Chi Chi Gonzalez | Starting Pitcher | #21 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (25) / 1/15/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Oral Roberts Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $509,500, 2017-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Chi Chi Gonzalez has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow and has been shut down for the next six weeks. The right-hander could eventually be looking at Tommy John surgery, but first he'll try the stem cell injection route. He was expected to begin the season as rotation depth at Triple-A. Source: Stefan Stevenson on Twitter

Chi Chi Gonzalez was pounded for eight runs -- seven earned -- over just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday in his Cactus League start against the Diamondbacks. Gonzalez struck out the side in the bottom of the first, but Arizona pounced for two runs in the second and seven in the third. The right-hander also got beat up in an exhibition appearance last week against Team Venezuela, yielding five runs in just 1 1/3 innings. He's ticketed for Triple-A Round Rock to open the 2017 regular season.

Chi Chi Gonzalez got smoked for five runs on six hits in just 1 1/3 innings by Venezuala's World Baseball Classic squad. The Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez took him deep in the second inning. Even before entering camp, Chi Chi Gonzalez was unlikely to make the starting rotation and today's outing probably sealed his fate. He had a 4.70 ERA in 138 innings in the minors last year and made three starts with the Rangers, getting shelled for an 8.71 ERA in 10 1/3 innings. He will serve as rotation depth at Triple-A again this season.