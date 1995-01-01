Christian Arroyo | Shortstop Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (21) / 5/30/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Giants purchased the contract of INF Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are 6-13 and reeling from the loss of Madison Bumgarner, so they're taking a shot that Arroyo might be able to provide a spark. A first-round pick in the 2013 Draft, Arroyo had a disappointing 2016 at the Double-A level but has been on fire this year at Sacramento, batting .446/.478/.692 with three homers, 12 RBI and two stolen bases. He is batting sixth Monday in his major league debut and will take over as the team's everyday third baseman, with Eduardo Nunez moving to left field. Arroyo might add something to San Francisco's offense, but the 21-year-old's skill set might not lead to much fantasy value, at least not right away.

Giants infield prospect Christian Arroyo went 4-for-5 and knocked in four runs on Wednesday for Triple-A Sacramento. Two of those four hits were for extra-bases: A double and a homer. The 2013 first-round selection is crushing the ball right now to a tune of .479/.510/.750. These kind of numbers obviously aren't sustainable, but they do help illustrate why he's the most talented offensive prospect in the Giant system.

Giants infield prospect Christian Arroyo went 3-for-4 on Sunday for Triple-A Sacramento. All three hits were singles. Arroyo had a so-so 2016 campaign, and it's always nice to see guys who come off those types of seasons start strong. He has an above-average hit tool, and while he won't hit a ton of home runs, double-digit homer seasons are certainly possible. His fantasy value would be much higher had he stayed at shortstop, but it looks like third base is both his long and short-term position. Even with the move to the hot-corner, he deserves to be rostered in dynasty leagues.