Chi Chi Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #21

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oral Roberts
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Chi Chi Gonzalez has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow and has been shut down for the next six weeks.
The right-hander could eventually be looking at Tommy John surgery, but first he'll try the stem cell injection route. He was expected to begin the season as rotation depth at Triple-A. Mar 17 - 7:28 PM
Source: Stefan Stevenson on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX33020010.121131097008.712.90
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Round Rock(PCL)AAA2524810013815473724491004.6961.435
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Brett Hayes
5Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Jurickson Profar
2Ryan Rua
3Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Eddie Gamboa
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Dario Alvarez
13Wesley Wright
14Anthony Bass
 

 