for eight runs
Mar 14 - 6:24 PM
Gonzalez smoked for five runs in 1 1/3 inning
Mar 9 - 8:35 PM
Chi Chi Gonzalez fans three, allows one run
Mar 4 - 7:17 PM
More Chi Chi Gonzalez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(3009)
2
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2668)
3
S. Perez
KC
(2304)
4
C. Seager
LA
(2256)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2160)
6
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2062)
7
M. Brantley
CLE
(2031)
8
D. Price
BOS
(1996)
9
J. Kipnis
CLE
(1974)
10
D. Norris
WAS
(1918)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
3
3
0
2
0
0
10.1
21
13
10
9
7
0
0
8.71
2.90
Chi Chi Gonzalez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chi Chi Gonzalez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chi Chi Gonzalez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Chi Chi Gonzalez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
25
24
8
10
0
138
154
73
72
44
91
0
0
4.696
1.435
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
Sidelined
Brett Nicholas will undergo surgery Friday for a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Nicholas is going to need around a month of rest and rehab before he can resume baseball activities. It's a minor blow to the Rangers' organizational depth chart at catcher, but Nicholas was not in line for an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 9
4
Brett Hayes
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
3
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
Sidelined
Andrew Cashner, on the shelf with biceps soreness, said he felt fine Friday after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session.
It's an important step for Cashner, but he's still destined for the DL to start the year. The Rangers will likely aim to have him join the rotation towards the end of April or early May. He doesn't seem like a very good bet in even the deepest of AL-only leagues.
Mar 17
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome) will throw 25 times from 90 feet Friday and throw another bullpen session Saturday.
Ross resumed throwing off a mound earlier this week for the first time since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome last October. The rehab is for the right-hander is going well, but he's probably going to miss at least the first month of the season and possibly quite a bit more.
Mar 10
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Dario Alvarez
13
Wesley Wright
14
Anthony Bass
Headlines
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
»
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
»
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
»
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
»
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
»
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
»
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
»
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
MLB Headlines
»
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
»
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
»
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
»
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
»
Broxton leaves game with discomfort in wrist
»
Schwarber homers, drives in four vs. ChiSox
»
Tanaka fans six in Yankees' no-hitter
»
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
»
Wil Myers 'completely fine' after neck spasm
»
No Grapefruit League for Wright (shoulder)
»
Kazmir's fastball clocked between 82-84 mph
»
Neck tightness sends Wil Myers to early exit
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved