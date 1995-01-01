Player Page

Weather | Roster

Christian Arroyo | Shortstop

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/30/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Giants purchased the contract of INF Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Sacramento.
The Giants are 6-13 and reeling from the loss of Madison Bumgarner, so they're taking a shot that Arroyo might be able to provide a spark. A first-round pick in the 2013 Draft, Arroyo had a disappointing 2016 at the Double-A level but has been on fire this year at Sacramento, batting .446/.478/.692 with three homers, 12 RBI and two stolen bases. He is batting sixth Monday in his major league debut and will take over as the team's everyday third baseman, with Eduardo Nunez moving to left field. Arroyo might add something to San Francisco's offense, but the 21-year-old's skill set might not lead to much fantasy value, at least not right away. Apr 24 - 6:26 PM
More Christian Arroyo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Sacramento(PCL)AAA16652970312142820.446.478.692
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Christian Arroyo
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Eduardo Nunez
2Jarrett Parker
3Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Drew Stubbs
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Steven Okert
7Neil Ramirez
8Chris Stratton
9Will Smith
 

 